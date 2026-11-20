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Animals have always been an endless source of entertainment. Whether they’re racing around the house like they’ve lost their minds or dozing off with their little paws tucked under their chins, we never seem to get tired of watching them. Sometimes, though, their behavior can leave us scratching our heads.
It would be nice to ask them directly about their strange habits, but it’s not like they can talk back. Luckily, scientists have spent years studying these creatures and have come up with some pretty interesting explanations for the things they do.
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Take cats, for example. If you’ve ever watched one deliberately push a glass off a table, you might have wondered what it was trying to accomplish. According to PetMD, this behavior is often linked to their natural curiosity and hunting instincts.
Cats use their paws to investigate unfamiliar objects, and seeing how something moves or reacts can be quite interesting to them. They also enjoy attention from their humans, so if they realize that knocking things over gets them noticed, they might make a habit of it.
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Another animal quirk that might seem strange but hilarious to us humans is the good old zoomies. As many pet owners know, cats and dogs can suddenly start sprinting around the house as if they’re competing in an Olympic race.
This behavior actually has a scientific name: frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs. But why does it happen? According to experts from the University of Adelaide, these episodes can happen when animals are excited or releasing pent-up energy after a period of rest or inactivity. Maybe we should give it a try ourselves sometime!
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Rabbits do something similar to the zoomies, although their version looks a little different. Sometimes, they’ll suddenly leap into the air and twist their bodies as though they’re performing an acrobatic stunt.
This behavior is known as a “binky,” and according to the RSPCA, it’s a sign that a rabbit is feeling happy and excited. So if you ever see one doing this, it’s simply jumping for joy!
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But our pets aren’t the only ones with amusing quirks. Some birds, for instance, have a rather unusual way of looking after their feathers. They pick up ants and rub them all over their bodies, a behavior known as “anting.” Not exactly the kind of body lotion we’d choose, but to each their own!
According to New Hampshire Audubon, the insects release formic acid, which may help birds get rid of parasites. Scientists are still studying the reasons behind this strange habit.
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Speaking of birds, you’ve probably heard of crows bringing gifts to humans. People who regularly feed them have reported receiving little presents, such as buttons or shiny pieces of glass.
According to Audubon, scientists aren’t entirely sure why they do this. One possible explanation is that the birds learn that leaving objects behind gets a positive reaction, which could lead to more food. Still, receiving a little present from a crow would be pretty special!