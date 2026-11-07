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“Pool With Eggs”: 75 Screenshots That Range From Hilarious To Unhinged
Funny,JokesNOV 7, 2026

“Pool With Eggs”: 75 Screenshots That Range From Hilarious To Unhinged

Justin Sandberg
Danielė Šidiškytė and Justin Sandberg
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Comedians spend a lot of time crafting punchlines, getting every word and shred of context right. And then we go and laugh at a slightly blurry picture of, say, an egg where one shouldn’t be or a very very specific Spotify playlist title.
In case you wanted a dose of random, funny or unexpected internet content, then get comfortable, as we’ve selected some of the best posts out there. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

#1

A funny screenshot of a school assembly presentation stating that stealing is illegal.
WildSentences
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4points

#2

An unhinged screenshot of someone using an egg as a cue ball for pool with eggs.
mfsa
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4points

#3

An unhinged screenshot showing someone pouring milk directly into a car dashboard vent.
bandupjaxs.v2
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4points

A photo of a man in a fancy suit holding a rotisserie chicken in a kiddie pool is already funny. Add a caption explaining that the pool was a gift and the chicken was dinner, and suddenly it is just a Tuesday. Take the explanation away and the joke roars right back. That odd little effect has more serious research behind it than you might expect, and it starts with a question philosophers have been chewing on for centuries.

The most popular answer is called incongruity theory, which the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy lists among the three big traditional explanations of humor, and which many modern researchers lean on most. The idea is that we laugh when something breaks the pattern our brain was expecting.

#4

A funny screenshot of a store sign stating closed sorry for the apologies.
zeftilldeath
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4points

#5

A funny screenshot showing a music playlist with themed titles about eating stones.
yoLeaveMeAlone
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4points

#6

Hilarious screenshot of a shopping cart overloaded with heavy dumbbells
craynberrydrawschaos
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4points

Kant described comedy as a stretched expectation that suddenly collapses into nothing, and he even stuck a few jokes into his famous Critique of Judgment to show it off. A no context picture is incongruity at its most concentrated. It hands you a puzzle, refuses to give you the answer, and lets your brain stumble around in the gap. That half second of confusion followed by a delighted shrug is the whole show.

#7

Hilarious screenshot meme of paper receipt dolls being hit with a tiny hammer
Mandie Moore
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4points

#8

A hilarious screenshot of text on a gradient background reading: This can't be the life I protected with a mask in 2020.
actualmemes
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4points

#9

A hilarious screenshot showing a destroyed bathroom with text warning about chicken pot pie.
hard.images
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4points

Surprise alone is not enough though, because a truly alarming picture is not funny, it is just alarming. That is where the benign violation theory comes in. Researchers Peter McGraw and Caleb Warren, who tested the idea through McGraw’s Humor Research Lab in Boulder, Colorado, argue that humor appears when something seems wrong and perfectly safe at the same moment.

#10

A screenshot showing seeds spilled over a book while holding an everything bagel.
jewishfood
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3points

#11

A funny screenshot showing dog leash wraps labelled with different dog emotions.
lickingandsuckingchristmascoins
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3points

#12

An unhinged picture of a tiger enclosure with a warning sign showing a steak with legs.
repostlocker
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3points

Tickling and play fighting are classic examples, since both stop being funny the instant the attack ends or gets too real. No context content lives in that sweet spot. A sheep standing in a school hallway breaks the rules of how the world should look, but it is also just a screenshot, so nobody is in danger and the mood stays friendly.

#13

A funny screenshot of a social media post asking to buy tools cheaply from a vengeful spouse.
mainak_never
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3points

#14

A social media post about protecting a cat from a neighbor, featured in unhinged screenshots.
Ill-Instruction8466
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3points

#15

A text message offering therapy money before marriage proposals, part of a collection of unhinged screenshots.
justlavish
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3points

The format itself has a fun backstory too. According to Know Your Meme, one of the earliest known examples was a Tumblr blog called Out of Context Science, which started posting in December 2010. In November 2013 came NYT Minus Context, a Twitter account that lifted sentences from New York Times stories and posted them without their surroundings.

#16

A funny screenshot of a text message thread with the overlay text Situationship just dropped a new banger.
nuty
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3points

#17

A funny screenshot of an unhinged text conversation with a hilarious line telling someone to concentrate.
naija_fashion_designers
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3points

#18

A hilarious screenshot of a funny text message conversation showing a failed breakup attempt.
lightinferno06
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3points

By 2016 accounts began using screenshots, with pages for Louis Theroux and The Great British Bake Off helping the style spread. Then No Context Brits arrived on April Fool’s Day in 2021, collected more than 1.8 million followers.

#19

A man looking into the camera in a vehicle featured in hilarious to unhinged screenshots
Peyton Carpenter
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3points

#20

A hilarious screenshot of a man wearing a backwards cap with text about dating advice.
kevinjamesgapingass
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3points
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda Staff