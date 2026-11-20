You do not have to be a gaming enthusiast to know that Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived.

Spend five minutes on the internet today, and chances are you will come across something related to the long-awaited release.

It has been 13 years since Rockstar Games released GTA V in September 2013. The game went on to become one of the best-selling titles of all time, generating $1 billion in retail sales within just three days.

Over the years, the seemingly endless wait for its successor became an internet phenomenon in its own right.

The "We got this before GTA VI" trend took over social media, with users sharing everything from major life milestones to bizarre world events that had taken place before the game finally arrived.

Now that the wait is officially over, excitement surrounding the release has reached extraordinary levels. Some fans have even called in sick or scheduled paid time off just to spend the day playing.

BambooHR, which tracks paid time off data for 3.4 million U.S. employees, found that one in five salaried workers planned to take Thursday off for the occasion.

The phenomenon has even earned a nickname among employers: "GTA Flu."

Elsewhere, players have reportedly made their families sign do-not-disturb agreements, while some students have skipped school to get their hands on the game.

Clearly, the anticipation has grown far beyond an ordinary gaming release, turning GTA VI into a global cultural event.

Thirteen years is a considerable stretch of time in any industry, but especially in entertainment.

Babies have grown into teenagers, Nickelodeon and Disney stars have become Oscar nominees, and celebrity careers have been launched, transformed, and reinvented.