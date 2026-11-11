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95 Wholesome Posts For Anyone Who’s Had A Rough Month, Or Even A Year (New Pics)
Curiosities,Wholesome WorldNOV 11, 2026

95 Wholesome Posts For Anyone Who’s Had A Rough Month, Or Even A Year (New Pics)

Viktorija StrelciunaiteFrancisca Santos
Viktorija Strelciunaite and Francisca Santos
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If we look left, we see AI threatening jobs. To the right, there are more wars than we can keep track of. And right at our doorstep, there's always existential dread knocking, along with the winter blues.
Unfortunately, we can't make any of it disappear. We can't stop wars, prevent technology from evolving, or stop the cold from coming. But we can offer a silver lining amid all the chaos: wholesome stories. We found an account on X dedicated to sharing positive messages. So, if you need a little pick-me-up, some of these posts we collected might even bring a happy tear to your eyes.

#1

A small brown weasel riding on the back of a green woodpecker in flight for wholesome posts
positivityofx
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6points

#2

Wholesome post of a ginger cat yawning underneath a sign that reads Lion.
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5points

#3

Wholesome post showcasing a close-up portrait of a wild margay cat sitting among tree leaves.
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5points

No wonder we need to seek out these kinds of posts. Nowadays, we can get the news at our fingertips, and more than ever, we're fully aware of the major geopolitical and social crises happening not only in our own countries but also around the world.

In a way, being informed is good. But it can also become overwhelming. According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, around 40% of people globally report actively avoiding the news at times for a variety of reasons. Many cite exhaustion, depression, and even a sense of powerlessness caused by the constant coverage of conflict, economic struggles, and war.

#4

Wholesome post showing a wild beaver and a scenic view of Loch Ness surrounded by nature
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5points

#5

Wholesome post featuring photos of minks following news of Denmark banning mink farming
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5points

#6

Wholesome posts showing a rescued orphaned walrus calf smiling with its human savior.
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5points

#7

Wholesome post displaying a hornbill bird with a 3D-printed prosthetic beak reconstruction
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5points

And unfortunately, we're almost wired to focus on the negative. While these posts are undeniably wholesome and meant to bring out positive feelings, psychologists point out that humans have what is known as a “negativity bias.”

This means our brains are naturally wired to scan for threats and danger. And now that we live in an era of algorithm-driven infinite feeds, we're constantly bombarded with all kinds of content whenever we're staring at a screen. This can lead to chronic stress, making the consumption of positive content feel like a necessary psychological antidote.

#8

Wholesome post featuring Larry the Cat looking healthy after recovering from his surgery.
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4points

#9

Wholesome post showing an orange cat comfortably squished against a window safety net.
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4points

#10

Wholesome post featuring streamer CaseOh next to a chinchilla holding a thank you note.
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4points

#11

Wholesome post showing the famous beefy fat hawk bird after losing weight under proper care.
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4points

Animals are just one example of what makes us feel good. Not only are they fluffy, innocent, and adorably goofy, but there's also a deeper reason we feel calmer when we look at many of these images.

It all comes down to what Austrian ethologist and Nobel laureate Konrad Lorenz called “Kindchenschema,” or baby schema. He observed that physical traits such as disproportionately large heads, high foreheads, big eyes, and rounded bodies often trigger an innate and involuntary caregiving response in humans. And that's exactly why kitties and puppies tug at our heartstrings.

#12

Wholesome post featuring Millie Bobby Brown holding a rescued dog alongside other happy rescue pups
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4points

#13

Wholesome news post showcasing photos of California gray wolves and playful wolf pups in the wild
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4points

#14

Wholesome posts of a groom crying tears of joy after receiving a graphics card gift from his bride.
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4points

#15

A police dog mugshot next to grilled sandwiches, featured in a series of wholesome posts.
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4points

#16

Aerial view of trees planted in a giant smiley face shape, shared in wholesome posts.
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4points

#17

Wholesome posts featuring a man petting a crested caracara bird of prey he befriended.
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4points

And that's hardly the only research conducted on the power of cute things. Dr. Jessica Fall-Myrick surveyed 7,000 internet users about their consumption of cute animal content online, and the findings suggest it can have real benefits for our brains.

Participants who viewed cute animal content reported higher energy levels and more positive emotions overall. It also helped reduce negative emotions such as anxiety, sadness, and guilt. Ultimately, the study describes viewing animal content online as an accessible form of digital emotion regulation — a modern-day happy pill.

#18

Wholesome post featuring photos of colorful blooming flowers and cacti in the Atacama Desert
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4points

#19

Wholesome post featuring a Saint Bernard college dog mascot training his puppy replacement.
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4points

#20

Wholesome posts screenshot featuring a man using a bottle of soda to extinguish a fire
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4points
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Viktorija Strelciunaite
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda Staff