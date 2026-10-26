Cats run on a logic only they understand. One moment, they’re dozing in a sunbeam like tiny, furry philosophers. The next, they’re dangling from a curtain, staring down a rival through the window or folded into a position no spine should allow. And when they’re caught in the act, they look back at you with the calm innocence of someone who has never done anything wrong in their life.

That glorious chaos is exactly what the Facebook page Miaus Randômicos celebrates: a little unwinding, courtesy of cats behaving like cats. Some photos are funny thanks to perfect timing, others capture questionable life choices mid-decision, and plenty prove that any laundry basket, cardboard box or freshly folded sweater can become a royal throne.

We’ve gathered some of the page’s most entertaining pictures, featuring dramatic expressions, mysterious motives and a few felines who clearly believe the world revolves around them. Scroll down, enjoy the nonsense and tell us in the comments which cat deserves the crown as the funniest of the bunch.