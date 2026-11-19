To say that the release of GTA VI has been epic would be an understatement. This video game is a phenomenon! It has been a whopping 13 years since the release of the previous installment in the series, GTA V.

Critics have nearly universally praised the quality of GTA VI’s gameplay and story. At the time of writing, after the game launched, it had a mind-melting 99 score on the review aggregator Metacritic.

It’s actually shocking to see a game so universally beloved, with so many 10/10s and 5/5s across the board. The handful of 9/10s and 4/5s are still incredibly positive.