With its long-awaited release, Grand Theft Auto VI has introduced players to a colorful cast of characters , each bringing a distinct personality to the fictional state of Leonida.

While Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos lead the story, the people surrounding them are equally important in shaping the game's criminal underworld.

Rockstar has also drawn attention for its detailed figure designs , with several familiar actors and performers lending their voices and likenesses to the cast.

Some characters look remarkably like the people portraying them, while others show noticeable differences in hairstyle, makeup, facial features, and overall appearance.

From Taryn Manning's dramatic transformation into Vicki to Roselyn Sanchez's portrayal of Mia Caminos, these side-by-side comparisons offer a closer look at the real people behind the game.