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62 Clever Bathroom Signs That Make Even A Trip To The Toilet Entertaining
FunnyNOV 8, 2026

62 Clever Bathroom Signs That Make Even A Trip To The Toilet Entertaining

Nikita Manot
Danielė Šidiškytė and Nikita Manot
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Let's be honest for a second, pandas. How many of us are guilty of scrolling through our phones while sitting on the toilet, looking for a good laugh? We've all been there! But what if we told you the bathroom itself can sometimes be the source of entertainment? Yep, you read that right!
Some people have gotten so creative with their bathroom signs and decorations that even a quick trip to the loo can turn into a hilarious experience. Today, we've rounded up some of the funniest examples that prove humor can pop up in the most unexpected places. So, keep scrolling and see which ones give you a good laugh!

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#1 Some Places Don’t Care What Loo You Use - As Long As You Wash Your Hands

Gender-neutral restroom sign featuring mythical creatures with the message whatever just wash your hands
Namami Inc
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7points

#2 Bathrooms At A Local Sports Bar

Funny bathroom signs on wooden doors reading Sit 2 P and Stand 2 P.
Anonymous
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5points

#3 Bathroom Funny

Funny toilet sign listing unusual items not to flush as clever bathroom signs alongside a cartoon plunger mascot.
kalkan1000
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5points

When it comes to choosing a restaurant, we all have our preferences, right, pandas? Some of us look for delicious food at reasonable prices, while others care more about the ambience, portion sizes, or service. But there's one thing most of us probably wouldn't want to compromise on: cleanliness. After all, even the tastiest meal can lose its appeal if the plates are dirty, the tables are sticky, or the toilets smell unpleasant!

#4 A Sign In A Bathroom Stall On Board A Car Ferry In Bergen, Norway

Illustration showing incorrect and correct toilet brush usage on clever bathroom signs for comic effect.
Diggy2025
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5points

#5 Bathroom Sign Pt2. What Does The Bottom Left Even Mean?

Instructional bathroom signs showing correct and incorrect ways to use a toilet.
fallenbeam
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4points

#6 Saw This In A Bathroom A Couple Weeks Ago

Mirror decal with humorous hand washing instructions as clever bathroom signs in a restroom.
snartha
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4points

Interestingly, a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of P&G Professional found that cleanliness was a top priority for American diners. The poll, which included 1,000 consumers and 1,000 business owners and hospitality workers, revealed that 44% of consumers prioritized cleanliness when choosing a restaurant, compared with 35% who valued menu variety and 33% who considered affordability important. And it's not just a minor preference.

The same survey found that 61% of Americans considered uncleanliness a dealbreaker at restaurants, while 62% felt the same way about hotels.

#7 In The Bathroom At A Local Bar

Vintage metal sign featuring a baseball metaphor as clever bathroom signs for men.
Anonymous
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4points

#8 Funny Sign By A Bar's Restroom In NYC

Humorous bathroom sign titled 4U2P reminding gentlemen and ladies about bathroom etiquette
RobtheGreat100
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4points

#9 This Is Probably The Coolest Bathroom At A Bar I’ve Ever Been In

Humorous art above urinals featuring expressive faces, showcasing clever bathroom signs.
URLcrazy
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4points

But let's talk about one particular part of a restaurant that can make or break the experience: the bathroom. You might have enjoyed a fantastic meal, but discovering a dirty restroom afterward could leave you with a completely different impression. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Foodservice found that restroom cleanliness plays an important role in how customers judge a restaurant's hygiene. It can even influence where they choose to eat and whether they decide to return.

#10 I Got A Kick Out Of These Bathroom Signs

Minimalist clever bathroom signs showing silhouettes forming a beer bottle and a martini glass.
Dontwant2leave
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4points

#11 Bathroom Signs At Donut Restaurant

Donut-themed graphics displayed on restroom doors representing clever bathroom signs
scoutprob
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4points

#12 In My Mom’s Bathroom

A funny maid service sign with a blue button next to a light switch showing clever bathroom signs
Tallnate68
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4points

To understand this better, Bored Panda spoke with Dr. Sumersing Patil and Pravin Kadam, co-owners of Swaad – Assal Marathi, a restaurant in Munich, Germany, serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.

"Of course, good food, friendly service, and a nice atmosphere matter. But you can't ignore the toilets! Think about it. Some customers head straight to the restroom to wash their hands when they arrive, and it might be the last place they visit before leaving. Now, imagine they've had a lovely meal, but the toilet is dirty or smells bad. That's probably what they'll remember! And they might think twice before coming back. So, for us, keeping the toilets clean is just as much a part of taking care of our customers as serving them good food."

#13 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

A funny printed note taped to a door serving as one of many clever bathroom signs
Vital_Granade
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4points

#14

Framed guest check with funny text advice serving as one of many clever bathroom signs.
Anonymous
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4points

#15 The Signs For The Bathroom At A Local Bar. Always End Up In The Wrong One When I’m Drunk

Two doors with clever bathroom signs labeled Setters and Pointers using pointing hand icons to indicate restrooms
sophiekrull
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4points

They also pointed out how even small efforts to save money can affect the customer experience.

"Sometimes, restaurants try to cut costs on little things, like buying cheap toilet paper or not keeping enough of it stocked. It might seem like a small way to save money, but customers notice. It's not a pleasant experience. You might save a few euros today, but in the long run, you could end up losing customers. And that's a much bigger loss."

#16

A gender neutral toilet sign featuring various funny and pop culture character icons on a wooden door.
Diana Theodoris
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4points

#17 Sign In A Thai Bathroom

Bilingual notice in English and Thai warning not to flush elephants down the toilet as a clever bathroom sign
_MichealDavid_
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3points

#18 Bathroom Stall Sign

Humorous bathroom sign posted on a wall with lyrics modified to remind people to keep the toilet clean
Inyce
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3points

And here's another reason why cleanliness matters: it can actually give businesses an edge over their competitors. As Dr. Juan Goncalves, who led scientific communications for P&G Professional in North America, explained in a statement, "Patrons value cleanliness when it comes to deciding what businesses they support. So cleaning is not just a chore. It’s a competitive advantage."

#19

Framed funny bathroom sign with a comical list of items not to flush down the toilet
tessabanksonit
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3points

#20 This Bathroom Has Pretty Minimalistic Signs

Two black bathroom doors featuring identical lower-case i symbols as clever bathroom signs
taunting_frenchman
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3points
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda Staff