A child’s visit to Cincinnati Zoo on November 8 took an alarming turn for one of the habitat’s best-known residents, leaving her in need of round-the-clock supervision.

Fiona , the beloved nine-year-old hippo whose premature birth and remarkable survival captured hearts around the world in 2017, swallowed a knitted item thrown into her enclosure by the young guest.

Highlights Fiona the hippo remains under 24-hour veterinary care after swallowing a child’s knitted hat earlier this month.

Cincinnati Zoo has introduced an unusual vibration plate to help her pass the object after trying several other methods.

The AVMA has urged visitors to keep personal belongings away from animals in their enclosures.

What initially appeared to be something the animal might overcome without difficulty has since developed into a more concerning situation, with her appetite beginning to decline and raising concerns among her veterinary team.

As specialists explore ways to help Fiona pass the object naturally, her caregivers have turned to an unconventional piece of equipment in the hope of aiding her recovery.

Zookeepers try an unusual recovery method as beloved hippo remains under close veterinary watch

According to zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley, a kid’s knitted hat became caught in a ceiling fan as they tossed it before being propelled through a small opening above the viewing windows and into Fiona’s enclosure.

Fiona swallowed the item, although she did not initially show any signs of discomfort.

In a video update shared by the zoo on November 17, a member of the veterinary staff explained that they had expected the relatively small object to pass through her digestive system.

However, that did not happen as anticipated.

After the hat remained in her stomach for several days, Fiona began eating less, triggering further examinations.

Her bloodwork reportedly returned normal, but veterinarians decided to sedate her to conduct additional diagnostic tests and provide supportive treatment.

The veterinary team also consulted animal and human medical specialists about the possibility of surgery but was advised that it was not a viable option given the hippo ’s size.

This led the zoo to borrow a nine-foot scope from the Columbus Zoo for a colonoscopy. However, the procedure was unsuccessful, as the instrument could not reach far enough into Fiona’s digestive tract to locate or retrieve the hat.

An ultrasound examination offered another clue, revealing some bunching of her intestine that suggested the object might still be moving through her system.

In an effort to encourage its movement, caregivers introduced a vibration plate into Fiona’s treatment routine.

The equipment was borrowed from a local horse farm, and staff have been encouraging the hippo to stand on it several times throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Fiona has been receiving pain medication and anti-nausea treatment, along with her favorite foods to keep her comfortable and in good spirits.

While her recovery remains the immediate priority, the beloved hippo has already made an impact far beyond the zoo.

Fiona’s fight for survival after a premature birth inspired children’s books and even a beer line

Although Fiona now weighs approximately 2,000 pounds, she weighed just 29 pounds when her mother, Bibi, delivered her six weeks before her due date in January 2017.

That made her 25 pounds lighter than the previous record for the lowest birth weight recorded for her species.

The newborn hippo was initially unable to stand or nurse independently, requiring intensive care and constant monitoring from the zoo’s care staff.

Fiona eventually inspired several children’s books, including A Very Fiona Christmas , Fiona Helps a Friend , Happy Birthday Fiona , and more.

Listermann Brewing Company also partnered with Cincinnati Zoo to create Team Fiona, a New England-style IPA featuring the hippo on its packaging.

A portion of the proceeds went toward supporting the zoo.

Fiona’s remarkable early journey is also part of what makes her current ordeal particularly concerning to those who have followed her story.

In its recent update, the zoo thanked the public for its concern and expressed hope that Fiona would display the same tenacity that carried her through the first months of her life.

“As you can imagine, we are rooting for her and hoping that she proves to be as strong and resilient as she was at the beginning of her life,” the zoo said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has also shared a message of support

Fiona’s ordeal has also attracted the attention of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), which has been following developments at Cincinnati Zoo.

AVMA President Dr. Jen Quammen, who lives in Northern Kentucky, said she had followed Fiona’s story since she was a baby and remained invested in her progress.

“All of us at the AVMA are pulling for Fiona and hoping for the best possible outcome, ” she said.

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Quammen also acknowledged the work being carried out by the zoo’s animal care staff and veterinary specialists, saying the association was “ grateful ” for their efforts.

The AVMA president then highlighted a broader concern about animals swallowing objects that do not belong in their diets.

Whether an animal lives in a home, a zoo, or in the wild, ingesting an inappropriate item can lead to serious complications.

Quammen encouraged people to keep hats, bags, and other non-edible belongings away from animals, particularly when visiting habitats where curious creatures may be able to reach them.

Fiona’s struggle, meanwhile, comes just weeks after another animal-related mishap at a wildlife park drew widespread attention.

A previous tiger incident at a wildlife park also raised questions about animal safety

On October 10, a man identified as William Chapman entered a restricted tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England, where he was attacked by a 420-pound big cat named Altai.

Bystander footage showed the predator approaching Chapman slowly and steadily, while visitors could be heard urging him to back away.

Witness Scarlet Hogan later told The Telegraph that she saw Chapman apparently bowing and praying toward the animal before the attack.

She also described him as appearing to be “ in a trance ” in the moments leading up to the incident.

According to witness accounts, safety personnel discharged firearms toward the ground in an attempt to frighten the tiger away, but Chapman could not be saved.

The incident triggered intense public debate about the circumstances surrounding the man's entry into the restricted area and the response from park staff.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park subsequently confirmed that Altai was safe and would not be euthanized, stressing that the tiger had not been at fault.

"Get well soon, little hippo," a netizen wrote about Fiona