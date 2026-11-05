Love Halloween! Always have. When I learned I was having a baby during the spooky season, I could not be happier. One thing made me sad though. The thought that I would not be able to dress up for Halloween. So a couple of days before my induction, my husband and I decided to reuse our costumes we built from scratch. We hit up a costume contest and WON! I started my induction on a high. Now I'm a momma. What a wonderful year this has been!