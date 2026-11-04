Gregory Porter

6 ft 5 in (196 cm)

$4 million, 2026 est.

American

November 4, 1971

Sacramento, California, US

55 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Gregory Porter?



Gregory Porter is an American singer recognized for his rich baritone voice and soulful jazz sound. His emotional songwriting effortlessly blends classic gospel roots with contemporary blues and pop elements.





He achieved widespread acclaim with his 2010 debut album, Water, netting a Grammy Award nomination. His major-label breakthrough, Liquid Spirit, won Best Jazz Vocal Album and achieved global platinum sales; listeners instantly spot him by his signature modified flat cap.

Early Life and Education



Young Gregory Porter spent his childhood in Bakersfield raised by his mother, Ruth. She worked as a minister and encouraged him to sing gospel music during weekly church services alongside his seven siblings.





He attended Highland High School before earning an athletic scholarship at San Diego State University. A severe shoulder injury cut short his collegiate football dreams, prompting a complete pivot toward music on his mother's deathbed advice.

Notable Relationships



In recent years, Gregory Porter has shared a quiet life with his wife, Victoria. The couple met during a tour stop in Russia and built a home together in his hometown of Bakersfield.





Porter shares two sons, Demyan and Lev, with Victoria, with whom he maintains a close family environment. He frequently balances global concert tours with quiet domestic routines and family cooking traditions.

Career Highlights



Soulful jazz vocal performance defines Gregory Porter's celebrated recording catalog. He earned early Grammy nominations for Water and Be Good before signing with Blue Note Records to release Liquid Spirit, which sold over one million copies worldwide.





He expanded his public profile through high-profile collaborations and broadcast television appearances. Porter hosted the digital cooking series The Porterhouse and lent his distinctive vocals to dance remixes by Disclosure, topping charts across Europe.





To date, Porter has collected two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album. His second trophy arrived for Take Me to the Alley, cementing Porter as a defining voice in modern American jazz.

Signature Quote



“I want to make music that touches people where they live, right in the middle of their joy and their pain.”