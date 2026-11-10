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75 Times People Shared Their Random Thoughts Online And The Whole Internet Was Entertained (New Pics)
Funny,New MemesNOV 10, 2026

75 Times People Shared Their Random Thoughts Online And The Whole Internet Was Entertained (New Pics)

Eligijus SinkunasAdelaide May Ross
Eligijus Sinkunas and Adelaide May Ross
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There’s plenty of funny content on the internet, but sometimes it can be overwhelming to try to determine where to look for it. Social media is flooded with meme pages and silly accounts, but checking out all of them would take a lifetime. 
That’s why it’s so great when one account does the work for you and curates a hilarious and relatable list of the best tweets online. Allow us to introduce you to Tastefully Offensive on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing posts from X that you might immediately want to send to your besties. Enjoy scrolling through these funny screenshots, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!

#1

A tweet about vegetarian hippos being dangerous, shared as one of many random thoughts online.
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#2

A tweet sharing random thoughts on switching between hyperworkmode and dread
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#3

A funny tweet sharing random thoughts online about facing a bridge you said you would cross later.
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X (formerly known as Twitter) is one of the most popular social media platforms on the planet. It’s been around for 20 years, and it’s seen many changes throughout that time, but it’s still a treasure trove of comedic content on the internet.

According to Search Engine Land, it took the platform 3 years, 2 months, and 1 day to hit the milestone of 1 billion tweets. And today, the site has a whopping 561 million active users. Over 132 million people around the globe log onto the site daily, and X’s advertising revenue hit an estimated $1.94 billion in 2024.  

#4

A tweet sharing random thoughts online about going through a breakup and listening to Beethoven.
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#5

A quote post sharing random thoughts online about people calling their dogs babies in the US.
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#6

Funny post sharing random thoughts online about how the universe lets you do anything without a warning pop up.
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When it comes to who is on Twitter, Search Engine Land reports that the site is most popular amongst 18-29-year-olds in the United States. By country, the US has by far the most users, followed by Japan, India, Indonesia, the UK, Turkiye, Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

The most popular account on the platform is, unsurprisingly, the site’s owner, Elon Musk. The next most followed person is Barack Obama, followed by Christian Ronaldo, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and NASA.  

#7

Social media post with random thoughts online about how hard it was to see a picture of a raccoon fifty years ago.
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#8

Humorous post showcasing random thoughts online about spraying oneself with water after knocking over a houseplant.
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#9

A humorous social media post sharing random thoughts about a pizza delivery quality check conflict of interest.
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While there’s obviously a huge variety of content that can be found on X, as we can see from this list, there’s some comedy gold too. And in my humble opinion, that’s what social media should be used for. Of course, it’s important to stay informed about current events, read the news, and post about activism if that’s your prerogative. But we need some wholesome, relatable, and hilarious memes too, as they can go a long way in keeping us sane. 

#10

Screenshot of a tweet featuring random thoughts about forgetting if you already washed yourself in the shower.
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#11

A text post sharing random thoughts about signing off emails with Yours as a way to get rid of them.
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#12

A funny tweet representing random thoughts about having a headache and how the brain controls pain.
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Just existing in the world nowadays can feel extremely heavy. So it’s important to have access to some humor to lighten the mood. According to HelpGuide, laughter truly is the best medicine. It’s great for your whole body, as it relaxes you and even boosts your immune system. Plus, laughing triggers the release of endorphins, so you’ll always be in a better mood after a good giggle sesh.    

#13

A social media post with random thoughts on how packing an apartment makes someone never want to own things.
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#14

Funny tweet sharing random thoughts about parents in Christmas movies.
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#15

Relatable tweet featuring random thoughts about having trouble both sleeping and staying awake.
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Laughter is even great for your heart, as it increases blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves the function of blood vessels. A happy, healthy heart is key to living a long life, so you’re basically extending your lifespan by laughing at memes online. Meanwhile, if you’re trying to lose some weight, you’ll be happy to know that laughing even burns calories. Of course, it’s not enough to replace a gym session, but every little bit helps! 

#16

A relatable post about random thoughts on adulthood and feeling constantly sleepy
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#17

A funny tweet sharing random thoughts on the need for a 3 day weekend
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#18

A humorous post with random thoughts on how dog domestication began
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There are plenty of mental health benefits that we can receive from getting our daily dose of laughter too. Aside from simply making life more enjoyable, getting your giggle on can ease anxiety and tension. Laughing is also a wonderful way to relieve stress, something that we all have too much of nowadays. Plus, being able to laugh during difficult situations can build resilience and help you remember not to take life too seriously.    

#19

A funny tweet comparing apples and pomegranates as part of random thoughts shared online.
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#20

Tweet about hating pending bank payments, among relatable random thoughts shared online.
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Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda Staff