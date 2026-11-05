The season of the witch has come to an end, Pandas, and Mariah Carey has defrosted for the holidays once again. But we still have one more treat for those for whom Halloween is the most magical time of the year — the ultimate compilation of the best Halloween costumes people came up with this season.
Like Bill Hader’s character Steffon from SNL used to say, this Halloween had everything: from joke outfits like the recalled lettuce or student loan bills, to examples of exceptional craftsmanship when people dressed up as iconic popular culture characters or even as Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Check out the most interesting and creative costumes that went viral this year, and let us know what you dressed up as this Halloween!
#1 My Sister Told Me My Costume Wasn’t Giving Scary. The Hell It Ain’t
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#2 No Trending Music. No AI. Just NYC During The Halloween
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#3 One Of The Best Costumes I Found
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#4 Jimothy
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#5 My Backrooms Still-Life Cosplay!
A few people told me to post this here, even though my country doesn't celebrate Halloween this is definitely what I would have worn.
Suit is from AliExpress, I added the buttons, wig is an old lace front I had, and I sculpted the mask out of foam clay on a regular base mask!
IG: @leiasfx
Suit is from AliExpress, I added the buttons, wig is an old lace front I had, and I sculpted the mask out of foam clay on a regular base mask!
IG: @leiasfx
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#6 My Doris Costume For The Shrek Party Tonight!
Doris if she were to dye her hair red, I should add… otherwise, ta-daaaa!
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#7 Van Gogh's Starry Knight For Halloween 2026
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#8 Victor. Richard. Costume Swap!
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#9 Halloween. Never Thought I’d Become The Mom Who Prefers A Family Costume , But I Do. This Is Who I Am Now. Hold My Calls
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#10 Social Media And Reality
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#11 Happy October 31st To You All From Our Family To Yours. Be Safe And Enjoy Your Day
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#12 Nerds
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#13 Ratatouille Dress
Made with a hoop skirt, tube top and lots of felt.
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#14 I Was Princess Pinhead
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#15 I Was Surprised By How Many People Knew Who He Was
Couldn’t get the hair right though, and it didn’t really help that it rained almost all night!
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#16 Halloween 2026: Kernel Sanders
It may sound corny, but every year I do a mashup/pun costume, and this year I went for something finger-licking good. I think it turned out a-maize-ing!
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#17 Got Stone For Halloween
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#18 Won A Costume Contest And Delivered My Baby 2 Days Later
Love Halloween! Always have. When I learned I was having a baby during the spooky season, I could not be happier. One thing made me sad though. The thought that I would not be able to dress up for Halloween. So a couple of days before my induction, my husband and I decided to reuse our costumes we built from scratch. We hit up a costume contest and WON! I started my induction on a high. Now I'm a momma. What a wonderful year this has been!
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#19 Used Free Will And Decided To Be A Movie Poster
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#20 First Time Really Trying For Halloween
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Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda StaffView profile