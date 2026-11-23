Often, the lack of self control that leads someone to cheat will mean they don’t cover their tracks that well. But no matter who you are, living a double life really tends to not last, the only question being how you end up caught.
A woman went online to share her story of how she uncovered that her boyfriend was very likely cheating on her. A mysterious basket arrived at their doorstep with a special-edition GTA 6 PlayStation 5 console and a note. The boyfriend thought it was from her. So she began digging and found out he had a few things he was keeping from her.
Your partner getting unexpected gifts sometimes is ok
But one woman realized the GTA 6 gift basket her BF received was suspicious
You can watch the full video here
Folks online shared their reactions
Justin SandbergBoredPanda StaffView profile