Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, is known for keeping it real on social media.

Despite its authenticity, her Instagram feed is a fusion of carefully curated snaps of album covers, artistic photoshoots, and personal selfies, which is all the more reason her recent post raised quite a few eyebrows.

Highlights Singer-songwriter Halsey recently posted a video of herself in a bikini at a beach, lowering the back of her head into the water.

An expression she made caused netizens to worry about her, with many assuming she might have hurt herself while filming.

Many called her out for continuing to film the moment, allegedly even at the cost of her health.

On November 24, Halsey shared a video of herself at a beach, which was showered with love from her fans.

However, some eagle-eyed critics claimed there was one detail in the clip that made it look entirely “performative.”

“Maintaining composure after embarrassing yourself is an underrated talent,” one user said.



Netizens thought Halsey hit her head against a rock but continued filming

In the video, Halsey is seen by herself by the seaside, wearing a black bikini and a matching necklace, with her tattoos on display and her hair down.

She films herself dropping into the water while still facing the camera, and as the back of her head hits the water, she closes her eyes for a second before opening them again.

Many netizens assumed she hit her head against the rocks visible on the waterbed, but continued filming for the “sake of likes.”

“Anything for attention, even a concussion,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “The rock won this battle, but she won't accept it.”

“Why didn't she remake this?” one confused user asked. Another said, "Beauty over pain."

One more speculated, “She probably tried to record another one but saw that none of them turned out well and posted this one anyway.”

Some thought she wasn’t hurt but had water in her eyes, or was trying to get a strand of hair out of her face.

“What she’s trying to do without making it obvious is get her hair out of her eyes,” one person explained. Another said, “I thought it was more likely that water had gotten into her eye.”

Fans compared Halsey to a “siren,” an imagery she often uses in her work

Many users commented that she looked like a “siren,” a mermaid-like creature often mentioned in maritime mythology and folklore and considered a femme fatale.

“Halsey is a real-life siren, and I'm obsessed,” one person said. Another wrote, “Mermaid goddess.”



























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The artist frequently leans into siren imagery across her music, live performances, and fashion.

The Girl in the Tower, she opened one of the four acts, called The Mage, with her song The Lighthouse and performed as a siren In her August 2026 concert film,, she opened one of the four acts, called The Mage, with her songand performed as a siren luring sailors to their doom.

Halsey has also dressed up as different variations of a siren or mermaid for her photoshoots and cosplays.



























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A post shared by Halsey Chile (@halseychileofficial)





For Halloween 2023, she wore a siren costume at a Los Angeles party featuring a sheer white skirt, matching bikini top, seashells, beads, long auburn hair, face scales, and 3D body paint from her brand About Face.

She attended the gathering with her now-fiancé, actor-author Avan Jogia, shortly after going official on Instagram. He complemented her look, dressed as a sailor in a white long-sleeve shirt and sage green vest.

Halsey is playing the lead role in fiancé Avan Jogia’s directorial debut

This year, Halsey posted that she didn’t get the chance to “do a big costume” because she was “doing the ultimate Halloween thing” by keeping busy filming a horror flick for the last three months.

Halsey was shooting Replacer, an upcoming psycho-s*xual horror film co-written by her, with Jogia making his directorial debut and Lilly Wachowski of The Matrix fame executive producing.

Halsey plays a troubled DJ named Proxy who tries to outrun a mysterious signal coming from Montreal’s underground subway system that attempts to transform her and her new friends she met at a sublevel radio station.

Production wrapped in Montreal in late 2026, though a release date and distributor have not yet been announced.

Deadline reported in November that Carrie-Anne Moss, who was also in The Matrix, has joined the cast, which includes Antoine Olivier Pilon, Landon Liboiron, and several other Canadian actors.

Halsey and Jogia got engaged in May 2024, a year after they went public with their relationship.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Jogia A year later, Halsey shared onthat Jogia popped the question to her in Barcelona during a boat ride and asked, “What’s a little bit of marriage between friends?”

"Hit her head," one user commented