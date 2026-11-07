“Pool With Eggs”: 75 Screenshots That Range From Hilarious To Unhinged

A photo of a man in a fancy suit holding a rotisserie chicken in a kiddie pool is already funny. Add a caption explaining that the pool was a gift and the chicken was dinner, and suddenly it is just a Tuesday. Take the explanation away and the joke roars right back. That odd little effect has more serious research behind it than you might expect, and it starts with a question philosophers have been chewing on for centuries.

The most popular answer is called incongruity theory, which the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy lists among the three big traditional explanations of humor, and which many modern researchers lean on most. The idea is that we laugh when something breaks the pattern our brain was expecting.