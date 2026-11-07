“All Dads Would Do The Same”: Hero Dad’s Split-Second Decision During Poland Attack Captured In Heart-Stopping Footage

A terrifying sh**ting in the heart of Krakow, Poland , sent people running for their lives after a gunman opened fire in a busy tourist area.

At least six people were slayed , while several others were injured in the attack.

Amid the panic, a short video captured a moment that has touched many viewers.

As people rushed to find safety, one father seemed focused on getting his little girl out of danger.

Highlights A viral video from Krakow, Poland, showed a father carrying his young daughter toward safety.

The shooting left six people lifeless and at least 16 injured.

Authorities also discovered three bodies at the suspect's home.

His quick reaction has since drawn praise online, with one person writing, “That’s not being a hero, that’s just being a dad. ”

A viral video from a Poland attack showed a father rushing to protect his little girl

The footage showed people running through a street near Krakow's Main Market Square as panic spread. Some rushed toward nearby buildings, while others hurried away from the open area.

In the middle of the chaos, an adult can be seen carrying a young girl and moving quickly toward shelter. The child stays close to the adult as they move away from the exposed street.

The footage immediately struck a chord with viewers.

One viewer shared their emotional reaction, writing, “I have goosebumps and tears in my eyes,” while another said, “That’s not being a hero, that’s just being a dad.”

A third commenter praised the instinct behind his reaction, writing, “A father’s instinct to protect his child is incredibly powerful. Praying for everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Several viewers said they believed any loving parent would react in the same way when their child was in danger.

One person wrote, “All dads would do the same. A hero would risk his life to pick up another man's girl to safety”

Another shared a message of encouragement, saying, “I'm proud. Protect your children at all costs.”

One viewer also praised the father for thinking about his daughter's safety despite the confusion.

“Amazing father. Even in a moment of chaos and confusion, thinking of her safety first,” the comment read.

The video went viral after a gunman opened fire on random people in Poland

The sh**ting took place shortly before 3 p.m. local time on Saturday in Krakow's Main Market Square, one of the city's busiest areas and a major tourist destination.

According to police, the suspect drove into the square and began firing at random people from his vehicle.

The attack also affected nearby traffic.

A tram driver reported that a man in a moving car had fired at his vehicle while it passed close to the square. The gunfire shattered the window of the driver's cabin, although no tram passengers were reported injured.

People nearby ran for cover as the shots rang out. Witnesses described hearing more than 20 g*ns**ts, with some saying the sounds appeared to come from different firearms.

Police officers rushed to the scene and confronted the gunman. A shootout followed, and officers sh*t him within minutes of the attack beginning, according to reports. He survived his injuries and was arrested.

Footage from the scene also showed the aftermath, including damaged shop windows and broken glass scattered across the square.

During the open fire, six people lost their lives, and several others were injured

The Malopolski regional government confirmed that six people had died in the attack. The victims included four women and two men.

Reports said the victims included three Polish citizens and a British national, while two others had not been identified at the time of reporting.

At least 15 people were initially reported injured. Later updates said 16 people, including five foreign nationals and the attacker, had been taken to hospital. Two police officers were among those receiving treatment.

One of the officers was reportedly in a very critical condition after being sh*t three times while helping to arrest the suspect. A government minister said the officer was undergoing surgery.

Emergency services covered the square, and a Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter also landed nearby.

Authorities urged residents and tourists to stay away while police continued their investigation. The suspect's car was also examined for possible explosive devices, and people living in nearby buildings were evacuated during the operation.

The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old citizen with disturbing findings

Authorities identified the suspect as a 25-year-old Polish citizen. Police had not publicly confirmed his name in the reports.

Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said the man wore military-style clothing and carried a military-type long g*n during the attack.

Officers also found several other weapons and ammunition inside his vehicle.

Police said the suspect acted alone and was not a serving soldier. His home was searched with support from counter-te**orism officers.

The investigation also uncovered three bodies at the suspect's home, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. They found two women and one man. Authorities had not publicly explained the circumstances surrounding those deaths or established how they were connected to the sh**ting.

A government minister said early findings suggested the suspect may have been inspired by far-right ideology and described him as an "ultra-nationalist." However, officials had not released further details about his alleged motive.

The attack took place in one of Europe's largest medieval squares, which attracts millions of visitors every year

Jonathan Balshaw, who was visiting Krakow with his Polish girlfriend, Dominika, was near St Mary's Basilica when the sh**ting started. He said they ran toward the church and found somewhere to hide.

“We ran down the side of the church and through the side door and hid with several other people until the gunfire died down,” he told reporters.

He also described how many shots he heard.

“A lot of shots were fired, more than 20, with it sounding like multiple different firearms - there were two distinctly different noises,” he said.

Another visitor, Caitlin Shasby from Newcastle, had arrived in Krakow with a friend for a weekend trip. She said they heard g**shots from their hotel room but did not immediately understand what was happening.

The hotel later contacted them and instructed them to stay inside until further notice.

The sh**ting led to reactions from Polish leaders and international officials.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was receiving updates from the interior minister and that police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. He also traveled to Krakow following the incident.

President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the injured, and their families. He also called for a full explanation of what had happened.

Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała declared a period of mourning in the city, which was scheduled to continue until Wednesday, November 11.

The US ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, also condemned the attack.

“We are just learning details of the horrific mass sh**ting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland,” he wrote on X. “America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow.”

"There are simply no words," wrote one netizen