Ever since Tom and Jerry, cartoon cats and mice have mostly had one job: chase each other until someone runs face-first into a wall. Solomon Russell, a cartoonist based in Oakland, gives them a lot more to do. In his comic series “Mouse Tails,” they share apartments, argue over rent, apply for jobs, play video games and get on each other’s nerves the way roommates do.

Russell works with pen, paper and a computer, and keeps everything in clean black and white. The drawings are simple, so the expressions carry the jokes, and the real payoff usually lands in the final panel. His mice are cocky, dramatic and occasionally philosophical, while their feline housemates often look ready to trade the whole arrangement for a quiet nap. “The mice are coming for your refrigerator!” his creator profile warns, and judging by the comics, an empty fridge is the least of the cats’ worries.

Under the slapstick, Russell slips in jabs at modern life, from technology and relationships to the small absurdities everyone puts up with. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below, so scroll through and see which tiny troublemaker you relate to most.