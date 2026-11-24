#1 Happy Thanksgiving From My Little Sisters First Ever Turkey!
#2 My Nieces' Pies!
#3 Just Checking In, Seeing How Everyone Else’s Thanksgiving Is Going 😅
Even if you’re convinced your Thanksgiving is doomed to fail, don’t despair — so what if the turkey is more charred crust and soot than poultry? You’ve still got your loved ones sitting next to you! And what if you have to work this Thanksgiving weekend? Well, you might take comfort in the fact that most people are probably currently duking it out with their Republican uncle at the dinner table.
There probably is no family in America that manages to have a picture-perfect Thanksgiving. Nevertheless, the majority chooses to celebrate it. According to a 2026 YouGov poll, 84% (89% of women and 79% of men) of U.S. adults will be celebrating Thanksgiving. Those who earn more are also likely to celebrate: only 77% of families who earn less than $50k a year will have Thanksgiving compared to 92% of families whose yearly income is $50k-$$99k.
#4 Last Year My Brother Had To Work On Thanksgiving. He Asked Me To Save Him A Little Bit Of Everything
#5 Someone Asked Me What I Use To Marinate My Turkey, I Told Them I Use The Marinating Drawer In The Fridge... Why, What Do You Use?
#6 Yes, A Happy Thanksgiving To All
What do people who don’t celebrate Thanksgiving with their families intend to do? Well, Friendsgiving, of course! Market research shows that around 33% of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with immediate family only, but 28% are opting for Friendsgiving. This is especially true for young people, as 38% of Gen Z and 26% of Millennials will be either hosting or attending Friendsgiving festivities.
Traditions around food are somewhat changing, too. Turkey has been a Thanksgiving staple for many years, with it being the most popular item on a shopping list of 66% of Americans. However, the share of people opting for a plant-based focal point for their Thanksgiving dinner has almost doubled from 9% in 2024 to 17% in 2026.
#7 I Call This Performance Piece "Thanksgiving Eve"
#8 Merry Thanksgiving
#9 Happy Thanksgiving???
The star of your Thanksgiving table might be a turkey, or it might be a plant-based alternative, but you still have to have sides. These differ according to the state you live in, and DoorDash has released data that shows us which sides are the most popular by state. Mashed potatoes came in first place and are especially popular on the West Coast. Corn came in second, being the top side dish in Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Sweet potatoes got third place and conquered all other side dishes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Indiana.
#10 Thanksgiving Fail. Someone Order The Pizza
#11 Cats Decided My Pumpkin Pies Were Too Blasé
#12 Got Snowed In So We Had To Work With What We Had... I Present Meatloaf “Turkey”, Complete With Little Smokie Stuffing. Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!
Some states stood out with their unusual picks for top Thanksgiving side dish. Stuffing, for example, was the top side dish in Vermont, and squash was an interesting one too, preferred by folks in New Hampshire. In Tennessee, though, biscuits were the number one side dish, and for those who might be from outside of the Commonwealth or unfamiliar with American cuisine, they’re not the same as British biscuits — or, as Americans know them, cookies. A Thanksgiving biscuit is a savory, soft, baked quick bread, similar to a British scone.
#13 I Removed The Skin Before Carving My Turkey And Made A Thanksgiving Burrito
#14 Thanksgiving Delight
#15 A Thanksgiving Classic
For many Americans, their Thanksgiving dinner might be more modest this year. Grocery inflation in the past five years has been no joke, and the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will unfortunately be higher than last year. USDA statistics show that turkey prices have risen by 29% and are $1.76 per pound on average. The entire dinner is projected to cost around 6% more than last year, and market experts chalk it up to higher costs for turkey, milk, rolls, and cranberries.
#16 My Lonely Thanksgiving Dinner At Work. At Least I Got Turkey And Potatoes…
#17 He Had To Prepare A Thanksgiving Gift
#18 Fil Thought Temp Gauge Was A Timer
The reasons behind higher Thanksgiving dinner costs are the avian flu, weather swings and floods, and high fuel costs. According to the Farm Bureau, high diesel prices have made it difficult for farmers to process foods like milk, dinner rolls, milk, and potatoes. The bird flu outbreak in the U.S. began in 2022, and while cases have been waning, it still continues to affect turkey production to this year.