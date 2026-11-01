Heidi Klum’s Halloween costumes have become a tradition in their own right. One year, she is a giant worm. Next, she is Medusa.

And this year, when the supermodel started dropping strange clues about her 2026 look, the internet had plenty to say.

Slimy prosthetics , what looked like human tissue, and a mysterious body mold had people trying to crack the code before the final reveal day.

Highlights Heidi Klum spent a week dropping bizarre clues about her 2026 Halloween costume.

Fans came up with wild theories before Klum finally revealed her costume.

The elaborate costume featured bloody details, a replica of her wedding ring, and her “Tom” finger tattoo.

“No clue, but it’s hideous , can’t wait to see it!” said one commenter.

As the clues kept coming, the debate only grew louder. And when Klum finally stepped out at her annual Halloween party on October 31, she once again proved that nobody does a spooky season quite like her.

Heidi Klum began teasing her Halloween costume a week before the big reveal

The 53-year-old supermodel began teasing her followers on October 24, one week before her annual Halloween party.

She shared a close-up image of colorful, slimy-looking prosthetics that left fans both confused and curious.

“What’s my costume ? One week to go…,” Klum wrote.

The image appeared to show something resembling human organs or tissue. Naturally, the guesses started pouring in.

“Looks like organs,” one fan commented, while another guessed, “Something underwater.”

Others came up with much more specific theories. Some thought Klum could be recreating a creature from The Last of Us , while others guessed she was taking inspiration from The Substance.

Not everyone was impressed by the mysterious clues, though. “No shade, but she can keep the teasers; we don’t even care… we already know she’s gonna be looking like human insides again like she does every Halloween.”

Still, plenty of people were excited to see what the Halloween queen had planned.

“Heidi never misses. Every year she somehow tops the last one, so I'm both scared and excited,” one fan said.

Klum’s Halloween costume clues only got stranger as the spooky festival got closer

On October 28, she shared another image of prosthetics

A day later, she posted what appeared to be more fake human tissue. Then came a video showing a mannequin in what looked like a body mold, with a large backpack-like contraption attached to its back.

“Next clue loading…. 2 more days until all is revealed #HeidiHalloween,” she captioned the video.

Her final teaser arrived on Halloween Eve. Klum shared two close-up photos that appeared to show a mouth with strange, bubbly teeth.

“Your final clue…. See you TOMORROW,” she wrote.



























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By then, the internet was deep into detective mode. Fans guessed everything from Vecna from Stranger Things to a monster from Resident Evil.

One person asked, “Maggots for brains?” while another wrote, “She needs to call Ryan Murphy.”

Of course, some fans did not need to know what Klum was becoming to be excited.

“The only celebrity costume I look forward to seeing every year,” one person commented.

Another summed up Klum’s Halloween reputation perfectly, saying, “Isn't heidi like the queen of Halloween costumes? A Victoria's Secret 364 days of the year. Then some fr*ak of nature on Halloween. GOATED.”

Before Klum finally revealed her costume, she had already warned fans that her attire would be bloody

Klum had dropped one important hint even before her Instagram countdown began.

In an interview with People last month, she revealed that her Halloween look would be “very, very bloody .”

“It goes very well with red wine,” she said.

She also explained why she loves taking her costumes in a darker direction.

“A great glass of wine is always fun… and most of the time you think of something gory when you have a blood transfusion bag,” Klum said. “That’s what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there.”



























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Her love for dramatic transformations is hardly new.

Over the years, Klum has turned herself into E.T., Fiona from Shrek , Jessica Rabbit, a peacock, an elderly version of herself, and, perhaps most famously, a giant worm.

Last year, she arrived at her party as Medusa, covered in green scales and prosthetics, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her as a soldier turned to stone.

For Klum, looking glamorous on Halloween has never been the goal.

“I always love to do something unexpected,” she told Vogue . “Every year, I want to surprise people and do something that they haven't seen me—or anyone—do before.”

After days of strange clues and wild guesses, Klum finally revealed her costume



























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At her 25th annual Halloween party in New York City, Klum delivered what nobody saw coming.

She arrived dressed as a giant replica of her own left hand.

The massive costume featured a bloody wrist, with Klum’s head at the center of the hand. It even included details taken directly from her real hand, including her green stone wedding ring and the small “Tom” tattoo on her finger in honor of Kaulitz.

Klum made a dramatic entrance in a truck covered in red “DANGER” signs. Actors dressed in yellow hazmat suits helped her down to the ground.

The costume was bizarre, bloody, and unmistakably Klum. And creating it was no easy task.

Klum said she had been thinking about the idea for nearly a year. She wanted to take something completely ordinary and turn it into something strange

“Some of the most interesting ideas come from the most ordinary things,” she explained. “I love the idea of taking something so common, and that we see every single day, something we probably never even think twice about, and turning it into something larger than life.”

Klum’s left-hand Halloween costume came with plenty of challenges



























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Klum once again worked with special effects artist Mike Marino and his ProRenFX team to bring the unusual idea to life.

Marino already had scans of Klum’s body, which helped the team create an exact copy of her hand.

“We wanted everything to be as realistic as possible—the anatomy , the veins, the muscles, all the little details that make a hand look like a real hand,” Klum said.

But making a giant hand was only part of the challenge. The costume also had to allow her to move around.

“There is so much planning, sculpting, molding and engineering that goes into these costumes,” Klum explained. “The hand had to be large enough to make the impact I wanted, but also constructed in a way that I could actually wear it and move around.”

The tiny details mattered just as much to the supermodel.

“We even recreated my engagement ring and wedding band, as well as the little tattoo on my finger,” she said. “Nothing was overlooked!”

Klum also revealed that getting out of her elaborate costumes can take hours.

“By the end of the night, I’m usually ready to get out of my costume,” she said. “Some of these transformations take so much time to get into, and getting out of them can be an adventure in itself.”

Once Klum finally revealed her giant hand, many fans praised her commitment to Halloween



























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“You have to give credit where credit is due. This woman is just fabulous with the Halloween costumes. No one can beat her,” one person wrote.

Another declared, “Undeniably her Holiday . Year after year.”

“No one does it like her!!!! She’s only competing against herself,” another fan commented.

One person even called the annual reveal Halloween’s biggest attraction, writing, “Every year the bar gets higher, and she somehow clears it. The costume reveal is basically the main event of Halloween now.”

Not everyone was convinced that a giant hand was worth all the hype.

“When you are rich, and you don't know what to do with your money, I’m bored ,” one commenter wrote.

She also admitted that once Halloween ends, her mind quickly moves on to the next big idea.

“November 1 is also when I start thinking about next year,” Klum said.

"Undeniably her holiday," wrote one netizen