A viral video from a Texas school has sparked outrage after a student was allegedly filmed writing a racial slur on a classroom board.

Instead of appearing embarrassed in the footage, reportedly recorded at Beckville High School, the student smiles at the person filming her.

The clip has since drawn widespread condemnation, with viewers questioning how a teenage student could behave that way in a classroom.

Highlights A viral classroom video from Texas has sparked outrage, but one detail about the student's reaction has particularly upset viewers.

The footage has prompted serious questions about the behavior of teenagers and the values being reinforced in schools.

As the clip continues to circulate online, it has brought a similar incident from last year involving a school staff member back into the spotlight.

“The worst part is how proud she is about it,” one commenter fumed online.

A high school student was filmed writing a racial slur beneath a graduating senior's name before grinning at the camera

The brief video shows a student standing in front of a digital classroom board displaying the names of graduating seniors.

She can be seen using what appears to be a stylus or her finger to write a racial slur in large pink cursive beneath one of the names.

After finishing, she turns toward the person recording her, smiles directly at the camera, and even flips her hair.

The footage, reportedly recorded at Beckville High School in Beckville, Texas, has since been widely reposted across social media platforms.

One commenter criticized both the act and the student's apparent attitude, writing, “A racial slur isn't a joke , a harmless prank, or a personality trait. A student writing the N-word on a classroom board and smiling for the camera deserves to be taken seriously.”

Another sarcastically suggested, “Better believe there are a lot of people who are happy about her actions, and proud of her. All she needs to do next is start a GoFundMe.”

A third user added, “Are we not teaching our children proper morals? This is a teenager, she should know better.”

Beckville ISD condemned the behavior in a statement and said racial slurs would “not be dismissed or minimized”

After the video circulated, Beckville Independent School District confirmed it was aware of the incident and was addressing it.

In an official statement, Superintendent Devin Tate wrote, “We recognize the seriousness of this incident and the concerns it has raised within our school community.”

“Accountability is an expectation, and conduct involving racial slurs will not be dismissed or minimized,” officials stated, adding that such behavior does not reflect the district's values or expectations.

The statement added that the matter is being handled under the Student Code of Conduct, board policies, and applicable laws.

Rather than limiting its response to the individual incident, the district said it would reinforce expectations around respectful language and appropriate behavior

Administrators also plan to review the impact on the school environment, remind students how to report concerns, provide access to counseling and administrative support, and monitor for further harassment or retaliation.

“Beckville ISD remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment where every student is treated with dignity,” the statement concluded.

The school has not yet identified the student because of student privacy protection laws

Moreover, Superintendent Tate declined to disclose the student's identity or whether any specific disciplinary action had been taken, citing student confidentiality.

One important reason for this is the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a federal law that protects the privacy of students' education records.

These records include disciplinary files and personally identifiable information, which schools generally cannot disclose without the required consent or an applicable legal exception.

However, the lack of publicly available information has not stopped people from demanding accountability

One commenter suggested that parents should also face consequences, writing, “Penalties for parents. Similar to mismanagement of legally owned firearms. Not kidding.”

Another expressed skepticism that the student would face meaningful punishment, saying, “The student won’t be punished or face consequences. Source: I’m a former teacher and current educator.”

A former fifth-grade teacher also described their own experiences with racial harassment in schools, writing on Reddit, “Students call me and my Black students slurs. Administrators gave students a stern talking-to. Parents were called.”

“Now, I work at a different school, and when students call other students slurs, they don’t have consequences. The school says suspending students is off the table.”

A similar classroom incident at a Georgia high school last year led to a teacher being fired from his position

Others expressed, “21st Century, and we are going backward. Values are gone.”

The Beckville clip has also brought attention to a similar incident at Walnut Grove High School in Walton County, Georgia, in April 2025.

In that case, a viral classroom video showed a staff member writing the N-word on a board before turning to students and asking them to supply the final letter.

Students could be heard shouting the letter, while others laughed and cheered as the teacher completed the slur.

The footage sparked outrage among parents and members of the community, with concerns raised about the impact of such behavior on Black students in the classroom.

Walton County Schools confirmed at the time that the staff member was no longer employed by the district.

The two incidents involved different people and circumstances, but both raised questions about the use of racial slurs in educational settings and the responsibility schools have to protect students from harassment.

“Racists are getting faaar too comfortable. Time to start making them uncomfortable again,” one netizen wrote