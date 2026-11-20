A child’s visit to the Cincinnati Zoo on November 8 took an alarming turn for one of its best-known residents, Fiona the hippo.

The nine-year-old animal swallowed a knitted hat thrown into her enclosure by the young guest, leaving her in need of round-the-clock supervision as caretakers tried to help her pass the foreign object naturally.

Highlights Fiona’s passing sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many expressing sympathy for her longtime caretaker, Jenna.

Fiona's old videos offer a glimpse into her everyday life with the zoo staff who watched her grow, capturing playful moments, familiar routines, and birthday milestones.

Born six weeks prematurely, the beloved hippo overcame a difficult start and inspired children’s books and a beer line.

Unfortunately, efforts to help her overcome the complications proved unsuccessful, and Fiona passed away on Thursday, November 19, after experiencing a loss of appetite and dehydration.

The news has since sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many also expressing sympathy for the people who cared for her, particularly Jenna , who had been by her side since infancy.

“This is devastating for her,” one X user wrote.

Netizens express condolences as Jenna’s lifelong bond with the nine-year-old hippo draws attention

Cincinnati Zoo caretakers, alongside a team of veterinary experts, attempted a colposcopy on Fiona and had her stand on a vibrating plate in an effort to help her pass the hat.

Jenna appeared emotional in one of the videos shared by the facility as it kept fans updated on the hippo’s condition.

When the zoo eventually announced that Fiona had not survived, Jenna was among the first people many online commenters thought about.

An X user named Amunet, who shares commentary on entertainment and culture, highlighted the bond between the two and asked people to send the caregiver their love as she navigates the loss.

“Jenna was with Fiona her entire life. My heart breaks. Please keep Jenna in your thoughts and prayers, she lost a loved one,” the post read.

The message soon attracted sympathetic responses, with one user recalling meeting the caretaker and the hippo during a visit to the zoo.

“Jenna was incredible. She gave my daughter and me our behind-the-scenes tour when we went to see Fiona. She beamed with love and joy when she talked about her. And, Fiona did the same every single time she seen [sic] Jenna,” the user wrote.

Others extended their condolences to the entire animal care team, including the veterinarians and staff members who had worked tirelessly to help the hippo.

“I feel horribly sorry for them,” one person commented.

Messages of sympathy soon gave way to anger, however, as some people criticized the family of the child who tossed the hat toward Fiona.

“Criminal charges need to be filed against those responsible for this,” one said.

The zoo, notably, had not directly blamed the child following the incident.

According to zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley, the child's knitted hat became caught in a ceiling fan as it was being tossed.

It was subsequently propelled through a small opening above the viewing windows and into Fiona’s enclosure.

Several throwback videos of the beloved hippo have also begun circulating online in the wake of her passing.

A heartwarming clip captures Fiona enjoying showers and meals alongside her dedicated caretakers

A video posted by the Cincinnati Zoo earlier this year, featuring footage dating back to 2017, showed the hippo enjoying a shower alongside Jenna.

Fiona appeared comfortable around her and the other caregivers as she eagerly waddled toward a pipe sprinkling water nearby, seemingly delighted by the opportunity to splash around.

She also casually dipped her head into a small pool-like water tank before resurfacing.

Another portion of the footage showed her drinking formula from a bottle.

“She deserved a happy ending, ” a netizen wrote beneath the video.

A separate video showed Fiona celebrating her ninth birthday with Jenna



























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Jenna gave fans a glimpse into what caring for Fiona involved in a video documenting the hippo's nighttime birthday celebrations.

Rather than focusing solely on the festivities, the caretaker walked viewers through the daily responsibilities involved in keeping the animal healthy.

The morning routine began with feeding and separating the hippos so their individual diets and weights could be monitored.

Jenna explained that Fiona and her mother, Bibi, both received their birth control in slices of white bread to prevent unexpected pregnancies.

“Fiona isn’t quite ready to give up the spotlight and have a baby of her own yet, and we’re not sure if she will in the future,” she explained.

Fiona also received a mouth massage every morning, something Jenna said she particularly enjoyed.

The footage showed her closing her eyes and relaxing throughout the process.

There were less glamorous responsibilities, too.

Jenna described cleaning up after the hippos as “job security,” explaining that staff had to scrape waste off the walls and collect it from the yard to keep the enclosure clean.

“That’s a big part of our job that a lot of people probably don’t see or they forget about when they are focused on how cute Fiona is,” she said.

After her morning routine, Fiona was allowed to enjoy her birthday celebration in the habitat.

Her caretakers decorated the area with chalk and offered her some of her favorite fruits.

The festivities eventually gave way to another relaxed moment, with the hippo enjoying snacks in the pool.

“Happy ninth birthday, Fiona,” Jenna said at the end of the video.

Born prematurely, Fiona overcame the odds and inspired books and a beer line

Fiona’s connection with the public began long before she became one of the Cincinnati Zoo’s most recognizable residents.

Her arrival in January 2017 was remarkable, as she was born approximately six weeks before her due date.

She also weighed just 29 pounds, 25 pounds below the previous record for the lowest recorded birth weight in her species.

The newborn initially struggled to stand and nurse without assistance.

Zoo staff stepped in to provide intensive care, helping her through the challenging early days of her life.

Fiona eventually became a source of inspiration for several children’s books, including A Very Fiona Christmas and Fiona Helps a Friend , among others.

Her popularity also extended into the local beverage scene.

Listermann Brewing Company partnered with the Cincinnati Zoo to introduce Team Fiona, a New England-style IPA featuring the hippo on its packaging.

A portion of the proceeds from the beer line went toward supporting the zoo.

"I have been melting down since I heard," a netizen said about the news of Fiona's passing