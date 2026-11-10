75 Times People Shared Their Random Thoughts Online And The Whole Internet Was Entertained (New Pics)

X (formerly known as Twitter) is one of the most popular social media platforms on the planet. It’s been around for 20 years, and it’s seen many changes throughout that time, but it’s still a treasure trove of comedic content on the internet.

According to Search Engine Land, it took the platform 3 years, 2 months, and 1 day to hit the milestone of 1 billion tweets. And today, the site has a whopping 561 million active users. Over 132 million people around the globe log onto the site daily, and X’s advertising revenue hit an estimated $1.94 billion in 2024.