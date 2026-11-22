Hailey Bieber

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$300 million, 2026 est.

American

November 22, 1996

Tucson, Arizona, US

30 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Hailey Bieber?



Hailey Bieber is an American model and entrepreneur known for her influential street fashion. Her signature minimalist aesthetic and skin-first beauty philosophy turned routine daily skincare habits into hugely influential global beauty trends.





She gained widespread public notice after starring in major campaigns for French Connection and Topshop, quickly expanding her reach across international runways while popularizing her trademark glazed donut skin look.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in a famous entertainment family shaped her early artistic interests. Born in Tucson, Arizona, to actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin, she spent years training extensively in classical ballet.





Homeschooling provided the flexibility needed to pursue serious ballet performance. After a severe foot injury ended her dance ambitions, she transitioned into fashion, turning her disciplined focus toward a professional modeling career.

Notable Relationships



Following a high-profile romance, Hailey married Canadian singer Justin Bieber in September 2018. The couple held an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina the following year, drawing massive media coverage worldwide.





The model shares one son, Jack Blues Bieber, with whom she lives in Los Angeles. Bieber and her husband frequently collaborate on public ventures while supporting each other's individual professional endeavors.

Career Highlights



Bieber built a major modeling career through global brand campaigns. She secured prominent contracts with Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger while gracing international covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle.





She expanded into entrepreneurship by founding the skincare brand Rhode. Focusing on barrier-nourishing formulas and accessible pricing, the company scored rapid commercial success, generating massive demand and establishing her as a serious beauty executive.





Her industry achievements earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. By combining modeling pedigree with strategic brand building, Bieber has solidified her position as a dominant tastemaker in modern beauty and style.

Signature Quote



“I would rather be transparent and honest than try to pretend that everything is perfect all the time.”