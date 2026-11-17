Harry Lloyd

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

$3 million, 2026 est.

British

November 17, 1983

London, UK

43 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Harry Lloyd?



Harry Lloyd is a British actor celebrated for bringing sharp intellect and precision to complex roles. His dynamic work across classical stage productions and television dramas has earned high critical praise.





He gained wide international prominence playing Viserys Targaryen in the hit series Game of Thrones. His vivid portrayal of the desperate exiled prince created an unforgettable television moment that expanded his global fanbase.

Early Life and Education



Harry Lloyd grew up in London surrounded by literature and storytelling. His mother worked in children's publishing while his father managed a prominent literary agency, instilling a deep appreciation for dramatic craft.





He attended Eton College before studying English literature at Oxford University. During his student years, active participation in university theatre companies confirmed his passion for pursuing a professional acting career.

Notable Relationships



Earlier in his career, Harry Lloyd maintained a long relationship with fellow actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The pair met while working together on television and dated for several years before quietly going their separate ways.





More recently, Lloyd married co-creator and film producer Jayne Hong. The couple later welcomed a daughter together while building a quiet family life in London away from public media scrutiny.

Career Highlights



Harry Lloyd built an early television resume in UK period dramas and fantasy series. He starred as Will Scarlet in Robin Hood, appeared in Doctor Who, and earned acclaim as Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.





He expanded into film roles and major international television projects. Lloyd starred in The Theory of Everything, headlines Counterpart, and earned global praise voicing Viktor in the hit animated series Arcane.





His screen work earned a British Academy Television Award nomination for The Fear. With acclaimed stage performances and voice acting roles, Lloyd has secured a versatile reputation across film and television.

Signature Quote



“Success is only another form of failure if we forget what our priorities should be.”