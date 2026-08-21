Hayden Panettiere

August 21, 1989

Palisades, New York, US

36 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Hayden Panettiere?



Hayden Lesley Panettiere was an American actress and singer, widely recognized for her captivating screen presence and spirited performances. Her career often showcased a vibrant blend of dramatic intensity and musical talent.





She first gained widespread fame as Claire Bennet in the NBC superhero series Heroes, a role that made her an indestructible cheerleader. Her character's catchphrase, “Save the cheerleader, save the world,” became a cultural phenomenon.

Early Life and Education



Born in Palisades, New York, Hayden Lesley Panettiere grew up in a household with her mother, Lesley R. Vogel, a former soap opera actress, and her father, Alan Lee Panettiere, a fire department captain. Her younger brother, Jansen, also became an actor.





She attended South Orangetown Middle School before being homeschooled from ninth grade onward, allowing her to balance academic pursuits with an early start in the entertainment industry. This upbringing fostered a deep connection to her craft from a young age.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances marked Hayden Panettiere's personal life, including a long-term, on-again-off-again engagement to former heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko. She also previously dated her Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia.





Panettiere shares a daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, with whom she co-parents with Klitschko. She was not married at the time of her passing.

Career Highlights



Hayden Panettiere's breakthrough arrived as Claire Bennet in the NBC hit series Heroes, where her role as the indestructible cheerleader captivated millions. She also voiced characters in major animated films like A Bug's Life, showcasing early versatility.





Her role as country music star Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville earned her two Golden Globe Award nominations, solidifying her singing and acting prowess. Beyond acting, Panettiere was an activist, notably advocating for animal rights.

Signature Quote



“The strength is in our vulnerability.”