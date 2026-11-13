Gwen Stefani Is The Latest In A Series Of Women Being Accused Of Having “Mar-A-Lago Face” After Viral Photo

Gwen Stefani has spent decades being recognized for her signature look, but a recent appearance has left some fans doing a double take.

On November 10, the singer stepped out to support her son Kingston at his concert at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, with her husband, Blake Shelton, and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale also in attendance.

Highlights Gwen Stefani sparked online speculation about her appearance after attending her son Kingston’s concert.

Some social media users described her look as “Mar-a-Lago face,” while others defended the singer.

Stefani joins Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, Susan Dell, and Kelly Loeffler among those associated with the trend.

However, it wasn’t the family gathering that got people talking. Instead, social media users focused on Stefani’s face.

“This is depressing. She’s unrecognizable ,” wrote one commenter.

Gwen Stefani’s appearance at her son’s concert sparked “Mar-a-Lago face” comments

Kingston recently released his single, Right Side of the Moon, in October. His debut EP, Louise Street, followed on November 6.

Stefani and Shelton were seen holding hands at the venue, while Rossdale also spoke to fans about his son’s music.

The musician reportedly said he would love to perform with Kingston one day.

“He wants to do his own [thing]. He’s really big on that. I was lucky I was even allowed to come,” Gavin told his fans.

However, detractors linked Stefani’s looks to features associated with "Mar-a-Lago face," a term used online to describe a highly altered cosmetic look often linked to women in Donald Trump's political and social circles.

The look is commonly associated with full cheeks, plump lips, smooth foreheads, sharply defined jawlines, spray tans, and heavy makeup

After Stefani’s photos went viral online, netizens claimed she looked unrecognizable

“Teenage me is disgusted for supporting her back in the day,” one person wrote.

Another criticized the wider trend, saying, “Gotta love the new trend of celebrities deciding to get plastic surgery to look uglier than what they would look like if they just aged naturally.”

Some commenters felt that celebrities were beginning to look too similar after allegedly undergoing cosmetic treatments.

“The sad thing is they all just end up looking the same, like clones of some ugly woman with a permanent look of disdain,” one user remarked.

“I don't understand the appeal, or how anyone could think this looks better than natural aging .”

One more wrote, “Man, put a NS*W tag on that picture next time; you gave me a jump scare.”

Another person asked, “Why do so many women want to look that way? They lose their individual beauty .”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Several fans defended Stefani and praised her appearance, with one writing, “Gwen looks amazing . She never ages.”

Stefani is far from the only woman whose appearance has been discussed under the "Mar-a-Lago face" label

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée and the US ambassador to Greece, is frequently described online as one of the most recognizable examples of the look, as reported by Bored Panda.

Guilfoyle's fuller-looking lips, prominent cheekbones , heavy makeup, and dramatic styling have often drawn attention.

However, she has not publicly confirmed undergoing the procedures people speculate about.



























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Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump , has also faced similar comments.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn described the look in an interview with the Daily Mail as “something you'd see in 'Real Housewives' stars, a combination of Botox and filler ... that are mildly to moderately overdone.”

He also said that people who undergo these procedures can end up looking different from their earlier selves, describing the result as “a plastic look.”

Susan Dell and Kelly Loeffler became targets of similar online speculation

The conversation grew again after billionaire philanthropist Susan Dell appeared alongside her husband, Michael Dell, and Donald Trump at the White House in October 7.

The couple announced a $6.25 billion pledge to support children's investment accounts, aiming to provide $250 deposits to as many as 25 million children.

However, many social media users focused on Susan's appearance instead of the announcement.

“She doesn’t even look human anymore. This might be the worst example I’ve seen of the MAGA plastic surgery phenomenon,” one person wrote.

Another compared her appearance to a robot, while others questioned whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Susan has not publicly confirmed having any such treatments.

Her husband, Michael, also defended her after the criticism, resharing posts from people who praised the couple's donation and asked others to leave her alone.

Former senator and current Small Business Administration chief Kelly Loeffler also became a target after an older video of her walking through a hallway resurfaced online.

One person called her “100% an alien from outer space,” while another joked, “First day in a human body is always awkward.”

"This is not her," said one netizen