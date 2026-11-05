“Concerned”: Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen Mocked Over Clumsy Mistake In Halloween Party Decor

The internet has an impressive talent for spotting the tiniest details, even when they have an entire celebrity Halloween party to admire.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen stirred some envy on Instagram with their Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween bash this week.

They went all out to create a magical evening, but netizens couldn't help noticing a possibly clumsy error in the party decorations.

Highlights Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen threw an elaborate Halloween bash with an Alice in Wonderland theme.

One of the party signs sparked a heated grammar debate on social media.

The couple also faced backlash over alleged AI-generated decorations.

Allen recently admitted his Hollywood star wife is more famous than him.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen went all out for Halloween bash

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 30, and his 29-year-old actress hosted the Halloween bash, a day after the Buffalo Bills bagged a 36-10 home win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Several of Allen’s teammates and their significant others attended the party

Steinfeld and Allen embraced the theme and wore elaborate costumes. She was the Queen of Hearts, and he was her counterpart, the King of Hearts.

The venue was transformed into a Wonderland-inspired setting, complete with oversized playing cards, themed displays, and an elaborate entrance tunnel.

One of the decorations featured a giant Queen of Hearts card bearing Steinfeld's face. The NFL star had his own massive King of Hearts card as well.

Another display carried the famous message, “We’re all mad here.”

The couple’s Halloween sign has netizens questioning their grammar

The entrance to the party featured a sign welcoming guests to “Allen’s in Wonderland,” clearly meant to be a playful reference to the classic story.

But the wording caught the attention of social media users, who began debating the placement of the apostrophe.

“Concerned about their apostrophe usage,” one person remarked.

Another said “Allen is in Wonderland” would have made more sense.

One commenter even argued that the apparent mistake made the sign considerably funnier, writing, “The way this error is funnier than if it had been spelled right. Like ‘allen's in wonderland’ feels formal and safe but ‘allens in wonderland’ sounds like an inside joke nobody explained to the invite designer.”

“Josh is a football star and Hailee is a movie star. Not sure that either of those careers really emphasize people with good grammer [sic],” said another.

Fans were also deeply unimpressed by their use of AI

The grammar debate wasn't the only criticism the party received.

Some netizens also took issue with what they assumed was AI-generated artwork used for the decorations, particularly the playing cards depicting the couple as the royalty of Wonderland.

“The ugly a** AI too,” one said, while a second wrote, “Too cheap to hire real artists, too rich to care about the consequences of using AI .”

“This is super cute! And I love everything! BUT the AI “designed” playing cards? Why not hire an actual artist/illustrator to bring those to life??” one fan said in dismay.

“Idk what bugs me more. The AI or the apostrophe lol,” wrote another.

Another chided the actress, saying: “Using AI is not cute Hailee.”

Buffalo Bills stars Dion Dawkins, DJ Moore, Bradley Chubb, and others attended the party in elaborate costumes

Away from the internet’s harsh gaze, the hosts and their guests seemed to be embracing the Halloween spirit.

Buffalo Bills stars Dion Dawkins, DJ Moore, and Bradley Chubb attended the party with their own elaborate costumes

Moore’s wife Raven, who shared pictures of the party online, was dressed as Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory while her husband was Augustus Gloop.

Dawkins showed up as Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons, and his partner Daiyaana Muhamad went as Marge Simpson.

Pictures shared on Beau Society (Steinfeld’s newsletter to her fans) included a picture of a pair of tiny feet, which fans assumed belonged to the couple’s daughter, Harper, born earlier this year.

The little one appeared to be dressed as Alice for the party.

Allen was recently asked who is more famous between him and his wife

Allen, who tied the knot with the Pitch Perfect 2 actress in May 2025, recently spoke about how his family life has become his top priority over everything else.

“I think it's made everything, not just football but everything in life, feel less important,” he told ESPN in September.

“My wife and daughter are my No. 1 priority. If they're OK, I'm OK,” he said.

He also called his family life the secret to being a better quarterback.

“It doesn't matter what else is going on in my life, and that frees me up, 100%, to be the best teammate I can be. I just come out here and play football and have fun,” he added.

When asked who he thinks is more famous between him and Steinfeld, he emphatically said it was his wife.

“Anyplace else in the world but here and it's absolutely her,” he replied, using their Paris trip from a few years ago to elucidate.

“Nobody there knows football very well, but they know movie stars, and they know pop stars, and my wife just happens to be both,” he added.

“Whose idea were the costumes?? Their Halloween game is unmatched,” one commented online