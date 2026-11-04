Every gift list has at least one pain in the behind. The one who says "don't get me anything" and means it just enough to make shopping for them deeply stressful. The one who already owns everything worth owning, returns whatever doesn't meet a standard, and somehow makes a thoughtful gift feel like a guessing game with very high stakes.
Shopping for difficult people is a skill, and most of us are figuring it out in real time every December. This list exists to make that easier. Every pick here was chosen because it works on the people who are hardest to surprise. Consider this the cheat sheet for getting it right this year without the annual stress spiral that usually comes with it.
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#1 A Stanley Beer Stein Keeps The Drink Cold For Hours And Makes Every Backyard Gathering Feel Like It Has A Dress Code That Only One Person Bothered To Read
Review: "This was a birthday gift for my son. He camps a lot and it’s always a challenge to keep track of your beer when everyone is drinking the same brand. I noticed that the stein is 24oz and it will keep the beer from getting warm too fast." - patty
11points
#2 Give Them The Gift Of A Designated "I'm Just Running To The Farmers Market To Buy A Single, Perfect Baguette" Accessory With This Cute Canvas Tote Bag
Review: "Absolutely love this little tote! It’s adorable and the little duck feet just crack me up! It’s the perfect size for my Bible and journal. Has a pocket for pens and a good snap to keep things from spilling out. The canvas is sturdy and very high quality and I feel like it will last for a very long time. Also it says, “Long Eyelashes” on the label; so random, lol!" - Gretchen
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10points
#3 The Le Creuset Pumpkin Mug Is The Kind Of Seasonal Piece That Never Actually Gets Put Away Because It Is Too Good Looking To Live In A Cabinet For Ten Months Out Of The Year
Review: "Oh my. these are so cute, nice and big, and keep my morning lemon water hot for a long period of time. They do well in the microwave, don't get too hot to touch, and the quality is Le Creuset. I love it that the mug holds 14 ounces and that the little pumpkin lid's stem has a cute curl to it. " - TallulahBelle
10points
#4 Give Their Favorite Houseplant The Glamorous, Party-Animal Lifestyle It Truly Deserves With This Disco Ball Planter
Review: "Cute plant pot that I read keeps flys away because of the reflection. Light weight and works well. Seems sturdy and good value. Might make a cute gift for a gardener. Plants grow well in pot." - Megan weddle
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9points
#5 The Fellow Clyde Electric Kettle Is The Countertop Piece That Looks Expensive Before Anyone Even Knows What It Does, And What It Does Turns Out To Be Worth Every Penny Of The Price Tag
Review: "Fabulous and super happy with my purchase. I love how the Clyde looks like an old school kettle that has been modernized. The color is perfect and it gets water hot incredibly fast. I appreciate the auto shut off feature and how light the kettle is. It is on the pricier side but I think it is worth it." - AB
9points
#6 The Moleskine Recipe Journal Is The Gift For The Person Who Cooks Entirely From Memory And Instinct And Has Been Meaning To Write It All Down Before The Recipes Exist Only In Their Head And Nowhere Else
Review: " had the old edition all the way back in 2014-ish, but this is the one! i truly LOVED the way you can write you recipes as the old one gives you a small space but this one gives you a whole two pages LINED!" - Alru
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9points
#7 That Person Whose Phone Is Just A Constant, Anxiety-Inducing Stream Of Numbers Can Now Outsource Their Obsession To This Very Cool Customizable LED Ticker
Review: "Unboxed the product and it was ready to plug and play. Setup was simplistic, a small hiccup with setting up the wifi, but just restarted the process, forgot the network, reconnected, and setup progressed immediately without any hitches. Large selection of things to track including everything as advertised! Visually retro, this product is a good juxtaposition compared to any modern tv, and stands out in a crowd, especially with the adjustable led brightness. Would 100% recommend for any sports fan or stock enthusiast." - Alec Ladonis
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8points
#8 The Gift Of "Making Your Whole House Smell Like A Cozy, Boozy Holiday Dream" Is Now Available In The Form Of This Mulled Wine Kit
Review: "This is a complete set that has everything you need - all you need to do is buy a cheap bottle of wine to brew with. The spices are fresh and the packaging is beautiful. GREAT gift for the holidays." - Jeff S.
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8points
#9 An Instant Photo Printer Turns Every Photo Sitting Unseen In A Camera Roll Into Something That Can Actually Go On A Wall, A Fridge, Or A Scrapbook Before The Memory Gets Any Older Than It Already Is
Review: "I am SO impressed with this little dude! It was so easy to set up and is so quick to print. I am very happy and have already printed around 100 photos for a project I’m doing and couldn’t be happier :)" - Sequoia F.
8points
#10 The 50 States 50 Ideas Book Is The Gift For The Person Who Has Been Saying They Want To Travel More Since Before The Pandemic And Finally Has Something Concrete Enough To Make It Stop Being Just A Talking Point
Review: "I bought this as a gift for my boyfriend who’s from England. Great book, especially for history buffs. Definitely looking forward to using it on our state adventures!" - Heather Elise
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8points
Source: apawabove.cosprings
#11 The In Case Of Emergency Box Is The Gift Wrap That Does Half The Work For You, Making A Gift Card Feel Intentional And Funny In Equal Measure Instead Of Like Something That Was Decided At The Last Minute In A Checkout Line
Review: "Very cute and larger than I expected, perfect for the variety of candy that I wanted to put in there.." - Yvette
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8points
#12 Their Beat-Up, Seen-Better-Days Suitcase Is About To Get A Major, First-Class Glow-Up With These Customizable Handmade Leather Luggage Tags
Review: "I purchased this luggage tag as a three year wedding anniversary gift for my Husband. I’m very happy with the quality of the leather, and love the buckle detail. The seller was very prompt with shipping. My Husband loves his new tag and cannot wait to use it on our upcoming trip! Highly recommend! :)" - Crystal Barr
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7points
#13 The Perfect Gift For The Person Whose Two Personality Traits Are 'Hard To Shop For' And 'Owns A Grill' Is This Smokehouse BBQ Spice Set
Review: "This is a nice little sampler set. The flavors have so far been pretty good and you get a nice stainless steel spatula and a magnetic temperature guide to go with it. The samples are small so this isn't something you're going to get on more than a couple of steaks or chicken breasts but again it's more to explore the flavors and see what you like best. No complaints with the set. It's been great to try new seasonings and get away from the usual spices every now and then." - Scott
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6points
#14 The Bookshelf Of Your Favorite Literary Snob Is About To Get So Aesthetically Pleasing They Might Actually Cry With The Puffin In Bloom 4-Book Collection
Review: "These books are so cute! Great value for the price- 4 high quality, hardcover books. The print is a nice size too. Sometimes with cute box sets the font is so small that even my young eyes have a hard time reading it, but that is not the case with this set." - amazon customer
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6points
#15 That Friend Who Talks About Coffee Like It's A Religion Is About To Be Very Impressed With Your Gifting Abilities When They Unwrap The Aeropress Original Coffee Press
Review: "Perfect for traveling. Through this into my suitcase, bought some good ground coffee at a local shop and made some excellent cups of coffee. The paper filters work the best as the reusables can be a bit of a hassle. I like a nice, dark, deep brew and I was worried if this unit could pull it off - it did! Highly recommended." - amazon customer
6points
#16 Fuel Their Noble, Lifelong Quest For The Perfect, Crispy-Bottomed Crust With A Legendary Pizza Stone
Review: "As a pizza master, I need the finest quality tools I can buy and this product is FABULOUS! High quality pizza stones that I can use to make my Sicilian Pizza on my wood fired or pellet grill. This is an amazing product and worth every single penny!!!" - Rick Rocker
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6points
#17 The Viral Snack That Has Been Living In Their Head Rent-Free Can Finally Be In Their Actual Mouth With These Mini Dubai Waffle Cone Snacks
Review: "These literally just got shipped to me and we already ate one bag. Here I go ordering more of these crispy wafer cones filled with chocolate and pistachio... so fricken good!" - Jeannie Jackson
6points
#18 Give Them A Gorgeous Bouquet Of Flowers That Has A 0% Chance Of Having A Sad, Wilted Demise With This LEGO Botanical Bouquet
Review: "I love this set! They are so so pretty and look so cute in a vase. Not too hard to build." - Galyna
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6points
#19 The Person Who Hosts Every Single Get-Together Can Finally Take Their Snack Game To A Whole New, Deeply Impressive Level With This Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Knives And Recipe Booklet
Review: "Well made and looks great! Works perfectly." - dasher
5points
#20 The True Crime Obsessive In Your Life Can Finally Put Their Armchair Detective Skills To The Ultimate Test With A Copy Of Murdle: Volume 1
Review: "I bought this book for my son but found myself asking him a few nights a week if I could borrow and do one. I have now taken over the whole book so I will need to buy him a new one." - Amazon Customer
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5points
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile