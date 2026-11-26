GTA 6 has a fictional city full of fictional people.

Now, a photo showing the people who built it has the internet asking some tough questions and accusing the makers, Rockstar Games, of being racist.

“GTA shouldn’t be this white,” one wrote online.

A photo apparently showing the people behind GTA 6 had viewers asking some tough questions

Highlights An X account shared a photo billed as showing “the people behind GTA 6.”

Many accused the makers of the game of being apparently racist.

“GTA shouldn’t be this white,” one commenter wrote.

Others questioned who gets hired to make games that draw on Black culture.

The image, shared by the X account GTA 6 Updates, sparked a debate about Black representation at Rockstar Games and across the gaming industry.

“The people behind GTA 6 🩷” read the caption that went along with the team photos.

It remains unclear who is pictured and how much of the development team the photo represents.

“We really need more black people in tech. GTA shouldn’t be this white,” one commented on the photo, while another said there is “not a black person in sight is crazy.”

Some netizens went further, questioning whether the gaming industry makes room for the people whose culture it draws from.

“Diversity is always an option. They don’t mind using parts of our culture for their games though,” said one.

Some commenters questioned who gets hired to make games that draw on Black culture

One commenter pointed to Rockstar North’s location in Scotland and argued that the industry’s lack of Black representation stemmed from how few Black people pursued training in game development or design.

“Dude this is Scotland, and if you want the honest truth we aren’t in the gaming field. Not because they don’t hire us as developers it’s not many blacks that went to school for game development/Design. The gaming industry is like 3% black folks.”

Others questioned hiring and drew a connection between the culture they see reflected in the games and the people they saw in the photo.

“They study us but won’t hire us,” one said.

Another wrote, “Tell me you’re racist without telling you’re racist… lol.”

GTA 6’s fictional Vice City is based on Miami and located in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida

For a crime series that is so steeped in American culture, some might find it surprising that Grand Theft Auto is mostly made in Scotland.

Rockstar Games has a dozen offices around the world, with its power center, Rockstar North, in Edinburgh.

Vice City, the fictional metropolis at the heart of GTA 6, is Rockstar Games’ spin on Miami.

To build the fictional city, staff made a series of research trips to Miami, according to Bloomberg.

During the trips, developers tagged along with the city’s police officers as they headed to crime hot spots.

They leaned out of helicopters to photograph the city from above and worked their way through packed nightclubs to see how the rooms were lit.

Recreating that atmosphere in Vice City meant animating clubgoers individually, adding drinks and music, and syncing the lights to what was playing.

They intentionally added “layers and layers and layers of detail” to make the virtual club in Vice City look as real and authentic as they possibly could, according to top artist Aaron Garbut.

“And now you understand why it took so long,” Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing, told the outlet last month.

The team took research trips to Miami, joining police officers and visiting nightclubs to design the game

The team has executed research trips even for previous versions of the game. For GTA VI, which came over a decade after the last game, the first research trip happened all the way back in 2015.

Rob Nelson, one of the lead developers on GTA VI, said the team was always “semi-undercover” during these trips.

But he admitted that when there’s a “bunch of dorks” making their way through a terrifying neighborhood, they “do stick out a bit.”

“Before you’re doing hyper-organized research trips, you’re immersing yourself in the place and its history, the vibe of it,” Nelson told the Guardian earlier this month.

“[You see] the physical places you want to move characters through, the experiences you want them to have, and the juxtaposition between the extremes of society that are in Miami,” he added.

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