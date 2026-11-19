Every dog owner knows the moment: a suspicious silence, the shredded remains of something that used to be expensive, and a furry suspect sitting in the middle of it all with the face of a choirboy. Dogs may be loyal, loving and endlessly devoted, but they’re also small agents of chaos. They’ll happily swallow a pacifier, chew through a pair of expensive shoes or snack on a stash of cash, then act as if they’ve never seen any of it before.

The Facebook page “Dog Shaming Hall Of Fame” has turned those crimes into a public record. Its roughly 20,000 followers share photos of their dogs posing beside handwritten signs that spell out exactly what happened, from gnawed furniture to household items reduced to confetti. The reactions are half the fun. Some culprits look genuinely sorry, some seem baffled by the accusation, and a few look ready to do it all again tomorrow.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest confessions from the page below. Fair warning: most of these offenders will have you forgiving them before you’ve finished reading the sign. And if your own dog has a criminal record, we’d love to hear about it in the comments.