95 Wholesome Posts For Anyone Who’s Had A Rough Month, Or Even A Year (New Pics)

No wonder we need to seek out these kinds of posts. Nowadays, we can get the news at our fingertips, and more than ever, we're fully aware of the major geopolitical and social crises happening not only in our own countries but also around the world.

In a way, being informed is good. But it can also become overwhelming. According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, around 40% of people globally report actively avoiding the news at times for a variety of reasons. Many cite exhaustion, depression, and even a sense of powerlessness caused by the constant coverage of conflict, economic struggles, and war.