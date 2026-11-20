Animals have always been an endless source of entertainment. Whether they’re racing around the house like they’ve lost their minds or dozing off with their little paws tucked under their chins, we never seem to get tired of watching them. Sometimes, though, their behavior can leave us scratching our heads.

It would be nice to ask them directly about their strange habits, but it’s not like they can talk back. Luckily, scientists have spent years studying these creatures and have come up with some pretty interesting explanations for the things they do.