68 Amazon Answers That Somehow Manage To Say Something Without Answering Anything

#1 “Depends On Your Idea Of Ethics.”
#2 They Are Both Lost
#3 But Snails Don't Have Arms
Every product page has a questions section, and every questions section has that one person who reads a perfectly sensible question and decides this is their big moment. Somebody asks whether a phone case fits a certain model, and the top answer is a heartfelt update on the weather. Nobody asked for it, nobody needed it, and yet here we are, grinning at our screens.
Then come the overthinkers, who treat every question like a final exam. Someone asked whether a bike headlight would still work while cycling at the speed of light, and the answer reportedly arrived as a long physics explanation.
#4 Darn It, Elon!
#5 You Think?
#6 Tell Us How You Really Feel, Barbara
Honestly, a physics lecture is a bold choice for a bike light, but we respect the effort. Ask a simple question, receive a lecture or a riddle. That’s the deal. Names make for great punchlines too. When a shopper wrote that an iron arrived with no “Manuel,” one reply refused to hand Manuel over.
#7 Found This While Looking For Snack Care Packages
#8 Well That’s A Shade Of Blue I Haven’t Heard Of Before
#9 Buy Local!
What makes these so fun is the commitment. Nobody in these threads blinks, and nobody apologizes. They read a plain question, spot a tiny opening, and sprint through it like it’s the final lap at the Olympics. The best ones also keep the tone friendly, which is why you laugh instead of groan.
#10 Ask And You Shall Receive
#11 Dishwasher Safe
#12 It’s Not Really A Question So We Shouldn’t Expect An Answer
Think of any questions section as an open mic night where nobody signed up but everyone gets a turn. A shopper asks about shipping, the next person grabs the microphone, and by the third reply the original question is a distant memory. Sometimes the jokes pile up for pages, which is great for readers and rough for anyone who just wanted to know the battery size.
#13 Question Answered
#14 Check Your Facts
#15 They Bought A Chromebook
You might wonder how so many random replies end up under products in the first place. Shoppers in a long message board thread point out that Amazon emails people who bought an item and invites them to answer questions from other customers, so plenty of folks get asked about something they barely remember buying.