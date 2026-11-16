20 Historic Canals That Changed World Trade And Engineering, According To This Expert

#1 Neptune’s Staircase
One problem comes up again and again in this list: how do you move a boat when a waterway rises or falls? The earliest answer was the flash lock, a simple gate that sent vessels through on a sudden surge but wasted supply and created tricky currents. The pound lock changed that by raising or lowering boats inside a closed chamber, while flights of locks tackled steeper climbs one step at a time. In a few places, engineers turned to boat lifts, mechanical giants that carry vessels up and down in water-filled tanks.
Mujtuba points out that these methods didn’t replace one another in a tidy, worldwide progression. Each region chose what suited its terrain, budget, local materials and traffic. “Engineers were not following one inevitable path,” he says. “They were trying to solve local problems with the tools and resources they had.”
#2 The Modern Suez Canal
#3 The Ever Given And A Global Bottleneck
That practical spirit is still visible today. Some of these waterways continue to carry freight, while others survive mainly as heritage sites, yet both show how societies once linked farms with cities, mines with factories and inland regions with the sea. Ships, navigation and ports have changed beyond recognition, but the core challenges haven’t: water must be controlled, routes have to stay open, and one blockage in the wrong place can ripple far beyond the canal itself.
Which of these engineering feats impresses you most, and is there a waterway you think deserves a spot on this list? Let us in the comments!