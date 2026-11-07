62 Clever Bathroom Signs That Make Even A Trip To The Toilet Entertaining

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#1 Some Places Don’t Care What Loo You Use - As Long As You Wash Your Hands
#2 Bathrooms At A Local Sports Bar
#3 Bathroom Funny
When it comes to choosing a restaurant, we all have our preferences, right, pandas? Some of us look for delicious food at reasonable prices, while others care more about the ambience, portion sizes, or service. But there's one thing most of us probably wouldn't want to compromise on: cleanliness. After all, even the tastiest meal can lose its appeal if the plates are dirty, the tables are sticky, or the toilets smell unpleasant!
#4 A Sign In A Bathroom Stall On Board A Car Ferry In Bergen, Norway
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#6 Saw This In A Bathroom A Couple Weeks Ago
Interestingly, a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of P&G Professional found that cleanliness was a top priority for American diners. The poll, which included 1,000 consumers and 1,000 business owners and hospitality workers, revealed that 44% of consumers prioritized cleanliness when choosing a restaurant, compared with 35% who valued menu variety and 33% who considered affordability important. And it's not just a minor preference.
The same survey found that 61% of Americans considered uncleanliness a dealbreaker at restaurants, while 62% felt the same way about hotels.
#7 In The Bathroom At A Local Bar
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But let's talk about one particular part of a restaurant that can make or break the experience: the bathroom. You might have enjoyed a fantastic meal, but discovering a dirty restroom afterward could leave you with a completely different impression. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Foodservice found that restroom cleanliness plays an important role in how customers judge a restaurant's hygiene. It can even influence where they choose to eat and whether they decide to return.
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#12 In My Mom’s Bathroom
To understand this better, Bored Panda spoke with Dr. Sumersing Patil and Pravin Kadam, co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, a restaurant in Munich, Germany, serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.
"Of course, good food, friendly service, and a nice atmosphere matter. But you can't ignore the toilets! Think about it. Some customers head straight to the restroom to wash their hands when they arrive, and it might be the last place they visit before leaving. Now, imagine they've had a lovely meal, but the toilet is dirty or smells bad. That's probably what they'll remember! And they might think twice before coming back. So, for us, keeping the toilets clean is just as much a part of taking care of our customers as serving them good food."
#13 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door
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#15 The Signs For The Bathroom At A Local Bar. Always End Up In The Wrong One When I’m Drunk
They also pointed out how even small efforts to save money can affect the customer experience.
"Sometimes, restaurants try to cut costs on little things, like buying cheap toilet paper or not keeping enough of it stocked. It might seem like a small way to save money, but customers notice. It's not a pleasant experience. You might save a few euros today, but in the long run, you could end up losing customers. And that's a much bigger loss."
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#17 Sign In A Thai Bathroom
#18 Bathroom Stall Sign
And here's another reason why cleanliness matters: it can actually give businesses an edge over their competitors. As Dr. Juan Goncalves, who led scientific communications for P&G Professional in North America, explained in a statement, "Patrons value cleanliness when it comes to deciding what businesses they support. So cleaning is not just a chore. It’s a competitive advantage."