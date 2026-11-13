Every product page has a questions section, and every questions section has that one person who reads a perfectly sensible question and decides this is their big moment. Somebody asks whether a phone case fits a certain model, and the top answer is a heartfelt update on the weather. Nobody asked for it, nobody needed it, and yet here we are, grinning at our screens.

Then come the overthinkers, who treat every question like a final exam. Someone asked whether a bike headlight would still work while cycling at the speed of light, and the answer reportedly arrived as a long physics explanation.