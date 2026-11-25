With its long-awaited release, Grand Theft Auto VI has introduced players to a colorful cast of characters, each bringing a distinct personality to the fictional state of Leonida.
While Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos lead the story, the people surrounding them are equally important in shaping the game's criminal underworld.
Rockstar has also drawn attention for its detailed figure designs, with several familiar actors and performers lending their voices and likenesses to the cast.
Some characters look remarkably like the people portraying them, while others show noticeable differences in hairstyle, makeup, facial features, and overall appearance.
From Taryn Manning's dramatic transformation into Vicki to Roselyn Sanchez's portrayal of Mia Caminos, these side-by-side comparisons offer a closer look at the real people behind the game.
Here are 10 GTA VI characters compared with the actors who brought them to life, along with some of the projects audiences might recognize them from and the roles they play in the story.
#1 Manni L. Perez As Lucia Caminos
Manni L. Perez, who portrays Lucia, GTA VI's female protagonist, has appeared in several television productions, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Blacklist, Jessica Jones, and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It.
Perez is also familiar with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, having previously voiced a clubgoer in GTA V and a blackjack peddler in GTA Online.
Lucia begins the game after being released from Leonida Penitentiary.
Having grown up in difficult circumstances, much like Jason, she learned to fight from her father at an early age.
Her decision to fight for her family eventually landed her in prison, but she remains determined to turn her life around and achieve the better future her mother always dreamed of for her.
Unlike Jason, Lucia is particularly ambitious and unwilling to wait for opportunities to come her way.
Perez and Lucia share a striking resemblance, with their facial features closely overlapping.
Lucia, however, sports a slightly more rugged look, giving her a tougher appearance than Perez in real life.
Reacting to Perez being revealed as Lucia, an X user wrote, "Her socials are about to blow up now."
"F**king queen," added another.
Perez is also familiar with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, having previously voiced a clubgoer in GTA V and a blackjack peddler in GTA Online.
Lucia begins the game after being released from Leonida Penitentiary.
Having grown up in difficult circumstances, much like Jason, she learned to fight from her father at an early age.
Her decision to fight for her family eventually landed her in prison, but she remains determined to turn her life around and achieve the better future her mother always dreamed of for her.
Unlike Jason, Lucia is particularly ambitious and unwilling to wait for opportunities to come her way.
Perez and Lucia share a striking resemblance, with their facial features closely overlapping.
Lucia, however, sports a slightly more rugged look, giving her a tougher appearance than Perez in real life.
Reacting to Perez being revealed as Lucia, an X user wrote, "Her socials are about to blow up now."
"F**king queen," added another.
Report
17points
#2 Dylan Rourke As Jason Duval
Dylan Rourke brings Jason Duval, GTA VI's male protagonist, to life.
The actor has previously appeared in television shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Modern Family.
His film credits include Send It! and Bury the Bride.
Jason's story begins in the Leonida Keys, where he works for local illicit substance smugglers after leaving the U.S. Army.
Having grown up around grifters and criminals, he initially hoped military service would offer him a different future. However, he eventually found himself drawn back into the world he had tried to escape.
Rourke and Jason share several noticeable physical similarities, particularly their sharp jawlines and sandy-brown hair.
Jason, however, has a more brooding expression and a weathered appearance that reflect the challenges surrounding his life in the game.
The actor has previously appeared in television shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Modern Family.
His film credits include Send It! and Bury the Bride.
Jason's story begins in the Leonida Keys, where he works for local illicit substance smugglers after leaving the U.S. Army.
Having grown up around grifters and criminals, he initially hoped military service would offer him a different future. However, he eventually found himself drawn back into the world he had tried to escape.
Rourke and Jason share several noticeable physical similarities, particularly their sharp jawlines and sandy-brown hair.
Jason, however, has a more brooding expression and a weathered appearance that reflect the challenges surrounding his life in the game.
14points
#3 Taryn Manning As Vicki
Taryn Manning undergoes one of the most noticeable visual transformations in GTA VI, portraying Vicki, a supporting character.
Manning is best known for playing Tiffany Doggett in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.
She has also appeared in films such as Hustle & Flow, 8 Mile, Crossroads, Crazy/Beautiful, and White Oleander.
The actress has explored music as well, working as a singer-songwriter and being part of the electronic music duo Boomkat.
Vicki works at the Delights club in Port Gellhorn and lives at the Starlet Motel in Kelly County.
She meets Lucia while the latter is searching for painkillers for Jason.
Their encounter eventually leads them to a local trader named Dunk and introduces Lucia to Vicki's boss, Frankie Delight.
Vicki later asks Jason and Lucia to help her rob her employer.
Unlike several other characters in the game, Vicki looks noticeably different from the actress portraying her.
She boasts multiple tattoos, dramatic eye makeup, bold lips, and unusually styled hair.
Manning, on the other hand, is often photographed with more understated makeup, natural-looking hairstyles, and relatively simple outfits.
An X user recognized Manning as Vickie "right away" courtesy of her "unmistakable voice."
"Knew she sounded familiar," echoed another, while a third called her casting "excellent."
Manning is best known for playing Tiffany Doggett in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.
She has also appeared in films such as Hustle & Flow, 8 Mile, Crossroads, Crazy/Beautiful, and White Oleander.
The actress has explored music as well, working as a singer-songwriter and being part of the electronic music duo Boomkat.
Vicki works at the Delights club in Port Gellhorn and lives at the Starlet Motel in Kelly County.
She meets Lucia while the latter is searching for painkillers for Jason.
Their encounter eventually leads them to a local trader named Dunk and introduces Lucia to Vicki's boss, Frankie Delight.
Vicki later asks Jason and Lucia to help her rob her employer.
Unlike several other characters in the game, Vicki looks noticeably different from the actress portraying her.
She boasts multiple tattoos, dramatic eye makeup, bold lips, and unusually styled hair.
Manning, on the other hand, is often photographed with more understated makeup, natural-looking hairstyles, and relatively simple outfits.
An X user recognized Manning as Vickie "right away" courtesy of her "unmistakable voice."
"Knew she sounded familiar," echoed another, while a third called her casting "excellent."
14points
#4 Stephen Root As Brian Heder
Stephen Root lends his voice and likeness to Brian Heder, a retired smuggler who continues to maintain connections with Leonida's criminal underworld.
Root has built an extensive acting career across film and television.
Audiences may recognize him as Milton from the cult comedy Office Space, Monroe Fuches from HBO's Barry, or as the voice of Bill Dauterive in the animated series King of the Hill.
His other credits include No Country for Old Men, Get Out, NewsRadio, and Boardwalk Empire.
Brian remembers when smuggling along Leonida's coastline was a lucrative business.
Although he has stepped away from the more dangerous aspects of the operation, he continues moving illicit goods through his marina with the help of his third wife, Lori.
Jason is one of his younger associates, and Brian allows him to stay at one of his properties without paying rent. However, the arrangement comes with certain expectations.
Brian's relaxed personality and fondness for enjoying a drink by the water make him appear relatively harmless.
His business dealings, however, reveal a more calculating side.
Root and Brian share several similarities in their appearance, particularly their silver facial hair and mature features.
Brian, however, has a more flamboyant sense of style, sporting chunky jewelry, shades that often adorn his face or forehead, and a collection of Hawaiian shirts.
Root has built an extensive acting career across film and television.
Audiences may recognize him as Milton from the cult comedy Office Space, Monroe Fuches from HBO's Barry, or as the voice of Bill Dauterive in the animated series King of the Hill.
His other credits include No Country for Old Men, Get Out, NewsRadio, and Boardwalk Empire.
Brian remembers when smuggling along Leonida's coastline was a lucrative business.
Although he has stepped away from the more dangerous aspects of the operation, he continues moving illicit goods through his marina with the help of his third wife, Lori.
Jason is one of his younger associates, and Brian allows him to stay at one of his properties without paying rent. However, the arrangement comes with certain expectations.
Brian's relaxed personality and fondness for enjoying a drink by the water make him appear relatively harmless.
His business dealings, however, reveal a more calculating side.
Root and Brian share several similarities in their appearance, particularly their silver facial hair and mature features.
Brian, however, has a more flamboyant sense of style, sporting chunky jewelry, shades that often adorn his face or forehead, and a collection of Hawaiian shirts.
12points
#5 Bobby Moynihan As Cal Hampton
Bobby Moynihan is best known for his nine-year stint on Saturday Night Live between 2008 and 2017.
He has also appeared in productions such as Inside Out, The Secret Life of Pets, DuckTales, and NCIS: Origins, making him one of the most recognizable performers in GTA VI's supporting cast.
His character, Cal, is Jason’s friend.
Unlike the people around him who are actively involved in criminal activities, Cal prefers spending time at home, browsing the internet, drinking beer, and listening to Coast Guard communications.
He is deeply suspicious of the world around him and believes powerful people are secretly controlling society.
Even seemingly ordinary occurrences, such as unusually organized flocks of birds, become evidence of a larger conspiracy in his mind.
Although Cal appears content living on the fringes of society, his habit of intercepting communications and his knowledge of the local underworld prove useful to Jason and his associates.
The resemblance between Moynihan and Cal is difficult to miss, particularly in their fuller facial features and overall build.
One noticeable difference is their facial hair.
While Moynihan is often seen sporting a full beard, Cal has a thick mustache instead.
His tattoos add to the stereotypical tough-guy image often associated with members of the crime world.
He has also appeared in productions such as Inside Out, The Secret Life of Pets, DuckTales, and NCIS: Origins, making him one of the most recognizable performers in GTA VI's supporting cast.
His character, Cal, is Jason’s friend.
Unlike the people around him who are actively involved in criminal activities, Cal prefers spending time at home, browsing the internet, drinking beer, and listening to Coast Guard communications.
He is deeply suspicious of the world around him and believes powerful people are secretly controlling society.
Even seemingly ordinary occurrences, such as unusually organized flocks of birds, become evidence of a larger conspiracy in his mind.
Although Cal appears content living on the fringes of society, his habit of intercepting communications and his knowledge of the local underworld prove useful to Jason and his associates.
The resemblance between Moynihan and Cal is difficult to miss, particularly in their fuller facial features and overall build.
One noticeable difference is their facial hair.
While Moynihan is often seen sporting a full beard, Cal has a thick mustache instead.
His tattoos add to the stereotypical tough-guy image often associated with members of the crime world.
11points
#6 Roselyn Sanchez As Mia Caminos
Mia Caminos is Lucia's mother in GTA VI.
She is portrayed by Roselyn Sanchez, a Puerto Rican actress who has enjoyed a long career in film and television, appearing in productions such as Rush Hour 2, Boat Trip, The Game Plan, and Act of Valor.
Television audiences may particularly recognize her from Without a Trace, where she played Elena Delgado, or Devious Maids, in which she portrayed Carmen Luna.
She also starred as Elena Roarke in the television revival of Fantasy Island.
Mia’s appearance differs noticeably from Sanchez's real-life look.
While Mia has visible fine lines and streaks of grey hair that give her a more mature appearance, Sanchez is often seen with longer brown hair and more youthful skin.
She is portrayed by Roselyn Sanchez, a Puerto Rican actress who has enjoyed a long career in film and television, appearing in productions such as Rush Hour 2, Boat Trip, The Game Plan, and Act of Valor.
Television audiences may particularly recognize her from Without a Trace, where she played Elena Delgado, or Devious Maids, in which she portrayed Carmen Luna.
She also starred as Elena Roarke in the television revival of Fantasy Island.
Mia’s appearance differs noticeably from Sanchez's real-life look.
While Mia has visible fine lines and streaks of grey hair that give her a more mature appearance, Sanchez is often seen with longer brown hair and more youthful skin.
10points
#7 Lexie Shoaibi As Mandy, Body Scans Marissa Dubois
Lexie Shoaibi plays Mandy, one of the early characters who has attracted considerable attention from GTA VI players.
The actress has also worked in television and theatre, with a guest appearance in the legal drama The Good Fight among her screen credits.
Shoaibi performed Mandy's voice and motion capture, helping shape the character's movements, expressions, and personality.
In an interview with Vulture, she explained that she initially auditioned without knowing the project was Grand Theft Auto VI.
The character is one of Brian Heder's tenants and appears in the game during the mission Pipework.
Jason visits her home to collect overdue rent, but the interaction takes an unusual turn when she starts flirting with him, despite his commitment to Lucia.
Shoaibi and Mandy share several noticeable physical similarities, particularly in their facial features, with pouty lips, arched eyes, and complexion.
There is another interesting detail surrounding Mandy’s character.
Miami-based model and influencer Marissa DuBois reportedly provided a body-scan reference for Mandy's physical design.
DuBois shared a video of herself undergoing a scan on November 19, although Rockstar's official credits list Shoaibi as Mandy without separately confirming DuBois as the character's body or likeness model.
The actress has also worked in television and theatre, with a guest appearance in the legal drama The Good Fight among her screen credits.
Shoaibi performed Mandy's voice and motion capture, helping shape the character's movements, expressions, and personality.
In an interview with Vulture, she explained that she initially auditioned without knowing the project was Grand Theft Auto VI.
The character is one of Brian Heder's tenants and appears in the game during the mission Pipework.
Jason visits her home to collect overdue rent, but the interaction takes an unusual turn when she starts flirting with him, despite his commitment to Lucia.
Shoaibi and Mandy share several noticeable physical similarities, particularly in their facial features, with pouty lips, arched eyes, and complexion.
There is another interesting detail surrounding Mandy’s character.
Miami-based model and influencer Marissa DuBois reportedly provided a body-scan reference for Mandy's physical design.
DuBois shared a video of herself undergoing a scan on November 19, although Rockstar's official credits list Shoaibi as Mandy without separately confirming DuBois as the character's body or likeness model.
9points
#8 Krissy Celess As Roxy
Florida-based rapper Krissy Celess plays Roxy Rashad, one half of the musical duo Real Dimez.
The performer brings her real-world musical background to a character whose ambitions revolve around building a name in Vice City's entertainment scene.
Bae-Luxe makes up the other half of Real Dimez and is portrayed by fellow Florida rapper Hood Brat.
The two women have known each other since high school and initially made money by extorting local dealers.
They eventually turned those experiences into material for their music and social media content.
Their provocative lyrics and online presence helped them attract an audience, while a successful collaboration with local rapper DWNPLY gave them an opportunity to take their careers further.
After years of building their following, the duo eventually signed with Only Raw Records, a label associated with Dre'Quan Priest and businessman Boobie Ike.
Roxy and Bae-Luxe represent the intersection of music, internet celebrity, and criminal activity in modern Vice City.
Comparison photographs show Celess and her in-game counterpart sharing several aspects of their appearance, including their voluminous curly hair, bold lips, and long nails.
Their curvy silhouettes also bear a noticeable resemblance.
Celess revealed her identity as the GTA VI character herself soon after the game was released.
"I can finally announce that I play Roxy Rashad of The Real Dimez," she wrote on X.
Netizens were quick to call her "legendary" and "Iconic."
One particular user, meanwhile, told Celess she was going to be "a part of history."
The performer brings her real-world musical background to a character whose ambitions revolve around building a name in Vice City's entertainment scene.
Bae-Luxe makes up the other half of Real Dimez and is portrayed by fellow Florida rapper Hood Brat.
The two women have known each other since high school and initially made money by extorting local dealers.
They eventually turned those experiences into material for their music and social media content.
Their provocative lyrics and online presence helped them attract an audience, while a successful collaboration with local rapper DWNPLY gave them an opportunity to take their careers further.
After years of building their following, the duo eventually signed with Only Raw Records, a label associated with Dre'Quan Priest and businessman Boobie Ike.
Roxy and Bae-Luxe represent the intersection of music, internet celebrity, and criminal activity in modern Vice City.
Comparison photographs show Celess and her in-game counterpart sharing several aspects of their appearance, including their voluminous curly hair, bold lips, and long nails.
Their curvy silhouettes also bear a noticeable resemblance.
Celess revealed her identity as the GTA VI character herself soon after the game was released.
"I can finally announce that I play Roxy Rashad of The Real Dimez," she wrote on X.
Netizens were quick to call her "legendary" and "Iconic."
One particular user, meanwhile, told Celess she was going to be "a part of history."
8points
#9 Manny Perez As Raul Bautista
Raul Bautista, an experienced bank robber with an insatiable appetite for dangerous jobs, is portrayed by Manny Perez.
The Dominican-American actor's screen credits include Washington Heights, Pride and Glory, The Night Of, Luke Cage, The Blacklist, and Law & Order.
He also starred in and helped create the Dominican crime film franchise La Soga, in which he plays Luisito, a former assassin.
Raul is known for his charm and confidence.
His path crosses with Jason and Lucia during a heist that goes wrong.
The pair help him escape from the police, giving Raul an opportunity to recognize Lucia's potential.
He subsequently encourages her to approach criminal activities more professionally.
Raul and Perez share several facial similarities, although the game character stands apart from the actor with his longer hairstyle.
The Dominican-American actor's screen credits include Washington Heights, Pride and Glory, The Night Of, Luke Cage, The Blacklist, and Law & Order.
He also starred in and helped create the Dominican crime film franchise La Soga, in which he plays Luisito, a former assassin.
Raul is known for his charm and confidence.
His path crosses with Jason and Lucia during a heist that goes wrong.
The pair help him escape from the police, giving Raul an opportunity to recognize Lucia's potential.
He subsequently encourages her to approach criminal activities more professionally.
Raul and Perez share several facial similarities, although the game character stands apart from the actor with his longer hairstyle.
7points
#10 Michael Jai White As Kordell Grant
Michael Jai White plays Kordell Grant, a bodybuilder associated with a rival criminal crew in Vice City.
White is particularly recognizable for his work in action films and martial arts productions.
He portrayed the title character in the 1997 superhero film Spawn and has also appeared in Universal Soldier: The Return, Exit Wounds, Black Dynamite, and The Dark Knight.
A trained martial artist with black belts in seven different styles, White has frequently drawn on his physical abilities for action-oriented roles.
His experience makes him a fitting choice for the character.
Kordell's crew becomes involved in an ambitious airport heist, with Lucia infiltrating the operation through his gym, Ajax.
White and Grant share several physical similarities, particularly their muscular builds, skin tones, and goatees.
Kordell, however, has a more rugged look, with intense facial expressions and an extensive tattoo collection.
White is particularly recognizable for his work in action films and martial arts productions.
He portrayed the title character in the 1997 superhero film Spawn and has also appeared in Universal Soldier: The Return, Exit Wounds, Black Dynamite, and The Dark Knight.
A trained martial artist with black belts in seven different styles, White has frequently drawn on his physical abilities for action-oriented roles.
His experience makes him a fitting choice for the character.
Kordell's crew becomes involved in an ambitious airport heist, with Lucia infiltrating the operation through his gym, Ajax.
White and Grant share several physical similarities, particularly their muscular builds, skin tones, and goatees.
Kordell, however, has a more rugged look, with intense facial expressions and an extensive tattoo collection.
7points
Rocio CorsiBoredPanda StaffView profile