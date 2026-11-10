78 Homeowners Who Opened A Cupboard, Lifted A Rug, Or Cut Into A Wall And Found Something Unexpected

Houses often outlive the people who live in them, and they hold on to things even better. According to the English Housing Survey, roughly one in five homes in England was built before 1919. That gives previous owners a lot of time to lose, hide, or forget about whatever is now sitting in the attic. Some of what's up there is worth a fortune.

In 2010, a family clearing out a house in Pinner, a suburb in northwest London, found an 18th-century Chinese vase among the household clutter. It dated from the Qianlong period, and the auctioneers at Bainbridges in nearby Ruislip estimated it at around a million pounds. It sold for £43 million to a buyer from mainland China, a record for a Chinese work of art at the time.