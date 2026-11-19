#1
To say that the release of GTA VI has been epic would be an understatement. This video game is a phenomenon! It has been a whopping 13 years since the release of the previous installment in the series, GTA V.
Critics have nearly universally praised the quality of GTA VI’s gameplay and story. At the time of writing, after the game launched, it had a mind-melting 99 score on the review aggregator Metacritic.
It’s actually shocking to see a game so universally beloved, with so many 10/10s and 5/5s across the board. The handful of 9/10s and 4/5s are still incredibly positive.
#2
The game was released at exactly midnight on November 19 in each time zone. This means that if you were in New Zealand, you could play as the game’s protagonist duo, Lucia and Jason, earlier, while the rest of the world was still stuck in November 18.
Meanwhile, as midnight hit every new time zone, memes, reactions, posts, and reviews started pouring in from other corners of the globe.
GTA VI features over 600k animations, more than 300 vehicles, and has a download size of 212GB on your console at launch.
#3
The Grand Theft Auto series, first released in Scotland in 1997, is one of the most popular video game franchises in history. The latest installment, GTA VI, is the first game in the series that features a playable female protagonist in a 3D setting, Lucia.
Throughout the game, you can switch between her and her partner, Jason. Many main story missions feature both protagonists. Meanwhile, while you’re exploring the world with one character, the other will get on with their life.
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The BBC reported on the reactions that some United Kingdom-based fans sent in after staying up all night to play the game.
“I have to be up for work in 5 hours. Why am I playing a game I have years to enjoy…” said Zoey Mawer, who called the game a “masterpiece.”
Meanwhile, Ollie Jordan said that he was “up early hours playing it along with my stepson also playing it upstairs.”
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Jordan added: “Currently got my partner and the babies sleeping upstairs while we are just shouting in sync from downstairs to upstairs.”
For him, GTA VI beats all expectations and goes “beyond what I thought it would ever be.”
Cameron Tod told the BBC that he made it to chapter two in the game and had “so much fun.”
And Bethan Morgan, who was “loving it,” praised the “fantastic music,” as well as the “great graphics and amazing gameplay.”
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Many fans and gamers all over the globe have been staying up all night to play the game before work or school. Others have called in sick or taken time off.
Still others were messing around with their console settings, trying to pretend that they were, like, totally based in New Zealand. Some gamers have faced actual bans for this.
Meanwhile, others bought or rented consoles specifically to play GTA VI. PC-only gamers will, unfortunately, have to be patient and wait for the game to release on other platforms later.
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The US military even offered a four-day weekend to play GTA VI in exchange for signing up for another two to six years of military service. For some soldiers, this coincidentally came with a huge cash bonus due to their skill set.
According to ABC News, 43 soldiers from the Army’s Fort Stewart, 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, based in Georgia, took up the long weekend GTA offer.
“We want to retain the best talent and it's a credit to the creativity of the career counselor within the organization to develop this unique opportunity surrounding the launch of this popular video game,” said Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division.
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Combat engineer Sgt. Jamire Smith, who signed up for the initiative, told Task & Purpose: “I’m all campaign. I’m all about the heist. I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it.”
Smith actually got a $60,000 bonus because the Army wanted to retain him for his skillset, due to him having finished a course on driving heavy breaching vehicles.
“I was actually in the process of getting out, I was towards my final stages of getting out … but my company and the battalion helped me navigate through that and they showed me that there’s still a need for me, and that I am still a clear and value asset to the team, and so that’s really what drove me to say ‘let’s keep going, let’s keep driving. Maybe be a lifer in this, since I already made it my career,” Smith shared.