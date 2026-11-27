Self-care has a branding problem. Somewhere along the way, it became shorthand for one sheet mask applied at midnight while scrolling your phone, and then everyone went right back to ignoring their sore necks and tired skin for another six months. Real self-care is less glamorous and far more useful. It looks like a pillow that stops wrecking your spine, or a shower that no longer turns your hair into straw.
Black Friday is the best time to treat it as an investment, because the pricier items that usually make you hesitate suddenly go on sale. We rounded up health and wellness finds that are on sale now. Your body has been putting up with a lot, and these deals make it easy to finally return the favor. Add a few to your cart before the sales end and start the new year feeling like someone who looks after themselves.
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#1 First Aid Beauty's Massive 6oz Tub Is Half Off This Black Friday, So Your Crackly Winter Skin Of Last Year Is A Thing Of The Past
Review: "This cream is soft and smooth as cool whip… fantastic… oh, it stung a weee bit for just a minute … SO WORTH IT!" - Shayronna
#2 They Say A Red-Light Therapy Mask Does Wonders For The Skin, We Just Think It's An Excuse To Look Like A Supervillain
Review: "I’ve been using this therapy mask consistently and I’m really happy with it so far. It’s super easy to use, comfortable on my face, and I can wear it while relaxing at home. After regular use, my skin feels smoother and looks more refreshed and glowy. I also like the different light settings and how simple the controls are. It feels well made and has quickly become one of my favorite parts of my skincare routine. Definitely recommend!" - Joanna
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#3 We Can't All Go For A Weekly Massage, But A Shiatsu Neck Massager With Heat For Pain Relief Gives You The Same Feeling With No Extra Hands Needed
Review: "I am so impressed. I bought another neck massager for $150 and it did not hold a candle to this product. I am very happy with the purchase and I feel it was well worth the money." - B&L Emery
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#4 If Your Eyeballs Are Also Tired Of Looking At Black Friday Deals, A Heated Eye Massager Can Go A Long Way To Try And Revive Them
Review: "his eye massager is fantastic! My daughter sent me one for Mother’s Day. Once I tried it out, I sent one to my mom, son, and daughter in law. They all loved it so much, three more family members purchased them. This is a fantastic product and a great gift idea for the self care we all need but rarely take time out of our day for, After enjoying the massage, I feel so relaxed and the tension is gone. You do need to charge it after every use. The adjustable strength of pressure, heat or no heat, and optional music make it even better. Great buy, 10 out of 10!!!!" - brook
#5 All The Botox In The World Won't Help You Unless You Get A Proper Night's Sleep. The Bedgear Glacier Performance Pillow Has A Hybrid Design For Optimal Support And Cooling Functionality
Review: "Recommended by a chiropractor. Glad I took the advice. Well worth the money. I am a side/stomach sleeper and 0 is perfect for me. Highly recommend this high quality pillow." - Christy
#6 Fancy Shampoo Is Cute. But The MD 20-Stage Shower Filter Does The Real Legwork When It Comes To Keeping Your Hair Healthy
Review: "I love this shower head. I never thought much about my shower water, and this might sound silly, but this legit makes my water feel softer! My hair and skin are also a lot less dry and itchy. And I also appreciate that it didnt effect my water pressure. Bonus it was super easy and quick to install." - Amber Frank
#7 This Walking Pad Is More Than 70% Discounted, The Kind Of Deals We Would Be Running After In Good Ol' Days Of Physical Black Friday Sales
Review: "Love this pad! With my crazy work schedules, I rarely have time to go to the gym or don’t have motivation to be around folks when doing cardio. This is perfect for me and fits right u set my couch. I do 3.5 mph and minimum of 2 miles at a time. Price was great and other than my lazy USPS driver (out of the mouth of her coworker), it came perfectly!" - Ronniford
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#8 Bala Bangles Are The Talk Of The Fitness Town, But Are Usually Bit Pricey. But Thanks To Black Friday, You Can Also Turn Your World Into A Gym, One Arm Swing At A Time
Review: "I've tried 'em all … ? Well, not quite. These are pricey, so the value proposition is up to you, but there's no question these are Best of Type for comfort on the wrist, function, looks. They do NOT slip down or up (so far). I'm using the 2lb set. Like ‘em so much I might get a second set and up the total to 4lbs per wrist." - 3rd Day Believer
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#9 Where Your Coffee Goes Inside A Coffee Machine Is Simply A Mystery. The Simplygoodcoffee Brewinch Machine Is 100% Plastic-Free, So At Least You Know Your Coffee Is Not A Cup Full Of Microplastics
Review: "Very good coffee maker. I am very happy with the purchase. If you’re a normal coffee drinker (not too picky), this coffee maker is for you. It makes GOOD coffee and there is NO plastic touching the hot water! " - Nan
#10 Get Ready For A Green-Smoothie-Every-Day Life When A Vitamix Blender Enters Your Kitchen
Review: "I have a berries and greens smoothie for breakfast every day. And the occasional banana and strawberry smoothies for kids.
Been using ninja and nutribullet for some time now but the mold on the bottom, around the base, despite regular thorough cleaning, got to me.
Got this after a lot of deliberation and research. On a good deal too.
Works perfectly for our requirement and cleaning's quite easy too." - roopa alok
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#11 Winter Is Here And So Is Seasonal Depression. A Light Therapy Lamp Helps You Wake Up To A Warmer Glow And Gets You Through The Darkest Hours Of The Day With A Little Mood And Energy Boost
Review: "Useful to wake me up and give me a daytime feeling, especially in winter, I find myself easily get into a better morning after using it daily when I wake up." - Rekin
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#12 Amazon's Air-Quality Monitor Can Let You Know When It Is Time To "Burp" Your House, Especially With All The Windows And Doors Closed Through The Winter Months
Review: "This little air quality monitor is a powerhouse of useful information. Setup was easy, and it integrates seamlessly with our Amazon smart thermostat and Alexa devices. I especially like how it helps balance temperature differences between upstairs and downstairs by influencing when the heat actually kicks on—it’s smart without being intrusive." - KaninAngMarino
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#13 You Are Probably Already Obsessed With The Biodance Collagen Mask, So Black Friday Is The Time To Stock Up On Your Supply For The Dry Months Ahead
Review: "I'm going to start this by saying I'm *really* not used to things just.... working.... as advertised. Especially when it comes to skincare. That said, after ONE USE I saw a noticeable difference in my skin. I've had notoriously aggravating combination skin my entire life- but this mask is the FIRST time anything has effectively evened that out." - Abby Malvestuto
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#14 An Oura Ring Tracks Your Sleep And Stress Levels, And Will Probably Give You One More Thing To Stress About Because Of It
Review: "I was looking for a way to measure my sleep and activity without having the discomfort of a smart watch on my wrist all night, taking into account that I already have an apple watch I wanted to follow my metrics and sometimes this one was a little sporty for more formal outings and this ring was the perfect solution. It's super light, you get used to the few hours. What I like the most is the precision with which it analyzes the rest; the application explains very clearly how your sleep influences the energy of the next day."- Hanny Barrios
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#15 A Microcurrent Facial Device Is An Electric Hot And Cold Gua Sha Tool For Lymphatic Drainage, Sculpting, And Depuffing
Review: "I’m really impressed with this facial sculpting tool. I love the combination of microcurrent, red light, soothing heat, and cooling features all in one device. It feels relaxing to use and makes my skincare routine feel like a spa treatment at home. The Gua Sha design glides comfortably over my face and neck, and I especially enjoy the cooling feature for refreshing my skin and helping reduce the appearance of puffiness." - Eddiesin
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#16 Your Dental Game Has Been Suffering For Far Too Long. Introduce A Waterpic Into Your Daily Routine And Watch Plaque Run For The Hills
Review: "I had a popcorn kernel stuck behind my gums that I didnt notice was there for over a week. When I found it, I couldn't get it out. I tried to wait to see if I could let the swelling go down, but at some point, I pushed it DEEP into my gumline. I knew I was going to have to fork out hundreds just to go to a dentist. So I decided to try this first before going broke. IT. WORKED. The water doesn't last super long, but it does work well. I wouldn't use it on the highest setting at all times, but if you need it for something like what I described, it will do exactly what you need. Came with different kinds of tips for different uses" - John Crews
#17 You Might Know That Dairy Makes You Toot, But The 5strands Hair Analysis At-Home Kit Can Help You Figure Out What's Really Going On In Your Body At A Cellular Level
Review: "I’m very pleased with my 5strand’s experience. It has been an easy process from start to finish. I received my kit within a few days of ordering. The kit itself was very user friendly with clear step by step instructions on how to register and pack my sample. I received my results within 2 days of 5strands receiving my sample. My results were clear and easy to read with detailed information.I’m excited to incorporate the changes in my diet suggested by 5strands for a better healthier life! So grateful for the invaluable service they provide.Thank you 5strands!" - Marissa Hernandez
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#18 The Waterdrop Glass Water Filter Pitcher Is Made Of Glass, So There Is Yet Another Way You Can Keep Yucky Microplastics Out Of Your Water
Review: "Love it! Filters well! I can’t taste the chlorine anymore. About average for filtration speed. Love that it’s glass." - Leahcar
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#19 We Aren't 16 Anymore, Ladies. Going To Bed With Our Makeup On And Not Properly Washing Your Face Simply Isn't An Option! A Spin Brush Cleanser Can Be Your Saving Grace
Review: "I have been using this Facial Cleansing Brush for over three months now and really like it. Before purchasing this item, I always washed my face with my hands or occasionally, a washcloth. This definitely cleans better! I washed my face like usual with my hands, then used the head with the grey circle on high speed. I could visibly see makeup on the brush that was removed by this tool that would have been left on my face had I only washed like usual with my hands. I was shocked!" - J K I
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Louise PieterseCopywriterView profile