After 13 years of anticipation, two release delays, and countless online discussions, Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrived on November 19, 2026.

The latest installment from Rockstar has already attracted widespread attention, with players exploring its sprawling fictional state of Leonida and uncovering details that were not part of the game's promotional campaign.

Highlights Marissa DuBois appears to have provided Mandy's physical likeness through a body-scan session.

The character's flirtatious advances toward Jason sparked hilarious reactions among GTA VI players.

Despite her brief appearance, Mandy has become a fan favorite, with players wondering why she was not paired with Jason from the beginning.

Among the surprises is Mandy , a minor character whose flirtatious encounter with protagonist Jason Duval sparked playful warnings directed at gamers' girlfriends.

Now, the model who provided Mandy's physical likeness has been identified, sparking even more conversation about the character.

“Dream woman basically,” a netizen wrote.

The model behind a flirtatious scene in GTA 6 has been identified

The actress who provides the motion capture and voice for the character is New York-based actress Lexie Shoaibi. Her credits include movies such as 2016s Paradise by the Dashboard Light , 2017s The Good Fight , and 2020s Hollywood .

But nothing compares to the viral impact of her GTAVI role as Mandy.

Her Instagram post announcing herself as both motion capture and voice for the character immediately had her social media flooded with comments from admirers, many of whom had already encountered her in-game.

























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Mandy makes her first appearance shortly after the opening chapter, during a mission titled Pipework .

Jason's landlord, Brian, sends him to collect overdue rent from her property. However, the visit quickly turns into an awkward encounter when she refuses to hand over the money until he helps her fix a plumbing problem.

Mandy’s body scan and likeness, on the other hand, were provided by Miami-based model and content creator Marissa DuBois.

During their interaction, Mandy makes little effort to conceal her attraction to Jason

She calls him a “stud,” stretches out provocatively on her bed, and later returns wearing a bikini while he attempts to repair her sink.

She also reveals that she has been keeping tabs on him and knows details about his music preferences and even his workout routine.

Referencing the storyline, a social media user wrote, “Girlfriends don't want their boyfriends to play GTA 6 because of a relationship with Lucia, but if you can cheat on Lucia with Mandy, the female-induced spousal homicide rate is going to spike in the next few weeks.”

On November 19, DuBois shared a video on X showing her undergoing a body scan for the game.

She captioned the post, “When they bring you in to do body scans but don't tell you what character you're going to be.”

Her involvement also makes sense given that she had been promoting the title ahead of its arrival and sharing posts referencing Vice City.

Mandy's advances did not change Jason's loyalty to Lucia

Mandy's popularity online is largely connected to the nature of her interaction with Jason, particularly because Lucia is still behind bars when the character enters the story.

The central narrative, for those unfamiliar with it, follows Jason and Lucia, a couple whose relationship and criminal activities draw inspiration from the infamous Bonnie and Clyde.

Their lives become increasingly complicated after a job involving illicit substances goes wrong, pulling them into a wider criminal world.

Rockstar's official synopsis describes Lucia's ambition as wanting “the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City.”

Jason wants the same, but Lucia is not content with simply hoping things will improve.

She is prepared to take matters into her own hands to secure the future she wants.

While Mandy serves as an early temptation for Jason, he repeatedly refuses her advances.

At one point, his reluctance leaves her increasingly frustrated as he attempts to leave, leading her to ask, “Why don't you like me?”

“Who are you with?” she follows up.

Mandy also complains, “I just wanna know why I have to keep breaking appliances to get you to see me.”

Jason refuses to budge.

Mandy does not appear in the story again, but despite her brief screen time, she has already garnered a sizeable fan following.

“$100 well spent,” one player wrote, while another asked, “Why had Rockstar not chosen Mandy as Jason's partner?”

The buzz surrounding Mandy, however, is only one part of the enormous response to GTA VI.

GTA 6's sales figures pointed towards a record-breaking launch

According to market intelligence platform Sensor Tower, pre-orders for GTA VI exceeded an estimated 15.8 million units by November 17, generating approximately $1.54 billion in revenue.

The figure climbed further following the worldwide debut.

A BBC report citing Sensor Tower estimated that pre-orders and first-day purchases had exceeded 24.5 million units, generating around $2.36 billion.

While Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are yet to publish official sales figures, they have described demand as “ unprecedented. ”

The game was also reportedly developed on a budget of $1 billion, potentially making it the most expensive video game ever produced.



























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Research firm Niko Partners expects the launch to generate more than $3 billion in worldwide sales this year alone.

Rockstar, meanwhile, could see substantial earnings in the years ahead.

The studio has yet to announce a PC release date or provide a launch timeline for the multiplayer expansion.

Players have been going to extreme lengths to get their hands on GTA VI

The excitement surrounding the launch extended well beyond traditional gaming communities.

In the years leading up to its arrival, the “ We got this before GTA VI ” trend became a popular way for social media users to highlight major historical events, personal milestones, and bizarre developments that had taken place during the lengthy wait.

Now that the title is finally available, some fans have made sure nothing interrupts their playing time.

In the United States, the phenomenon has even earned the nickname “GTA Flu,” as employees arranged their schedules around the launch.

BambooHR, which tracks paid time-off data for 3.4 million American workers, found that one in five salaried employees planned to take Thursday off to play the game.

Others reportedly called in sick, while students skipped school to participate in what appears to be shaping up as a global cultural event.

Some players have even made their relatives sign Do Not Disturb agreements to protect their gaming time.

The GTA fever was equally visible online.

Cloudflare recorded a sharp increase in download activity, with PlayStation 5 downloads in the UK reaching 8.6 times their normal levels around the launch.

New Zealand experienced an even larger spike, at 14.8 times its usual levels, while traffic to Rockstar's online services surged to 9.3 times normal levels on the US East Coast.

"Women are intimidated by pixels," a viewer wrote