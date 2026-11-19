If there’s one thing the internet will probably always crave, it’s memes. In that regard, the online world is a lot like the snake eating its own tail: as long as the internet exists, there will be content and means to create and share new memes that are all about the contemporary experience.
One particular Instagram page has had a surprisingly long run: it’s been delighting us with funny pics and captions for over 12 years. Its audience hasn’t diminished, either, as its current follower count exceeds 6.8 million people. Want to see what’s so special about it? Scroll down and see the newest selection of memes Bored Panda has prepared for you, and let us know whether the page deserves its “Best meme page” moniker.
More info: Instagram
#1 Classic
10points
#2 It’s True
9points
#3 We Do A Little Trolling
9points
#4 Life Is Good
8points
#5 Tis The Season
8points
#6 Good Hustle
8points
#7 They Probably Don’t Even Hangout Anymore
8points
#8 Simpler Times
7points
#9 It Ends With Me
7points
#10 You’re Welcome
7points
#11 Gm
6points
#12 Big Party Guy
5points
#13 Amen
5points
#14 Makes Sense
5points
#15 We All Knew This Kid
5points
#16
5points
#17 Just Browsing
5points
#18 Yes I’ll Have The Landlord Special Please
5points
#19 Whoops
4points
#20 It’s Always Someone Who Has To Ruin It For The Rest Of Us
4points
Erika SaikovskytėPhoto EditorView profile