Let’s start with the part nobody expects, which is that there is real science behind giggling at a cheeky double meaning. Psychologists Peter McGraw and Caleb Warren developed the benign violation theory, which proposes that something becomes funny when it feels slightly wrong and completely harmless at the very same moment.

Innuendo fits that recipe perfectly. A suggestive joke brushes against the unwritten rules of polite conversation, yet the words on the surface stay innocent, so nobody can really be offended. Your brain enjoys the wobble between the two readings and rewards you with a laugh.