Back in 2018, Italian illustrator Mauro Gatti noticed that the steady stream of grim headlines was making him anxious. Instead of tuning out, the Emmy-winning creative director (the award came for his work on the children’s series StoryBots) went looking for the stories that rarely make the front page. That search became The Happy Broadcast, a project he created to counter the culture of hate and fear with fact-checked, “anxiety-free” news from around the world.

Every post pairs a real story with one of Gatti’s signature drawings: simple, round-faced characters and cheerful creatures set against bold, bright backgrounds. The formula clearly works. The Instagram page now has over 807,000 followers and more than 1,500 posts. The idea has also grown into a TikTok account, a 2020 book and WHOLE, a mental wellness app the artist runs with his business partner Keith Bonnici.