Even if you’re convinced your Thanksgiving is doomed to fail, don’t despair — so what if the turkey is more charred crust and soot than poultry? You’ve still got your loved ones sitting next to you! And what if you have to work this Thanksgiving weekend? Well, you might take comfort in the fact that most people are probably currently duking it out with their Republican uncle at the dinner table.

There probably is no family in America that manages to have a picture-perfect Thanksgiving. Nevertheless, the majority chooses to celebrate it. According to a 2026 YouGov poll, 84% (89% of women and 79% of men) of U.S. adults will be celebrating Thanksgiving. Those who earn more are also likely to celebrate: only 77% of families who earn less than $50k a year will have Thanksgiving compared to 92% of families whose yearly income is $50k-$$99k.