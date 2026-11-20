You do not have to be a gaming enthusiast to know that Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived.
Spend five minutes on the internet today, and chances are you will come across something related to the long-awaited release.
It has been 13 years since Rockstar Games released GTA V in September 2013. The game went on to become one of the best-selling titles of all time, generating $1 billion in retail sales within just three days.
Over the years, the seemingly endless wait for its successor became an internet phenomenon in its own right.
Image credits: Rockstar Games
The "We got this before GTA VI" trend took over social media, with users sharing everything from major life milestones to bizarre world events that had taken place before the game finally arrived.
Now that the wait is officially over, excitement surrounding the release has reached extraordinary levels. Some fans have even called in sick or scheduled paid time off just to spend the day playing.
BambooHR, which tracks paid time off data for 3.4 million U.S. employees, found that one in five salaried workers planned to take Thursday off for the occasion.
The phenomenon has even earned a nickname among employers: "GTA Flu."
Elsewhere, players have reportedly made their families sign do-not-disturb agreements, while some students have skipped school to get their hands on the game.
Clearly, the anticipation has grown far beyond an ordinary gaming release, turning GTA VI into a global cultural event.
Image credits: Rockstar Games
Thirteen years is a considerable stretch of time in any industry, but especially in entertainment.
Babies have grown into teenagers, Nickelodeon and Disney stars have become Oscar nominees, and celebrity careers have been launched, transformed, and reinvented.
To put that passage of time into perspective, here are 26 familiar faces as they looked in 2013, when GTA V first dropped, compared with where they are today.
#1 Sydney Sweeney
Sweeney began pursuing acting around the age of 12 in 2009, spending much of the early 2010s building her résumé through smaller film and television appearances.
In 2013, she appeared as Emily in the creature feature Spiders, one of the many early roles that helped her gain experience in front of the camera.
Her major breakthrough came six years later with HBO's Euphoria, in which she played Cassie Howard.
The emotionally complicated character introduced Sweeney to a much wider audience and helped establish her as one of Hollywood's most prominent young stars.
She went on to earn further recognition for projects such as The White Lotus and the romantic comedy Anyone But You, demonstrating her ability to move between television drama and mainstream cinema.
Her ambitions have also extended beyond acting.
Sweeney ventured into producing through her company, Fifty-Fifty Films, with projects including Immaculate, Christy, and The Housemaid, alongside several others.
Away from the screen, she has built a considerable presence in fashion and beauty, collaborating with brands such as American Eagle, Laneige, Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, and Kérastase.
The New York Times described her rise as the emergence of a "new A-list" in April, reflecting just how dramatically her standing in the industry has changed.
In 2013, she appeared as Emily in the creature feature Spiders, one of the many early roles that helped her gain experience in front of the camera.
Her major breakthrough came six years later with HBO's Euphoria, in which she played Cassie Howard.
The emotionally complicated character introduced Sweeney to a much wider audience and helped establish her as one of Hollywood's most prominent young stars.
She went on to earn further recognition for projects such as The White Lotus and the romantic comedy Anyone But You, demonstrating her ability to move between television drama and mainstream cinema.
Her ambitions have also extended beyond acting.
Sweeney ventured into producing through her company, Fifty-Fifty Films, with projects including Immaculate, Christy, and The Housemaid, alongside several others.
Away from the screen, she has built a considerable presence in fashion and beauty, collaborating with brands such as American Eagle, Laneige, Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, and Kérastase.
The New York Times described her rise as the emergence of a "new A-list" in April, reflecting just how dramatically her standing in the industry has changed.
34points
#2 Rebel Wilson
Wilson was riding high in 2013, thanks to Pitch Perfect, which had turned her into an international comedy star.
Known for her loud, scene-stealing supporting characters, the Australian actress was quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedic performers.
Her portrayal of Fat Amy in the musical comedy helped make her a household name and gave audiences a character they would continue associating with her for years.
Over the following decade, Wilson expanded her work behind the camera, taking on writing and producing responsibilities while continuing to appear in films.
Her personal life also underwent a highly publicized transformation, particularly after she embarked on a health and fitness journey that attracted widespread attention.
Today, she has moved well beyond the Fat Amy label that once defined her breakout role.
Her later projects have included romantic comedies and films such as Isn't It Romantic, Senior Year, and The Deb, reflecting her continued interest in exploring different sides of the industry.
Known for her loud, scene-stealing supporting characters, the Australian actress was quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedic performers.
Her portrayal of Fat Amy in the musical comedy helped make her a household name and gave audiences a character they would continue associating with her for years.
Over the following decade, Wilson expanded her work behind the camera, taking on writing and producing responsibilities while continuing to appear in films.
Her personal life also underwent a highly publicized transformation, particularly after she embarked on a health and fitness journey that attracted widespread attention.
Today, she has moved well beyond the Fat Amy label that once defined her breakout role.
Her later projects have included romantic comedies and films such as Isn't It Romantic, Senior Year, and The Deb, reflecting her continued interest in exploring different sides of the industry.
28points
#3 Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates was already a seasoned Hollywood veteran in 2013, having won an Academy Award for her unforgettable performance in Misery decades earlier.
That year, she was earning acclaim for her appearance in American Horror Story: Coven, proving that her career was far from slowing down.
In the years since, Bates has continued working steadily across film and television, taking on roles that have introduced her to newer generations of viewers.
Her later credits include The Miracle Club, Summer Camp, and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, further depicting the range that has kept her in demand throughout her career.
Unlike many of the other celebrities on this list, Bates has not undergone a dramatic career reinvention or a sudden rise to fame.
She had already established herself as one of the industry's most respected performers long before 2013.
Her continued presence in 2026 is a reminder that some careers do not need to explode overnight. They simply endure.
That year, she was earning acclaim for her appearance in American Horror Story: Coven, proving that her career was far from slowing down.
In the years since, Bates has continued working steadily across film and television, taking on roles that have introduced her to newer generations of viewers.
Her later credits include The Miracle Club, Summer Camp, and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, further depicting the range that has kept her in demand throughout her career.
Unlike many of the other celebrities on this list, Bates has not undergone a dramatic career reinvention or a sudden rise to fame.
She had already established herself as one of the industry's most respected performers long before 2013.
Her continued presence in 2026 is a reminder that some careers do not need to explode overnight. They simply endure.
27points
#4 Ariana Grande
Back in 2013, Grande was a 19-year-old former Nickelodeon star whose debut solo album, Yours Truly, had just introduced her as pop music's newest powerhouse vocalist.
She was also already dealing with invasive speculation about her appearance, including allegations that she was suffering from an "eating dis**der."
Grande addressed the chatter in a Tumblr post, calling the discussion surrounding her health "a bit blown out of proportion" and acknowledging that she had lost "a bit of weight" in the previous year.
"It's because I stopped eating junk food and started making healthy choices," she explained.
Ultimately, she reassured fans that she was comfortable with her appearance, writing, "I was happy with the way I was before, and I'm still happy now! Just healthier."
Fast-forward to 2026, and Grande has become an Oscar-nominated actress for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked, a Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment.
However, the scrutiny surrounding her appearance has followed her throughout her career.
More recently, the singer has faced speculation about whether she has used GLP-1 medications to lose weight.
Grande has not remained silent about the conversation.
Reflecting on an older photograph that fans had once considered an example of her looking healthy, she explained that it actually showed the "unhealthiest version" of herself.
At the time, she said, she was taking antidepressants and had unhealthy eating and drinking habits.
With discussions about her appearance continuing to follow her, her representatives announced earlier this year that she would be stepping back from public-facing work for a while.
Needless to say, while gaming fans spent years waiting for GTA VI, life for Ariana Grande was anything but quiet.
She was also already dealing with invasive speculation about her appearance, including allegations that she was suffering from an "eating dis**der."
Grande addressed the chatter in a Tumblr post, calling the discussion surrounding her health "a bit blown out of proportion" and acknowledging that she had lost "a bit of weight" in the previous year.
"It's because I stopped eating junk food and started making healthy choices," she explained.
Ultimately, she reassured fans that she was comfortable with her appearance, writing, "I was happy with the way I was before, and I'm still happy now! Just healthier."
Fast-forward to 2026, and Grande has become an Oscar-nominated actress for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked, a Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment.
However, the scrutiny surrounding her appearance has followed her throughout her career.
More recently, the singer has faced speculation about whether she has used GLP-1 medications to lose weight.
Grande has not remained silent about the conversation.
Reflecting on an older photograph that fans had once considered an example of her looking healthy, she explained that it actually showed the "unhealthiest version" of herself.
At the time, she said, she was taking antidepressants and had unhealthy eating and drinking habits.
With discussions about her appearance continuing to follow her, her representatives announced earlier this year that she would be stepping back from public-facing work for a while.
Needless to say, while gaming fans spent years waiting for GTA VI, life for Ariana Grande was anything but quiet.
26points
#5 Billie Eilish
In 2013, Billie Eilish was still a child, years away from becoming one of the most influential names in pop music.
Her breakthrough came in 2015, when she and her brother, Finneas, uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud.
Created for her dance teacher, the track quickly attracted attention for its delicate vocals and atmospheric production.
Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, arrived in 2019 and turned her into a global star.
At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Eilish made history by winning all four major general-field categories in one night: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
She continued evolving musically with Happier Than Ever in 2021 and Hit Me Hard and Soft in 2024.
The latter included Birds of a Feather, which became one of the biggest songs of the year, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.
Her work for film also brought major recognition.
No Time to Die won an Academy Award, followed by another Oscar for What Was I Made For? from Barbie.
Her achievements continued through 2026.
The Recording Academy lists Eilish with nine Grammy wins and 34 nominations, including recognition for Wildflower at the 2026 ceremony.
Eilish's public image has also changed considerably over the years.
She initially became known for her oversized clothing, later experimented with more traditionally glamorous looks, and has repeatedly spoken about the scrutiny surrounding her body and appearance.
During a performance in Miami in 2020, she addressed the pressure to meet other people's expectations in a spoken-word segment, asking:
"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?"
Rather than settling into one image, Eilish has continued to evolve in both her style and her career on her own terms.
Her breakthrough came in 2015, when she and her brother, Finneas, uploaded Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud.
Created for her dance teacher, the track quickly attracted attention for its delicate vocals and atmospheric production.
Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, arrived in 2019 and turned her into a global star.
At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Eilish made history by winning all four major general-field categories in one night: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
She continued evolving musically with Happier Than Ever in 2021 and Hit Me Hard and Soft in 2024.
The latter included Birds of a Feather, which became one of the biggest songs of the year, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.
Her work for film also brought major recognition.
No Time to Die won an Academy Award, followed by another Oscar for What Was I Made For? from Barbie.
Her achievements continued through 2026.
The Recording Academy lists Eilish with nine Grammy wins and 34 nominations, including recognition for Wildflower at the 2026 ceremony.
Eilish's public image has also changed considerably over the years.
She initially became known for her oversized clothing, later experimented with more traditionally glamorous looks, and has repeatedly spoken about the scrutiny surrounding her body and appearance.
During a performance in Miami in 2020, she addressed the pressure to meet other people's expectations in a spoken-word segment, asking:
"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?"
Rather than settling into one image, Eilish has continued to evolve in both her style and her career on her own terms.
26points
#6 Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner was still a teenager appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2013.
Although she was already familiar to audiences through the Kardashian-Jenner family, few could have predicted that she would eventually build a beauty business worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Her entrepreneurial breakthrough came in 2015, when she launched Kylie Lip Kits, a collection of liquid lipsticks and matching liners inspired by her signature makeup look.
The initial release sold out within minutes, turning what had begun as a teenager's fascination with bold lips into a beauty venture that eventually became Kylie Cosmetics.
In 2019, Jenner sold a 51% stake in the company to beauty giant Coty in a deal valued at $600 million.
Her ambitions did not end with makeup, though.
In 2023, Jenner introduced Khy, a clothing brand built around her personal style and fashion preferences, further expanding her presence beyond the beauty industry.
Her personal life changed just as considerably during those years.
Jenner became a mother to two children, Stormi and Aire, adding an entirely new dimension to her life away from business and television.
Although she was already familiar to audiences through the Kardashian-Jenner family, few could have predicted that she would eventually build a beauty business worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Her entrepreneurial breakthrough came in 2015, when she launched Kylie Lip Kits, a collection of liquid lipsticks and matching liners inspired by her signature makeup look.
The initial release sold out within minutes, turning what had begun as a teenager's fascination with bold lips into a beauty venture that eventually became Kylie Cosmetics.
In 2019, Jenner sold a 51% stake in the company to beauty giant Coty in a deal valued at $600 million.
Her ambitions did not end with makeup, though.
In 2023, Jenner introduced Khy, a clothing brand built around her personal style and fashion preferences, further expanding her presence beyond the beauty industry.
Her personal life changed just as considerably during those years.
Jenner became a mother to two children, Stormi and Aire, adding an entirely new dimension to her life away from business and television.
25points
#7 Megan Fox
In 2013, Megan Fox was entering a quieter period in her career as she focused on raising her family.
She and actor Brian Austin Green were already parents to their son Noah, and they welcomed their second son, Bodhi, in February 2014.
However, Fox soon returned to a major franchise, taking on the role of April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The film became a commercial success, introducing her to a new generation of viewers.
She reprised the character in its 2016 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
Fox also explored television during this period, joining the fifth season of New Girl in 2016 as Reagan Lucas, a pharmaceutical sales representative whose arrival complicated the show's central romantic storyline.
After appearing in several smaller film projects, she gradually returned to more prominent roles, including the action thriller Rogue and the survival film Till Death, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Her filmography continued to expand with appearances in Expend4bles in 2023 and the science-fiction thriller Subservience in 2024, in which she played an artificial intelligence-powered domestic assistant.
Her personal life underwent an equally significant transformation.
After nearly a decade together, Fox and Green separated, with Green confirming their split in May 2020.
Around the same time, Fox met musician Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Their relationship quickly attracted considerable attention, and the couple announced their engagement in January 2022.
Fox also offered a deeply personal account of their relationship in her poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published in 2023.
Among its revelations was her experience of a pregnancy loss with Kelly.
Speaking to Good Morning America, Fox said, "I had never been through anything like that before in my life."
She explained that the experience had sent them on a tough journey as a couple, adding that it was "very difficult for both of us."
In November 2024, Fox announced that she was expecting another child with Kelly, sharing the news alongside the caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."
However, their relationship ended just weeks later, amid reports that Kelly had been unfaithful.
Fox has since welcomed their daughter, and her relationship with the musician is limited to being co-parents.
Her appearance has also become a frequent subject of online discussion, with fans scrutinizing everything from her facial features to her physique.
The conversation intensified after Letterboxd released a clip featuring the actress on October 1, 2026.
"Arrest the plastic surgeon for this atrocity," one netizen commented.
"She ruined herself," another added.
She and actor Brian Austin Green were already parents to their son Noah, and they welcomed their second son, Bodhi, in February 2014.
However, Fox soon returned to a major franchise, taking on the role of April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The film became a commercial success, introducing her to a new generation of viewers.
She reprised the character in its 2016 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
Fox also explored television during this period, joining the fifth season of New Girl in 2016 as Reagan Lucas, a pharmaceutical sales representative whose arrival complicated the show's central romantic storyline.
After appearing in several smaller film projects, she gradually returned to more prominent roles, including the action thriller Rogue and the survival film Till Death, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Her filmography continued to expand with appearances in Expend4bles in 2023 and the science-fiction thriller Subservience in 2024, in which she played an artificial intelligence-powered domestic assistant.
Her personal life underwent an equally significant transformation.
After nearly a decade together, Fox and Green separated, with Green confirming their split in May 2020.
Around the same time, Fox met musician Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Their relationship quickly attracted considerable attention, and the couple announced their engagement in January 2022.
Fox also offered a deeply personal account of their relationship in her poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, published in 2023.
Among its revelations was her experience of a pregnancy loss with Kelly.
Speaking to Good Morning America, Fox said, "I had never been through anything like that before in my life."
She explained that the experience had sent them on a tough journey as a couple, adding that it was "very difficult for both of us."
In November 2024, Fox announced that she was expecting another child with Kelly, sharing the news alongside the caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."
However, their relationship ended just weeks later, amid reports that Kelly had been unfaithful.
Fox has since welcomed their daughter, and her relationship with the musician is limited to being co-parents.
Her appearance has also become a frequent subject of online discussion, with fans scrutinizing everything from her facial features to her physique.
The conversation intensified after Letterboxd released a clip featuring the actress on October 1, 2026.
"Arrest the plastic surgeon for this atrocity," one netizen commented.
"She ruined herself," another added.
25points
#8 Zendaya
Zendaya entered 2013 as a Disney Channel star, having already made a name for herself through Shake It Up and released her self-titled debut album.
At the time, she was still largely associated with the network's younger audience, but her ambitions clearly extended beyond the world of teen television.
By 2026, she had become a two-time Primetime Emmy winner, a Golden Globe winner, and one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading actresses.
Her performances in Euphoria and the Dune franchise helped cement her transition from Disney star to a major presence in prestige television and blockbuster cinema.
Her influence is not limited to acting, either.
Zendaya has become a formidable force in fashion, regularly dominating red carpets and setting trends with her carefully curated appearances.
Her personal life has also attracted considerable attention.
Once a teenage television star, she is now married to her longtime partner, Marvel actor Tom Holland.
At the time, she was still largely associated with the network's younger audience, but her ambitions clearly extended beyond the world of teen television.
By 2026, she had become a two-time Primetime Emmy winner, a Golden Globe winner, and one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading actresses.
Her performances in Euphoria and the Dune franchise helped cement her transition from Disney star to a major presence in prestige television and blockbuster cinema.
Her influence is not limited to acting, either.
Zendaya has become a formidable force in fashion, regularly dominating red carpets and setting trends with her carefully curated appearances.
Her personal life has also attracted considerable attention.
Once a teenage television star, she is now married to her longtime partner, Marvel actor Tom Holland.
23points
#9 Kelly Osbourne
The middle child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Kelly was primarily known as a reality television personality and fashion commentator in 2013, having spent years in the public eye through projects such as The Osbournes and Fashion Police.
In the years since, she has stepped back from the spotlight, become a mother, and focused more on her private life rather than maintaining a constant presence in the media.
However, she has remained a fixture in tabloid coverage, particularly because of her dramatic weight loss, which attracted renewed attention following her father's passing in 2025.
Kelly has faced speculation about using GLP-1 medication to achieve her slimmer appearance, as well as rumors about undergoing buccal fat removal after appearing noticeably gaunt at the 2026 Brit Awards in February.
"I would not have recognized her without the caption," a netizen said under a social media post covering the event at the time.
"The face of Hollyweird," added another.
In the years since, she has stepped back from the spotlight, become a mother, and focused more on her private life rather than maintaining a constant presence in the media.
However, she has remained a fixture in tabloid coverage, particularly because of her dramatic weight loss, which attracted renewed attention following her father's passing in 2025.
Kelly has faced speculation about using GLP-1 medication to achieve her slimmer appearance, as well as rumors about undergoing buccal fat removal after appearing noticeably gaunt at the 2026 Brit Awards in February.
"I would not have recognized her without the caption," a netizen said under a social media post covering the event at the time.
"The face of Hollyweird," added another.
23points
#10 North West
North West was born in June 2013, just months before the release of GTA V.
As the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she grew up surrounded by cameras, appearing on reality television and occasionally joining her father on concert stages.
As she got older, she began developing a public image of her own, becoming a regular at fashion events and experimenting with her appearance through blue hair, piercings, and goth outfits.
By 2026, West was also beginning to establish herself in music, following in her father's footsteps. She released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, a six-track project blending rage rap, rock, emo, and hyperpop influences.
In a September 2026 interview with Dazed, the young musician spoke clearly about her ambitions, saying, "Music is what I wanna do with my life."
From being born just before GTA V arrived to releasing her own music at 13, West has grown up alongside an entire generation of players who have spent the same years waiting for GTA VI.
As the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she grew up surrounded by cameras, appearing on reality television and occasionally joining her father on concert stages.
As she got older, she began developing a public image of her own, becoming a regular at fashion events and experimenting with her appearance through blue hair, piercings, and goth outfits.
By 2026, West was also beginning to establish herself in music, following in her father's footsteps. She released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, a six-track project blending rage rap, rock, emo, and hyperpop influences.
In a September 2026 interview with Dazed, the young musician spoke clearly about her ambitions, saying, "Music is what I wanna do with my life."
From being born just before GTA V arrived to releasing her own music at 13, West has grown up alongside an entire generation of players who have spent the same years waiting for GTA VI.
Report
22points
#11 Simon Cowell
In 2013, Simon Cowell was one of television's most recognizable faces, delivering his trademark blunt critiques to aspiring performers on talent shows such as The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.
His influence extended well beyond the judging panel.
Through his record label and production company, Cowell had become an influential figure in the music industry, helping shape the careers of several successful artists and groups.
However, the years that followed brought considerable changes to his personal life and introduced a new dimension to his television career.
In February 2014, Cowell became a father for the first time when he and his partner, Lauren Silverman, welcomed their son, Eric.
He later told People that fatherhood had changed the way he viewed contestants on America's Got Talent. He sometimes found himself watching performances through his son's eyes, considering whether children would enjoy them.
His relationship with Silverman also entered a new chapter in 2022, when the couple became engaged after years together. They have largely kept their family life private, although Eric has occasionally accompanied his parents to television events.
Cowell's health has also made headlines over the years.
In August 2020, he suffered a serious electric-bike accident at his home, sustaining a back injury that required surgery. He was involved in another e-bike accident in 2022.
In September 2026, he underwent another back operation, which fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel subsequently described as successful.
Despite the personal changes and health setbacks, Cowell has continued looking for the next big musical act.
His 2025 Netflix series, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, followed his search for a new boy band, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the auditions and the challenging process of bringing a group together.
Speaking to GQ in December 2025, Cowell described the project as "definitely a labor of love."
His influence extended well beyond the judging panel.
Through his record label and production company, Cowell had become an influential figure in the music industry, helping shape the careers of several successful artists and groups.
However, the years that followed brought considerable changes to his personal life and introduced a new dimension to his television career.
In February 2014, Cowell became a father for the first time when he and his partner, Lauren Silverman, welcomed their son, Eric.
He later told People that fatherhood had changed the way he viewed contestants on America's Got Talent. He sometimes found himself watching performances through his son's eyes, considering whether children would enjoy them.
His relationship with Silverman also entered a new chapter in 2022, when the couple became engaged after years together. They have largely kept their family life private, although Eric has occasionally accompanied his parents to television events.
Cowell's health has also made headlines over the years.
In August 2020, he suffered a serious electric-bike accident at his home, sustaining a back injury that required surgery. He was involved in another e-bike accident in 2022.
In September 2026, he underwent another back operation, which fellow America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel subsequently described as successful.
Despite the personal changes and health setbacks, Cowell has continued looking for the next big musical act.
His 2025 Netflix series, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, followed his search for a new boy band, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the auditions and the challenging process of bringing a group together.
Speaking to GQ in December 2025, Cowell described the project as "definitely a labor of love."
21points
#12 Amanda Bynes
In 2013, Amanda Bynes was at the center of one of the most widely publicized personal struggles in recent Hollywood history.
The former child star, once beloved for her appearances in All That and She's the Man, was experiencing a series of arrests and erratic social media episodes amid growing concerns about her personal well-being and reported substance use.
Her difficulties eventually led her to step away from acting entirely.
Bynes also underwent a significant physical transformation between 2013 and 2026.
She has spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures, including blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, to remove excess skin around her eyes.
Over the years, she has also experienced weight fluctuations and experimented with her appearance through facial tattoos, a septum piercing, and gold grills on her lower teeth.
Bynes's story illustrates how overwhelming public attention can become, particularly for someone who entered the entertainment industry as a child.
At present, she does not appear to be pursuing an acting comeback, seemingly preferring a quieter life away from the constant scrutiny that once surrounded her.
Earlier this year, she spoke out about a paparazzo whom she accused of repeatedly following and filming her.
Bynes shared footage on social media showing a male photographer following her through Los Angeles, recording him from inside her own car as he allegedly trailed her.
She asked whether anyone recognized the man before explaining, "He doesn't follow me like a regular paparazzi. He drives unsafely and chases me when I try to get away from him."
"I want to file a cease and desist letter against him for stalking me nonstop," she added.
The former child star, once beloved for her appearances in All That and She's the Man, was experiencing a series of arrests and erratic social media episodes amid growing concerns about her personal well-being and reported substance use.
Her difficulties eventually led her to step away from acting entirely.
Bynes also underwent a significant physical transformation between 2013 and 2026.
She has spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures, including blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, to remove excess skin around her eyes.
Over the years, she has also experienced weight fluctuations and experimented with her appearance through facial tattoos, a septum piercing, and gold grills on her lower teeth.
Bynes's story illustrates how overwhelming public attention can become, particularly for someone who entered the entertainment industry as a child.
At present, she does not appear to be pursuing an acting comeback, seemingly preferring a quieter life away from the constant scrutiny that once surrounded her.
Earlier this year, she spoke out about a paparazzo whom she accused of repeatedly following and filming her.
Bynes shared footage on social media showing a male photographer following her through Los Angeles, recording him from inside her own car as he allegedly trailed her.
She asked whether anyone recognized the man before explaining, "He doesn't follow me like a regular paparazzi. He drives unsafely and chases me when I try to get away from him."
"I want to file a cease and desist letter against him for stalking me nonstop," she added.
19points
#13 Millie Bobby Brown
In 2013, Millie Bobby Brown was still a child taking on small television roles, including an appearance in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.
Her life changed dramatically in 2015, when she was cast as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things.
The mysterious girl with extraordinary abilities became central to a group of friends investigating supernatural events in their town, and Brown quickly emerged as one of the show's breakout stars.
The series earned her critical recognition and helped establish her as a household name.
As a result, she went on to lead the Enola Holmes films and appear in the Godzilla franchise.
Brown also took on producing responsibilities for projects such as Damsel and launched her beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills.
Away from her career, the young star experienced another major life change.
She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed a daughter through adoption in 2025, marking the beginning of their journey into parenthood.
As Stranger Things came to an end after a decade, Brown reflected on the character who had shaped so much of her adolescence.
In a December 2025 interview with Allure, she said Eleven had given her "a lot of confidence to be a hero" in her own life.
She also described motherhood as a defining lapse, saying, "Being a mother expedited this version of me."
Her life changed dramatically in 2015, when she was cast as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things.
The mysterious girl with extraordinary abilities became central to a group of friends investigating supernatural events in their town, and Brown quickly emerged as one of the show's breakout stars.
The series earned her critical recognition and helped establish her as a household name.
As a result, she went on to lead the Enola Holmes films and appear in the Godzilla franchise.
Brown also took on producing responsibilities for projects such as Damsel and launched her beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills.
Away from her career, the young star experienced another major life change.
She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed a daughter through adoption in 2025, marking the beginning of their journey into parenthood.
As Stranger Things came to an end after a decade, Brown reflected on the character who had shaped so much of her adolescence.
In a December 2025 interview with Allure, she said Eleven had given her "a lot of confidence to be a hero" in her own life.
She also described motherhood as a defining lapse, saying, "Being a mother expedited this version of me."
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19points
#14 Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter is now counted among the biggest names in pop music, sharing the spotlight with artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
Her career reached new heights in 2025 when she won two Grammy Awards following the enormous success of Espresso and her album Short n' Sweet. She followed that achievement with Man's Best Friend later that year, earning six nominations at the 2026 Grammys.
Her influence has extended beyond music, too.
Carpenter has become a regular presence in the fashion world, attending major industry events, award ceremonies, and the Met Gala.
Known for her playful yet daring aesthetic, she frequently combines vintage glamour with contemporary pop styling, making her one of the most recognizable fashion personalities of her generation.
However, her current standing is a far cry from where she was the last time a Grand Theft Auto game was released.
Back in 2013, Carpenter was still a young actress with an emerging music career, showcasing both talents in Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel sequel to the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World.
It has been quite a journey from appearing on a Disney Channel series to becoming a Grammy-winning pop sensation with a distinctive identity of her own.
Her career reached new heights in 2025 when she won two Grammy Awards following the enormous success of Espresso and her album Short n' Sweet. She followed that achievement with Man's Best Friend later that year, earning six nominations at the 2026 Grammys.
Her influence has extended beyond music, too.
Carpenter has become a regular presence in the fashion world, attending major industry events, award ceremonies, and the Met Gala.
Known for her playful yet daring aesthetic, she frequently combines vintage glamour with contemporary pop styling, making her one of the most recognizable fashion personalities of her generation.
However, her current standing is a far cry from where she was the last time a Grand Theft Auto game was released.
Back in 2013, Carpenter was still a young actress with an emerging music career, showcasing both talents in Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel sequel to the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World.
It has been quite a journey from appearing on a Disney Channel series to becoming a Grammy-winning pop sensation with a distinctive identity of her own.
18points
#15 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus was in the middle of her Bangerz era in 2013, having just shed her Disney image through a bold and controversial reinvention.
The transformation included the infamous music video for Wrecking Ball, in which she appeared completely exposed apart from a pair of combat boots, alongside close-up shots of her provocatively licking a sledgehammer.
Her new image attracted widespread criticism, with some accusing her of setting "a poor example" for the young fans who had grown up watching her on Hannah Montana.
Cyrus reflected on the backlash in a 2023 interview with British Vogue, admitting that she had carried "guilt and shame" for years over the upset her reinvention had caused before acknowledging how harshly she had been judged.
The following year, however, demonstrated just how successfully she could reinvent herself.
In 2024, Cyrus won two Grammy Awards for Flowers, her hugely successful song about healing, self-love, and independence.
By 2026, she had added another Grammy to her collection for her Beyoncé collaboration, II Most Wanted, further depicting her ability to move between musical styles and audiences.
Few celebrities have navigated as many distinct eras as Cyrus has during the GTA timeline.
The transformation included the infamous music video for Wrecking Ball, in which she appeared completely exposed apart from a pair of combat boots, alongside close-up shots of her provocatively licking a sledgehammer.
Her new image attracted widespread criticism, with some accusing her of setting "a poor example" for the young fans who had grown up watching her on Hannah Montana.
Cyrus reflected on the backlash in a 2023 interview with British Vogue, admitting that she had carried "guilt and shame" for years over the upset her reinvention had caused before acknowledging how harshly she had been judged.
The following year, however, demonstrated just how successfully she could reinvent herself.
In 2024, Cyrus won two Grammy Awards for Flowers, her hugely successful song about healing, self-love, and independence.
By 2026, she had added another Grammy to her collection for her Beyoncé collaboration, II Most Wanted, further depicting her ability to move between musical styles and audiences.
Few celebrities have navigated as many distinct eras as Cyrus has during the GTA timeline.
18points
#16 Taylor Swift
In 2013, Taylor Swift was in the middle of her Red era, a period when her music was moving beyond country and reaching a much wider pop audience.
Songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble reflected that transition.
Her next album, 1989, released in 2014, completed her shift into mainstream pop.
It produced hits including Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Bad Blood, and went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.
Swift continued experimenting with her sound through Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department, with each album marking a different stage in her musical and public identity.
One of the defining chapters of her career, however, began in 2019, when the sale of her former record label led to a dispute over the master recordings of her first six albums.
Swift responded by re-recording the albums and releasing new editions marked as Taylor's Version.
The project became both a commercial success and part of a wider conversation about artists' ownership of their work.
Her Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2024, brought the different periods of her career together in a record-breaking global production.
It became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, generating more than $2 billion in ticket sales across 149 shows.
In May 2025, Swift announced that she had bought back the original master recordings of her first six albums. In a letter to fans, she celebrated the milestone, writing, "all of the music I've ever made now belongs to me."
Swift's personal life also went through several major changes during these years.
She ended her brief relationship with Harry Styles in 2013, then went on to date Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy before beginning her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.
She and Kelce married on July 3, 2026, after nearly a year of engagement.
Her relationship with Kelce has also become a subject of discussion among fans, some of whom compare the songs associated with their romance to the music Swift wrote during earlier relationships.
"The girl's in love, but her heartbreak era will remain superior," one Reddit user remarked.
Songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble reflected that transition.
Her next album, 1989, released in 2014, completed her shift into mainstream pop.
It produced hits including Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Bad Blood, and went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.
Swift continued experimenting with her sound through Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department, with each album marking a different stage in her musical and public identity.
One of the defining chapters of her career, however, began in 2019, when the sale of her former record label led to a dispute over the master recordings of her first six albums.
Swift responded by re-recording the albums and releasing new editions marked as Taylor's Version.
The project became both a commercial success and part of a wider conversation about artists' ownership of their work.
Her Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2024, brought the different periods of her career together in a record-breaking global production.
It became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, generating more than $2 billion in ticket sales across 149 shows.
In May 2025, Swift announced that she had bought back the original master recordings of her first six albums. In a letter to fans, she celebrated the milestone, writing, "all of the music I've ever made now belongs to me."
Swift's personal life also went through several major changes during these years.
She ended her brief relationship with Harry Styles in 2013, then went on to date Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy before beginning her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.
She and Kelce married on July 3, 2026, after nearly a year of engagement.
Her relationship with Kelce has also become a subject of discussion among fans, some of whom compare the songs associated with their romance to the music Swift wrote during earlier relationships.
"The girl's in love, but her heartbreak era will remain superior," one Reddit user remarked.
18points
#17 Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was an Academy Award winner by 2013, having taken home the Best Actress trophy for Silver Linings Playbook at just 22 years old.
She was also the face of The Hunger Games, making her one of Hollywood's most bankable young stars.
Over the following decade, Lawrence gradually stepped back from the relentless pace of blockbuster filmmaking, becoming more selective about her projects.
She later returned to the spotlight with films such as Don't Look Up and Die My Love, showing her continued interest in taking on challenging roles.
She remains one of Hollywood's biggest names in 2026.
Another noticeable change has involved her appearance.
Lawrence has recently attracted attention for her sharper facial features, a departure from the softer, fuller look she was known for in earlier years.
While she has yet to publicly address speculation about undergoing any facial cosmetic procedures, she has spoken openly about getting a breast lift, also known as a mastopexy.
The actress explained that her breasts had not returned to their previous appearance after she welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney in 2025, influencing her decision to undergo the procedure.
In simple words, Lawrence has managed to reinvent her career, experience motherhood, and navigate the changes that come with it during the 13 years separating the two GTA releases.
She was also the face of The Hunger Games, making her one of Hollywood's most bankable young stars.
Over the following decade, Lawrence gradually stepped back from the relentless pace of blockbuster filmmaking, becoming more selective about her projects.
She later returned to the spotlight with films such as Don't Look Up and Die My Love, showing her continued interest in taking on challenging roles.
She remains one of Hollywood's biggest names in 2026.
Another noticeable change has involved her appearance.
Lawrence has recently attracted attention for her sharper facial features, a departure from the softer, fuller look she was known for in earlier years.
While she has yet to publicly address speculation about undergoing any facial cosmetic procedures, she has spoken openly about getting a breast lift, also known as a mastopexy.
The actress explained that her breasts had not returned to their previous appearance after she welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney in 2025, influencing her decision to undergo the procedure.
In simple words, Lawrence has managed to reinvent her career, experience motherhood, and navigate the changes that come with it during the 13 years separating the two GTA releases.
12points
#18 Hugh Jackman
In 2013, Hugh Jackman was already an established Hollywood star, with his portrayal of Wolverine continuing to define much of his career.
That year, he also received an Academy Award nomination for playing Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, illustrating that audiences recognized him for considerably more than his work in superhero films.
He continued moving between genres over the following years, appearing in projects such as Prisoners, The Greatest Showman, and The Front Runner.
His portrayal of P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman introduced him to another generation of viewers, while the film's soundtrack became a major commercial success, with songs such as This Is Me and Rewrite the Stars finding audiences well beyond the movie's fan base.
Jackman eventually returned to the role that had made him a global action star.
After appearing in several X-Men films and the standalone Logan, he reunited with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.
The film became a major box-office success, earning approximately $1.3 billion worldwide.
His personal life, meanwhile, went through significant turbulence.
Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
Their split subsequently attracted attention amid speculation about the actor's relationship with his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, although allegations of infidelity could not be verified.
Jackman and Furness’ divorce was finalized in June 2025.
Today, Jackman continues to balance screen projects with live performances.
Following the conclusion of his 2025 Radio City Music Hall residency, From New York, With Love, he went on to perform solo dates in Florida and Illinois.
Meanwhile, upcoming screen projects, including Treasure Island, The Sheep Detectives, and The Death of Robin Hood, have kept his acting schedule busy.
That year, he also received an Academy Award nomination for playing Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, illustrating that audiences recognized him for considerably more than his work in superhero films.
He continued moving between genres over the following years, appearing in projects such as Prisoners, The Greatest Showman, and The Front Runner.
His portrayal of P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman introduced him to another generation of viewers, while the film's soundtrack became a major commercial success, with songs such as This Is Me and Rewrite the Stars finding audiences well beyond the movie's fan base.
Jackman eventually returned to the role that had made him a global action star.
After appearing in several X-Men films and the standalone Logan, he reunited with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.
The film became a major box-office success, earning approximately $1.3 billion worldwide.
His personal life, meanwhile, went through significant turbulence.
Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
Their split subsequently attracted attention amid speculation about the actor's relationship with his The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, although allegations of infidelity could not be verified.
Jackman and Furness’ divorce was finalized in June 2025.
Today, Jackman continues to balance screen projects with live performances.
Following the conclusion of his 2025 Radio City Music Hall residency, From New York, With Love, he went on to perform solo dates in Florida and Illinois.
Meanwhile, upcoming screen projects, including Treasure Island, The Sheep Detectives, and The Death of Robin Hood, have kept his acting schedule busy.
12points
#19 Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos was leading Amazon as the company continued expanding beyond its online retail roots in 2013.
The business was already changing how consumers shopped, partnering with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to introduce Sunday package deliveries in major American cities, including New York and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, its Kindle devices were helping Amazon establish a place in people's everyday lives beyond online shopping.
The company's influence grew considerably over the following years, particularly through its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, and its expansion into entertainment.
Bezos eventually stepped down as chief executive in July 2021, handing the position to Andy Jassy while remaining executive chairman of the company.
He also continued investing in Blue Origin, the aerospace business he founded in 2000, which has pursued reusable rockets and commercial spaceflight.
While his professional ambitions were taking him beyond the world of e-commerce, though, his personal life was becoming an equally prominent subject of public attention.
Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced their divorce in January 2019 after 25 years of marriage. The split came amid reports about his relationship with television personality Lauren Sánchez, who is now his wife.
The controversy intensified after National Enquirer published intimate text messages exchanged between Bezos and Sánchez.
"Your energy and ideas and competence and SPIRIT turn me on," Bezos wrote in one message.
In another, he expressed how much he missed her, writing, "I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently."
Bezos and Sánchez announced their engagement in 2023 before marrying in Venice in 2025.
Their multi-day celebration attracted numerous high-profile guests, although the festivities also drew criticism from locals concerned about the impact of turning their city into a wedding destination.
The contrast between Bezos's life in 2013 and today is striking.
What began as leadership of an online shopping company has evolved into a public profile spanning technology, commercial spaceflight, and an increasingly visible presence in celebrity circles.
The business was already changing how consumers shopped, partnering with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to introduce Sunday package deliveries in major American cities, including New York and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, its Kindle devices were helping Amazon establish a place in people's everyday lives beyond online shopping.
The company's influence grew considerably over the following years, particularly through its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, and its expansion into entertainment.
Bezos eventually stepped down as chief executive in July 2021, handing the position to Andy Jassy while remaining executive chairman of the company.
He also continued investing in Blue Origin, the aerospace business he founded in 2000, which has pursued reusable rockets and commercial spaceflight.
While his professional ambitions were taking him beyond the world of e-commerce, though, his personal life was becoming an equally prominent subject of public attention.
Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced their divorce in January 2019 after 25 years of marriage. The split came amid reports about his relationship with television personality Lauren Sánchez, who is now his wife.
The controversy intensified after National Enquirer published intimate text messages exchanged between Bezos and Sánchez.
"Your energy and ideas and competence and SPIRIT turn me on," Bezos wrote in one message.
In another, he expressed how much he missed her, writing, "I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently."
Bezos and Sánchez announced their engagement in 2023 before marrying in Venice in 2025.
Their multi-day celebration attracted numerous high-profile guests, although the festivities also drew criticism from locals concerned about the impact of turning their city into a wedding destination.
The contrast between Bezos's life in 2013 and today is striking.
What began as leadership of an online shopping company has evolved into a public profile spanning technology, commercial spaceflight, and an increasingly visible presence in celebrity circles.
5points
#20 Lauren Sanchez
In 2013, Lauren Sanchez was working in television journalism, with experience as a news anchor and entertainment reporter.
She was also a licensed helicopter pilot, an interest that would become much more prominent in her public life over the following years.
Her relationship with Jeff Bezos brought her an entirely different level of public attention and eventually opened the door to working with Blue Origin.
In April 2025, she joined an all-female crew for the company's NS-31 suborbital flight, alongside Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn.
Sanchez also turned her interest in aviation and space into a children's book, titled The Fly Who Flew to Space.
Between 2013 and 2026, her physical appearance also underwent a noticeable change.
She went from a softer, classic broadcast girl to a sharper, high-glamour aesthetic, with more sculpted facial contours, fuller-looking lips, and a noticeably leaner physique.
The transformation attracted considerable criticism online, with one Redditor commenting, "How is she so rich but her plastic surgery so bad?"
"She looks like a clown," another added.
Broadcast journalism, naturally, is no longer the main reason people recognize her.
She was also a licensed helicopter pilot, an interest that would become much more prominent in her public life over the following years.
Her relationship with Jeff Bezos brought her an entirely different level of public attention and eventually opened the door to working with Blue Origin.
In April 2025, she joined an all-female crew for the company's NS-31 suborbital flight, alongside Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn.
Sanchez also turned her interest in aviation and space into a children's book, titled The Fly Who Flew to Space.
Between 2013 and 2026, her physical appearance also underwent a noticeable change.
She went from a softer, classic broadcast girl to a sharper, high-glamour aesthetic, with more sculpted facial contours, fuller-looking lips, and a noticeably leaner physique.
The transformation attracted considerable criticism online, with one Redditor commenting, "How is she so rich but her plastic surgery so bad?"
"She looks like a clown," another added.
Broadcast journalism, naturally, is no longer the main reason people recognize her.
0points
Gabija SaveiskyteBoredPanda StaffView profile