#1 This Impala With A Spider Between Its Antler
People have been finding ways to mess with photographs for much longer than you might think. Long before anyone could drag and drop a picture on a computer, photographers combined negatives, painted over prints, and cut images together to create scenes that never happened.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art even dedicated an exhibition to manipulated photographs dating back to the 1840s. So, the urge to give an ordinary picture a completely different storyline is nothing new. Photoshop just made it a whole lot easier to get creative without turning your dining table into a darkroom!
#5 Porcupine Walking On Its Hind Legs
#6 This Cunning Duckling
Adobe Photoshop itself began as a project by brothers Thomas and John Knoll. In 1987, Thomas started working on a program called Display to help show grayscale images on a computer screen. His brother John, who worked in visual effects, saw its potential and helped develop it into an image-editing program.
Adobe released the first version of Photoshop in February 1990. What started as a tool for editing and enhancing pictures eventually became a playground for photographers, designers, and internet jokers with very active imaginations.
One of the things that makes photo editing so fascinating is the ability to combine completely unrelated images into one believable-looking scene. A person can be placed on top of a giant cupcake, and a tiny dog can become the captain of a spaceship.
Photoshop's layers feature makes this possible by allowing editors to work with separate parts of an image and bring them together. Basically, if your imagination can come up with it, there's a good chance someone can try to put it together!
#11 This Fish
#12 This Boat With Jellyfish Under It
Some people use these edits to make a picture tell a completely different story. A man standing alone might become the star of an imaginary action movie. At the same time, a photo of someone looking out a window could become a dramatic scene involving dinosaurs.
The original picture is still there, but a few clever additions can give it a brand new life.
#14 This Tranquilized Black Bear Falling Safely From A Tree
#15 Fire Fighter In Front Of Californian Wildfires
Many funny Photoshop edits work because they put things together in ways we never expect. Seeing a tiny kitten sitting in a boardroom or a serious-looking businessman riding a giant duck creates such a ridiculous contrast that it's hard not to laugh.
The picture gives your brain one thing to expect, then throws something completely different at you. Sometimes, the more seriously the edited image presents its absurd little scenario, the funnier it becomes.
#17 Parents Feeding Their Kids
#18 This Big Dog In A Sink
The internet has made this kind of creativity even more exciting because people can build on one another's ideas. Someone posts an image, another person gives it a funny twist, and before you know it, others are adding their own versions.
A 2018 study on online creativity and remix culture shows that the internet allows different people to create, share, interpret, and remix creative work. Sometimes, all it takes is one ordinary photo falling into the hands of someone with too much imagination and a little spare time!