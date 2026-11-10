75 Times People Shared Their Random Thoughts Online And The Whole Internet Was Entertained (New Pics)

#1
#2
#3
X (formerly known as Twitter) is one of the most popular social media platforms on the planet. It’s been around for 20 years, and it’s seen many changes throughout that time, but it’s still a treasure trove of comedic content on the internet.
According to Search Engine Land, it took the platform 3 years, 2 months, and 1 day to hit the milestone of 1 billion tweets. And today, the site has a whopping 561 million active users. Over 132 million people around the globe log onto the site daily, and X’s advertising revenue hit an estimated $1.94 billion in 2024.
#4
#5
#6
When it comes to who is on Twitter, Search Engine Land reports that the site is most popular amongst 18-29-year-olds in the United States. By country, the US has by far the most users, followed by Japan, India, Indonesia, the UK, Turkiye, Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.
The most popular account on the platform is, unsurprisingly, the site’s owner, Elon Musk. The next most followed person is Barack Obama, followed by Christian Ronaldo, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and NASA.
#7
#8
#9
While there’s obviously a huge variety of content that can be found on X, as we can see from this list, there’s some comedy gold too. And in my humble opinion, that’s what social media should be used for. Of course, it’s important to stay informed about current events, read the news, and post about activism if that’s your prerogative. But we need some wholesome, relatable, and hilarious memes too, as they can go a long way in keeping us sane.
#10
#11
#12
Just existing in the world nowadays can feel extremely heavy. So it’s important to have access to some humor to lighten the mood. According to HelpGuide, laughter truly is the best medicine. It’s great for your whole body, as it relaxes you and even boosts your immune system. Plus, laughing triggers the release of endorphins, so you’ll always be in a better mood after a good giggle sesh.
#13
#14
#15
Laughter is even great for your heart, as it increases blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves the function of blood vessels. A happy, healthy heart is key to living a long life, so you’re basically extending your lifespan by laughing at memes online. Meanwhile, if you’re trying to lose some weight, you’ll be happy to know that laughing even burns calories. Of course, it’s not enough to replace a gym session, but every little bit helps!
#16
#17
#18
There are plenty of mental health benefits that we can receive from getting our daily dose of laughter too. Aside from simply making life more enjoyable, getting your giggle on can ease anxiety and tension. Laughing is also a wonderful way to relieve stress, something that we all have too much of nowadays. Plus, being able to laugh during difficult situations can build resilience and help you remember not to take life too seriously.