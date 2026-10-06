Some of the biggest names in fashion are currently in Paris as the city hosts the 2027 Spring/Summer womenswear season.

On Sunday, October 4, Gigi Hadid graced the runway only to have her performance branded “too bland” online, with netizens arguing that she “keeps getting hired” because she is Yolanda Hadid’s daughter.

While the debate raged on, Heidi Klum ’s 16-year-old daughter, Lou , became the subject of fresh accusations.

Highlights Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old daughter faced nepotism accusations after accompanying her mother to several Paris Fashion Week events.

The criticism came as Klum’s older children, Leni and Henry Samuel, have already followed in her footsteps and pursued careers as models.

Klum previously defended her children’s choice to enter the industry, saying they understand it involves more than just “glitz and glamour.”

“Too much nepotism in modeling these days. It doesn’t usually work,” they said.

Heidi Klum’s daughter became the latest target in the nepotism debate

Lou sat front row alongside Klum at Saturday’s Vivienne Westwood show, dressed in a printed denim corset top and matching miniskirt paired with platform heels.

Her mom wore a sculptural white blazer with exaggerated lapels and a coordinating floor-length skirt, along with her own pair of platforms.

She finished her look with a Vivienne Westwood necklace that spelled out “chaos” in sparkling crystals, and that was exactly what unfolded on social media.

“What kind of mother takes her teenager and puts her out in the public eye in such a highly s**ualized way?” one asked.

“The clothes are too inappropriate,” another added.

The debate then evolved into accusations of Klum using her influence in showbiz to promote Lou.

“Pimping your daughter… atta girl,” one said.

“Another nepo child who will have it easy,” added a second.

“All these celebrities’ kids do is model or try to sing or act. It is never a teacher, doctor, scientist, etc. Just spoiled to the core,” observed a third.

Several others warned Klum about showbiz being an unsafe place for teenagers.

Netizens called the fashion world predatory, urging Heidi Klum to delay Lou’s debut

“What a pretty girl,” an X user said about the teenager, before asking, “But why feed her to the wolves of the modeling industry?”

“Look what happened to Cindy Crawford’s son. This privileged girl doesn’t need more money or fame, so why subject her to the Hollywood child a**se factory?” they added.

“Presley Gerber. Why would a mother do this? Just wait. She’ll still be beautiful in a few years. You know what this industry is about,” another echoed.

Gerber, who followed Crawford into modeling, passed away at age 27 on September 20 at a rehab facility.

He had admitted in a 2024 social media video that he had been struggling with mental health issues and substance dependency for years.

Gerber explained that he was a “very active” kid growing up and enjoyed water sports such as surfing, swimming, aquatic polo, and more.

Entering the fashion world, however, left him with little time for his hobbies, which he said negatively affected his well-being.

Two of Heidi Klum’s other children are already making their mark in fashion

Klum has four children: Lou, Leni, Jonah, and Henry.

While Lou has yet to make her debut as a model, Leni, 22, began her career in 2021 by appearing on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mom.

She made her first runway appearance at Berlin Fashion Week shortly after.

Since then, Leni has walked for high-fashion labels, including Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Sicily , while landing major campaign collaborations with brands such as Dior, Fila, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Henry Samuel, Klum’s 21-year-old son, meanwhile, made his modeling debut in January 2025, opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

He walked the runway in a viral backless black suit.

Shortly after, he made his New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the outdoor Fall 2025 show for popular streetwear label Kith.

Klum has expressed faith in her children’s ability to handle the pressures of the industry

Klum spoke in detail about her children’s showbiz careers during a July interview with Us Weekly.

The model and TV host explained that she is not concerned about them following in her footsteps, claiming that they know the industry involves more than just “ glitz and glamour .”

“They have good heads on their shoulders and have seen me work,” she added. “They see how many conference calls I do with producers to come up with concepts and photo shoots.”

Klum further emphasized her family’s close-knit bond and said they trust each other with personal problems.

“We’ve always had dinner around the table, and everyone talks about their day,” she said.

Troubles, however, are not the only things Klum and her children have discussed.

“There are a lot of fun things I’ve gotten to tell them over the years, like singing with Snoop Dogg or Tiesto, things where they’re like, ‘Mom, how the heck did that happen?’” she told the publication.

"Another nepe," several social media users said about Lou