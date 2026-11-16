20 Historic Canals That Changed World Trade And Engineering, According To This Expert

In March 2021, a single container ship turned sideways in the Suez Canal and brought one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes to a standstill. For six days, the Ever Given held up hundreds of vessels and left businesses around the globe waiting for their goods. It was a sharp reminder of how much modern commerce still depends on a few narrow passages.

Yet the idea of reshaping waterways for transport is far older than container ships and digital tracking. Long before railways and highways, canals carried food, fuel, building materials, and ideas across continents. Building them meant diverting rivers, cutting through hills, and managing changing levels. Some projects proved brilliant, while others ran up against cost, geography, politics, or the never-ending work of maintenance.

To explore how these waterways shaped trade and everyday life, Bored Panda once again spoke with Ali Mujtuba Zaidi, a researcher at The Historical Insights. Drawing on historical sources and his research into the history of engineering, Mujtuba selected 20 canals, structures, and related sites, not all of them canals in the strict sense. Each one offers insight into how it functioned, why it mattered, and what it reveals about humanity’s long effort to make water work for us.