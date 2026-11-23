Whoever invented the screenshot function deserves all their flowers, and more. It allows us to quickly capture things that we want to save for later. And of course, it really comes in handy when dealing with those liars who claim, "That's not what I said."
But perhaps one of the greatest gifts screenshots have bestowed upon us is a window into the personal lives of other people, and pure comedy gold. How else would we be privy to the unpredictable and hilarious text messages exchanged between people we've never even met? Some are so epic that we feel invested in the drama, chaos and confusion.
Thankfully, there's an entire X account dedicated to sharing the wildest text messages on the internet. In just over a year, Wild Text Messages has gifted us close to 5,000 posts, and hours of laughter. Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest ones for you to scroll through when you own inbox gets too boring. May they serve as a reminder that even when you think you're having a private conversation, there's always a chance that the whole world might see it one day.
#1
8points
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6points
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6points
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5points
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5points
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5points
#7
4points
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4points
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4points
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4points
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4points
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4points
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4points
#14
4points
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4points
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4points
#17
4points
#18
4points
#19
4points
#20
4points
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda StaffView profile