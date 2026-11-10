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47 Funny And Awkward Texts That Should’ve Stayed In People’s Heads
Relationships,CouplesNOV 10, 2026

47 Funny And Awkward Texts That Should’ve Stayed In People’s Heads

Gabija PalšytėRobyn Smith
Gabija Palšytė and Robyn Smith
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The break-up is long over, the tears have dried. You've finally picked up the pieces, burnt all the evidence and moved on. Then your phone beeps on a random Tuesday morning. The number isn't saved but it looks vaguely familiar. "Just found your hairclip behind my desk," it reads. You wonder what's worse: the fact this dim-witted ex thinks you're dumb enough to fall for the miniature bait, or the fact that it's taken them almost a year to clean behind their desk.
There's a reason exes are exes. But some just refuse to stay in the past. They're like a baby's nappy rash on a scorching hot day. If you've ever had an ex pop up like an unwanted pimple, this listicle is for you. And if you're planning on being the pimple, this list is also for you. It's a compilation of screenshots of funny, awkward, savage and mildly infuriating text exchanges between exes - and others. May they serve as a reminder that sometimes, it's better to just block the number for good.

#1

Funny text message chain between a child and their dad who happens to be a police officer.
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8points

#2

Funny and awkward texts with a sarcastic Wizard of Oz response
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8points

#3

Screenshot of funny and awkward texts showing someone telling an accidental caller to delete their phone number.
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6points

#4

Funny and awkward texts replying unsolicited texts to a survey message.
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6points

#5

Funny and awkward texts with a delivery driver sending an accidental Dr Evil meme.
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6points

#6

Awkward text sent to dad by mistake regarding a rusty fork threat.
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6points

#7

Screenshot of funny and awkward texts containing a late-night Hi followed by a sarcastic morning reply.
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5points

#8

Funny and awkward texts message about a cute cow emoji ending with a Curb Your Enthusiasm meme.
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5points

#9

Funny and awkward texts exchanging playful legal objections and jokes.
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5points

#10

Funny and awkward texts guessing what the name Liz stands for
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5points

#11

Funny and awkward texts featuring a wordplay joke about Ho Malone
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5points

#12

Funny and awkward texts where someone sends an unprompted message asking plans and instantly surrenders.
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4points

#13

Funny and awkward text exchange where an engaged person invites someone for coffee instead of dinner
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4points

#14

Funny and awkward text message showing a casual coming out conversation between a daughter and her dad
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4points

#15

Group chat showing funny and awkward texts about removing someone who dislikes lasagna
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4points

#16

Screenshot showing one of many awkward texts where someone asks to hang out after ghosting someone for two years.
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3points

#17

Funny and awkward texts sent via email asking if the person is blocked on everything.
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3points

#18

Funny and awkward texts featuring a sarcastic come-back after being told to go to hell.
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3points

#19

Funny and awkward texts showing a harsh rejection response to a casual greeting.
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3points

#20

Screenshot of funny and awkward texts including a random message about eating a hot dog.
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3points
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Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff