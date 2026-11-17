Some friendships make sense on paper. This one paired a frightened baby hippo with a cranky, 130-year-old tortoise who had spent decades ignoring everyone around him. In late 2004, a natural disaster on the Kenyan coast brought them together at a wildlife sanctuary in Mombasa. What happened next turned Owen and Mzee into two of the most famous animals on the planet, with best-selling books, a documentary and even an Off-Broadway musical to their names.

Owen was barely a year old when he arrived, an age at which young hippos still depend completely on their mothers. Mzee, by contrast, had been at Haller Park for decades and had never shown much interest in the animals around him. Keepers expected the calf to recover and eventually join other hippos. They didn’t expect the tortoise to become the center of his world.



Floods and a tsunami left a baby hippo stranded alone on a reef off the coast of Kenya

The trouble began just before Christmas, when unseasonably heavy rains near Malindi town washed a family of hippopotamuses down the Sabaki River and out to sea. The residents of the town tried in vain to urge the family back up the estuary. Then the Indian Ocean tsunami hit the coast on December 26, 2004. When the water calmed, only a baby was left, stranded on the reef. Hundreds of people came to watch the efforts to rescue the hippo. It took ropes, boats, nets and cars, because even exhausted, the calf was fast and slippery. In the end, it took a brave rugby tackle to finally capture him, and the cheering of the crowd could be heard over a kilometer away. The tackler was a brave man, Owen Sobien, and the crowd unanimously agreed to name him ‘Owen’ in honor of the volunteer who tackled him to the ground. The rescue came just in time. Long immersion in salt water would have led to fatal dehydration.

Terrified and exhausted, Owen ran straight to a 130-year-old tortoise the moment he arrived at the sanctuary

News of the stranded calf reached Dr. Paula Kahumbu, the chief environmentalist, at a Mombasa-based animal sanctuary called Haller Park. She immediately left for Malindi to get the hippo. The park itself had been transformed from a quarry wasteland into an ecological area, and that’s where Owen made his surprising choice. In Kahumbu’s words, Owen immediately ran to the safety of a giant tortoise when they released him in Haller Park. Mzee, the 130 year old tortoise, just happened to be nearby and he was very surprised by Owen’s odd behavior cowering behind him as a baby hippo does to its mother. Keepers think the old tortoise’s large domed shell and brown color resembled an adult hippo. Mzee, whose name is Swahili for old man, didn’t welcome the attention at first. He hissed at Owen to scare him away. Owen backed away at this reaction, but not for long. Within a few days, his persistence won Mzee over.

The grumpy old loner turned out to be a surprisingly devoted parent

Mzee had never been the sociable type. While other tortoises, monkeys, and antelope roam in that enclosure, Mzee has shown no affection toward any of them. Owen was the exception. Owen would lick Mzee’s face and become protective if anyone approached the tortoise. The two did everything together and had even developed a communication system. Researchers weren’t sure exactly what the sounds meant, but researchers think it is a contact call made to get the other’s attention. As Kahumbu saw it, Owen had “adopted” the tortoise. And against all odds, the tortoise adopted him back.

When Owen grew too big for his elderly friend, keepers found him a hippo companion named Cleo

The calf who once hid behind a tortoise kept growing until he was twice Mzee’s size and well on his way to being socialized with other hippos. Keepers worried the young giant might accidentally hurt his much smaller friend. By March of 2007, conservation workers had removed Mzee from the enclosure and introduced Owen to Cleo, a 13-year-old female hippo who had gone without the companionship of her own species for over ten years. Owen and Cleo bonded quickly, and Owen finally got to live like a proper hippo. The famous friends went their separate ways and Mzee was returned to his original enclosure, back to the quiet life he’d had before a small, frightened calf turned it upside down.

Two decades later, Owen and Mzee are still one of the most remarkable animal friendships ever recorded

Plenty of animal odd couples have gone viral since, but few match this one. Experts point out that young animals are naturally open to new bonds, and some conservationists suggest that Owen, in search of a mother figure, may have been attracted to Mzee’s round shape and gray color, which resemble an adult hippo. That explanation doesn’t make the story any less magical. A baby hippo who had lost everything found comfort in a tortoise who had been alive since the 1870s. And a loner who had ignored every creature around him for decades decided this one could stay.