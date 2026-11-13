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68 Amazon Answers That Somehow Manage To Say Something Without Answering Anything
Funny,JokesNOV 13, 2026

68 Amazon Answers That Somehow Manage To Say Something Without Answering Anything

Denis KrotovasJustin Sandberg
Denis Krotovas and Justin Sandberg
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We all love a good joke, except when it’s absolutely in the wrong place, like when you are three tabs deep in some question you can’t find the answer to. Love it or hate it, that’s exactly the sort of thing the internet excels at.
The “Amazon Answers” online community shares hilarious examples of people online deciding to not answer someone’s question and just freestyle something. Helpful? No, but pretty funny. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 “Depends On Your Idea Of Ethics.”

Unhelpful Amazon answers screenshot responding depends on your idea of ethics to a product manufacturing question
michaelcraft101
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5points

#2 They Are Both Lost

Confusing Amazon answers screenshot answering a shipping question with no it does not shrink
GhostStink
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5points

#3 But Snails Don't Have Arms

Sarcastic response to a product question in unhelpful Amazon answers
Zoomorph23
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5points

Every product page has a questions section, and every questions section has that one person who reads a perfectly sensible question and decides this is their big moment. Somebody asks whether a phone case fits a certain model, and the top answer is a heartfelt update on the weather. Nobody asked for it, nobody needed it, and yet here we are, grinning at our screens.

Then come the overthinkers, who treat every question like a final exam. Someone asked whether a bike headlight would still work while cycling at the speed of light, and the answer reportedly arrived as a long physics explanation.

#4 Darn It, Elon!

Screenshot of a funny Amazon answer blaming Elon Musk for a product price increase
jeffgolenski
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5points

#5 You Think?

Sarcastic Amazon answers screenshot stating the difference between medium and large is size
bigfisheatlittleone
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5points

#6 Tell Us How You Really Feel, Barbara

Unhelpful Amazon answers screenshot making a joke about California shipping.
bking158
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4points

Honestly, a physics lecture is a bold choice for a bike light, but we respect the effort. Ask a simple question, receive a lecture or a riddle. That’s the deal. Names make for great punchlines too. When a shopper wrote that an iron arrived with no “Manuel,” one reply refused to hand Manuel over.

#7 Found This While Looking For Snack Care Packages

Funny Amazon answers screenshot asking if jail systems accept items.
kullzun
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4points

#8 Well That’s A Shade Of Blue I Haven’t Heard Of Before

Unhelpful Amazon answers screenshot with a typo saying demon blue.
Chesterton_Sofa
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4points

#9 Buy Local!

Hilarious unhelpful Amazon answers screenshot answering where is this made with Earth
Sunblast1andOnly
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4points

What makes these so fun is the commitment. Nobody in these threads blinks, and nobody apologizes. They read a plain question, spot a tiny opening, and sprint through it like it’s the final lap at the Olympics. The best ones also keep the tone friendly, which is why you laugh instead of groan.

#10 Ask And You Shall Receive

Sarcastic Amazon answers screenshot giving permission for a septum piercing instead of answering product use
vodka_cho-cha
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4points

#11 Dishwasher Safe

Screenshot of unhelpful Amazon answers where a seller misinterprets a question about being dishwasher safe.
MissFifi83
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4points

#12 It’s Not Really A Question So We Shouldn’t Expect An Answer

Short useless reply featured in funny Amazon answers screenshot
caviarwall
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4points

Think of any questions section as an open mic night where nobody signed up but everyone gets a turn. A shopper asks about shipping, the next person grabs the microphone, and by the third reply the original question is a distant memory. Sometimes the jokes pile up for pages, which is great for readers and rough for anyone who just wanted to know the battery size.

#13 Question Answered

Humorous Amazon answers screenshot asking if a pillow is safe for children
Feeling_Tough5056
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4points

#14 Check Your Facts

Screenshot of unhelpful Amazon answers showing a seller denying selling fake Sharpies.
fflokii
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4points

#15 They Bought A Chromebook

Screenshot of a confusing product review on Amazon mentioning Chromebooks and lettuce
HeWhoShantNotBeNamed
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4points

You might wonder how so many random replies end up under products in the first place. Shoppers in a long message board thread point out that Amazon emails people who bought an item and invites them to answer questions from other customers, so plenty of folks get asked about something they barely remember buying.

#16 Hopefully Wasn't A Serious Question!

Joking Amazon answers responding to whether a Lego bonsai tree needs watering.
Zoomorph23
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4points

#17 Porch Pirate

Funny Amazon answers screenshot about stolen camcorder order delivery issue.
Old-Establishment-98
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4points

#18 One

Screenshot showing humorous unhelpful Amazon answers with math logic.
ontopofyourmom
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4points

#19 Your Average Fool

Hilarious Amazon answers responding to a typo asking what fools are needed to install a product instead of tools.
dantecoletrane
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4points

#20 Bro Took "I Don't Know" To Another Level

A unhelpful Amazon answer to a question asking about mineral based sunscreens.
Vivianite02
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4points
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Denis Krotovas
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda Staff