47 Funny And Awkward Texts That Should’ve Stayed In People’s Heads

The break-up is long over, the tears have dried. You've finally picked up the pieces, burnt all the evidence and moved on. Then your phone beeps on a random Tuesday morning. The number isn't saved but it looks vaguely familiar. "Just found your hairclip behind my desk," it reads. You wonder what's worse: the fact this dim-witted ex thinks you're dumb enough to fall for the miniature bait, or the fact that it's taken them almost a year to clean behind their desk.

There's a reason exes are exes. But some just refuse to stay in the past. They're like a baby's nappy rash on a scorching hot day. If you've ever had an ex pop up like an unwanted pimple, this listicle is for you. And if you're planning on being the pimple, this list is also for you. It's a compilation of screenshots of funny, awkward, savage and mildly infuriating text exchanges between exes - and others. May they serve as a reminder that sometimes, it's better to just block the number for good.