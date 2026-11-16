Plastic Surgery And Weight Loss Talk Dominate The 2026 Governors Awards After These 11 Stars Stood Out

Another star-studded gala, the 17th Annual Governors Awards, took place on the night of November 15, 2026, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented the awards to influential industry figures, including actress Glenn Close, veteran animator Floyd Norman, and filmmaker Ridley Scott.
But as stars including Zendaya, Emma Stone, and others arrived for the prestigious black-tie gala, their appearances quickly became a talking point beyond the usual red carpet fashion discussions.
Fans began dissecting the stars’ noticeably slimmer frames and altered appearances, sparking heated conversations about dramatic weight loss and possible cosmetic tweaks.
The ceremony, meant to celebrate some of the biggest names in the industry, instead became a heated discussion about some of the stars’ changed looks, reigniting conversations around rigid beauty standards in Hollywood.
One netizen summed up the growing criticism, writing, “Governors Awards = Botox on, Show me ONE person who is without Botox or plastic surgery. Good luck. Very dystopian.”
Here are 11 stars whose appearances at the 2026 Governors Awards sparked the most chatter about plastic surgery and physical transformations.
#1 John Goodman
John Goodman attended the ceremony in a classic black single-breasted suit, paired with a crisp white shirt, a dark patterned tie, and his signature glasses.
The actor, joined by fellow Digger cast members including Tom Cruise, looked noticeably slimmer at the awards-season gathering, with neatly combed gray hair completing the understated look.
The 74-year-old actor has lost about 200 pounds (about 90 kg) since once weighing close to 400 (approximately 181 kg), leaving some fans describing him as almost “unrecognizable.”
Unlike several other celebrities whose appearances have prompted speculation about cosmetic procedures, John has been open about the changes he made to his health.
His weight-loss journey involved long-term lifestyle changes and stomach surgery, although the actor has also had to address persistent rumors that he used weight-loss medications.
During a November 2026 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he admitted, “I'm still trying to get used to my face. It's weird. I think of myself as one way, and then I look at myself, 'Oh, wow!'”
He also revealed that the transformation brought unexpected physical challenges.
Speaking to E! News, Goodman explained, “I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I'm cold all the time.”
Despite the constant public discussion about his body, the actor appears reluctant to let the commentary get to him.
He said, “I just ignore it. Since I'm in this business, it is fair game, up to a point.”
John’s weight-loss journey actually began long before his recent red-carpet appearances.
After getting sober in 2007, he started making changes to his lifestyle, eventually becoming more focused on his health as his weight began affecting his joints.
In a 2016 interview with ABC News, he shared, “I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds. I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore.”
His longtime health coach, Mackie Shilstone, helped him adopt a more sustainable routine.
This included a Mediterranean-style eating plan with fish, vegetables, olive oil, and nuts, along with regular walking and non-sparring boxing sessions.
Goodman has also described his approach to food as “basically just portion control” after years of “just shoving everything into my mouth.”
While the actor has acknowledged undergoing stomach surgery, he has also pushed back against assumptions that his transformation was driven by medications such as O**mpic.
“He did it with the glp1 sh*t like every other celebrity,” one commenter claimed, while another asked, “Surely it's the weight loss pills?”
Others were equally skeptical, with one writing, “I wonder how he did it. We're not going to get an answer, but it's bariatric surgery or Glp-1's FOR SURE. Good for him!”
Another joked, “10 more years to that life. O**mpic for the win!”
A third person insisted, “Diet and exercise won't do that much. O**mpic for sure.”
However, as Bored Panda previously discussed with board-certified plastic surgeon Prof. Dr. Fuat, who has more than 30 years of experience, a dramatic transformation doesn't automatically point to weight-loss medication.
“Significant weight loss can happen through sustained changes,” he explained.
Dr. Fuat also noted that “giving up al**hol, reducing portion sizes, eating less sugar, and increasing physical activity can all contribute to substantial weight loss over time.”
The surgeon also said, “There is no particular facial change that is unique to GLP-1 use,” explaining that significant weight loss can naturally leave the face looking leaner, more drawn, or slightly looser.
The actor, joined by fellow Digger cast members including Tom Cruise, looked noticeably slimmer at the awards-season gathering, with neatly combed gray hair completing the understated look.
The 74-year-old actor has lost about 200 pounds (about 90 kg) since once weighing close to 400 (approximately 181 kg), leaving some fans describing him as almost “unrecognizable.”
Unlike several other celebrities whose appearances have prompted speculation about cosmetic procedures, John has been open about the changes he made to his health.
His weight-loss journey involved long-term lifestyle changes and stomach surgery, although the actor has also had to address persistent rumors that he used weight-loss medications.
During a November 2026 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he admitted, “I'm still trying to get used to my face. It's weird. I think of myself as one way, and then I look at myself, 'Oh, wow!'”
He also revealed that the transformation brought unexpected physical challenges.
Speaking to E! News, Goodman explained, “I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I'm cold all the time.”
Despite the constant public discussion about his body, the actor appears reluctant to let the commentary get to him.
He said, “I just ignore it. Since I'm in this business, it is fair game, up to a point.”
John’s weight-loss journey actually began long before his recent red-carpet appearances.
After getting sober in 2007, he started making changes to his lifestyle, eventually becoming more focused on his health as his weight began affecting his joints.
In a 2016 interview with ABC News, he shared, “I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds. I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore.”
His longtime health coach, Mackie Shilstone, helped him adopt a more sustainable routine.
This included a Mediterranean-style eating plan with fish, vegetables, olive oil, and nuts, along with regular walking and non-sparring boxing sessions.
Goodman has also described his approach to food as “basically just portion control” after years of “just shoving everything into my mouth.”
While the actor has acknowledged undergoing stomach surgery, he has also pushed back against assumptions that his transformation was driven by medications such as O**mpic.
“He did it with the glp1 sh*t like every other celebrity,” one commenter claimed, while another asked, “Surely it's the weight loss pills?”
Others were equally skeptical, with one writing, “I wonder how he did it. We're not going to get an answer, but it's bariatric surgery or Glp-1's FOR SURE. Good for him!”
Another joked, “10 more years to that life. O**mpic for the win!”
A third person insisted, “Diet and exercise won't do that much. O**mpic for sure.”
However, as Bored Panda previously discussed with board-certified plastic surgeon Prof. Dr. Fuat, who has more than 30 years of experience, a dramatic transformation doesn't automatically point to weight-loss medication.
“Significant weight loss can happen through sustained changes,” he explained.
Dr. Fuat also noted that “giving up al**hol, reducing portion sizes, eating less sugar, and increasing physical activity can all contribute to substantial weight loss over time.”
The surgeon also said, “There is no particular facial change that is unique to GLP-1 use,” explaining that significant weight loss can naturally leave the face looking leaner, more drawn, or slightly looser.
21points
#2 Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh attended the 17th Governors Awards in a custom pale blush-pink gown by Valentino, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
The romantic strapless design featured a figure-hugging bodice covered in delicate silver embellishments and intricate embroidery, flowing into a soft, tiered ruffled skirt.
She completed the look with long, loose blonde waves and delicate jewelry.
Shortly after photos from the ceremony surfaced online, viewers began questioning whether the actress had undergone cosmetic procedures, with some pointing to changes in her nose, lips, and facial shape.
One netizen commented, “Why did I briefly think this was J Lo,” while another wrote, “Something’s different… I thought so too! She looks like Hillary Duff to me.”
Others claimed, “She actually did get a very obvious nose job (and lip filler). Probably some other things too.”
One person commented, “Such a shame. I hate that people are taking away their unique features.”
Another added, “The work she has had is excellent. But it does take away from some of her unique (incredibly beautiful) natural features.”
Others shared similar reactions: “Looks different every time I see her,” and “It’s Buccaneer fat removal, and it’s so disappointing.”
“It’s honestly so sad to see so many celebs do this to their face. She still looks good, but she looked just fine before.”
The speculation has not been confirmed by Florence, who has never publicly disclosed undergoing plastic surgery, Botox, or cosmetic injections.
In fact, the actress has previously spoken about the pressure to change her appearance early in her career.
In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, she recalled how executives tried to influence her weight and facial features while she was filming a television pilot at 19.
“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she said.
Pugh has continued to criticize the scrutiny women face over their appearance.
In a November 2026 ELLE interview, she described the no-win situation actresses face, explaining that they are “judged for gaining weight, losing weight,” or appearing to have changed their faces.
She also said she prefers roles that allow her to look “sick or ugly,” because she feels less constrained by conventional beauty expectations.
She previously said, “The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn't the real me.”
The romantic strapless design featured a figure-hugging bodice covered in delicate silver embellishments and intricate embroidery, flowing into a soft, tiered ruffled skirt.
She completed the look with long, loose blonde waves and delicate jewelry.
Shortly after photos from the ceremony surfaced online, viewers began questioning whether the actress had undergone cosmetic procedures, with some pointing to changes in her nose, lips, and facial shape.
One netizen commented, “Why did I briefly think this was J Lo,” while another wrote, “Something’s different… I thought so too! She looks like Hillary Duff to me.”
Others claimed, “She actually did get a very obvious nose job (and lip filler). Probably some other things too.”
One person commented, “Such a shame. I hate that people are taking away their unique features.”
Another added, “The work she has had is excellent. But it does take away from some of her unique (incredibly beautiful) natural features.”
Others shared similar reactions: “Looks different every time I see her,” and “It’s Buccaneer fat removal, and it’s so disappointing.”
“It’s honestly so sad to see so many celebs do this to their face. She still looks good, but she looked just fine before.”
The speculation has not been confirmed by Florence, who has never publicly disclosed undergoing plastic surgery, Botox, or cosmetic injections.
In fact, the actress has previously spoken about the pressure to change her appearance early in her career.
In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, she recalled how executives tried to influence her weight and facial features while she was filming a television pilot at 19.
“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she said.
Pugh has continued to criticize the scrutiny women face over their appearance.
In a November 2026 ELLE interview, she described the no-win situation actresses face, explaining that they are “judged for gaining weight, losing weight,” or appearing to have changed their faces.
She also said she prefers roles that allow her to look “sick or ugly,” because she feels less constrained by conventional beauty expectations.
She previously said, “The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn't the real me.”
15points
#3 Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde attended in a dramatic black velvet gown from Valentino's Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection, arriving alongside her The Invite co-star Seth Rogen.
The long-sleeved design featured structured padded shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, and a voluminous pleated ruffle hem.
Wilde's appearance has become a subject of online speculation over the past year, with some viewers questioning changes to her facial structure.
The discussion gained momentum in April 2026 after her appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where several social media users pointed to her noticeably slimmer face and more pronounced cheekbones.
Some speculated that the actress may have undergone buccal fat removal or received facial fillers, while others suggested she could have used weight-loss medications.
One user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life,” while another claimed, “You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition.”
A third added, “Why would you emphasize your eyes like that? They’re already about to pop out of her head.”
As the negative comments mounted, the actress addressed the frenzy head-on via Instagram, explaining that the viral clip was filmed using a fisheye lens, which created a distorted, ultra-wide-angle effect.
While she admitted the footage was “startling” and not her “best-ever look,” she pushed back on the narrative that she was underweight, insisting, “That’s not the truth.”
Responding to rumors that she looked like a “resurrected c*rpse,” Olivia laughed and quipped, “I’m not d**d.”
Her recent appearance at the star-studded event also prompted comments about a possible nose job, although Olivia has never confirmed undergoing any of these procedures.
One commenter wrote, “I feel like I can't believe anything I see online anymore. This doesn't look real/possible or like it would translate to in-person looks.”
Another speculated, “She’s had a nose job I’m pretty sure,” while someone else commented, “I'm way too high for this uncanny valley face sh*t, man. Who's convincing these people that they need to surgically alter themselves to look like other people?”
Others focused on her eyes and cheeks, with one person writing, “The eyes just don’t look like her. Like who even is this?”
Another pleaded, “Please stop getting your cheeks done!!”
The actress has previously been outspoken about her reservations regarding cosmetic procedures.
In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I'm not into plastic surgery, which I would categorize as a beauty trend. I think a lot of the fillers fr**k me out, and Botox makes everyone look like a wax candle.”
Olivia revisited the subject in June 2026 during an appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue, discussing how cosmetic injections can affect actors' ability to express emotions on screen.
“It's interesting because, as a director, I am now constantly searching for actresses who can still move their faces, and it's not easy,” she explained.
“I am a product of the same machine. I am under the same pressures. I get it... I've had the thing of people being like, 'She looks old and d**d and awful.' And you're like, 'F**k! How do you win?' It's impossible!”
Despite the speculation surrounding her recent photographs, Olivia has not publicly addressed the rumors about her own appearance.
The long-sleeved design featured structured padded shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, and a voluminous pleated ruffle hem.
Wilde's appearance has become a subject of online speculation over the past year, with some viewers questioning changes to her facial structure.
The discussion gained momentum in April 2026 after her appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where several social media users pointed to her noticeably slimmer face and more pronounced cheekbones.
Some speculated that the actress may have undergone buccal fat removal or received facial fillers, while others suggested she could have used weight-loss medications.
One user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life,” while another claimed, “You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition.”
A third added, “Why would you emphasize your eyes like that? They’re already about to pop out of her head.”
As the negative comments mounted, the actress addressed the frenzy head-on via Instagram, explaining that the viral clip was filmed using a fisheye lens, which created a distorted, ultra-wide-angle effect.
While she admitted the footage was “startling” and not her “best-ever look,” she pushed back on the narrative that she was underweight, insisting, “That’s not the truth.”
Responding to rumors that she looked like a “resurrected c*rpse,” Olivia laughed and quipped, “I’m not d**d.”
Her recent appearance at the star-studded event also prompted comments about a possible nose job, although Olivia has never confirmed undergoing any of these procedures.
One commenter wrote, “I feel like I can't believe anything I see online anymore. This doesn't look real/possible or like it would translate to in-person looks.”
Another speculated, “She’s had a nose job I’m pretty sure,” while someone else commented, “I'm way too high for this uncanny valley face sh*t, man. Who's convincing these people that they need to surgically alter themselves to look like other people?”
Others focused on her eyes and cheeks, with one person writing, “The eyes just don’t look like her. Like who even is this?”
Another pleaded, “Please stop getting your cheeks done!!”
The actress has previously been outspoken about her reservations regarding cosmetic procedures.
In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I'm not into plastic surgery, which I would categorize as a beauty trend. I think a lot of the fillers fr**k me out, and Botox makes everyone look like a wax candle.”
Olivia revisited the subject in June 2026 during an appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue, discussing how cosmetic injections can affect actors' ability to express emotions on screen.
“It's interesting because, as a director, I am now constantly searching for actresses who can still move their faces, and it's not easy,” she explained.
“I am a product of the same machine. I am under the same pressures. I get it... I've had the thing of people being like, 'She looks old and d**d and awful.' And you're like, 'F**k! How do you win?' It's impossible!”
Despite the speculation surrounding her recent photographs, Olivia has not publicly addressed the rumors about her own appearance.
13points
#4 Emma Stone
Emma Stone attended the Governors Awards in a minimalist black Louis Vuitton gown, arriving alongside her husband, Dave McCary.
Styled by Petra Flannery, the custom floor-length design featured a halter-style neckline and a dramatic plunging back.
The actress also attended the gala with Ali Herting, her producing partner at Fruit Tree.
While Stone's outfit earned praise from fashion commentators, her facial features have continued to attract a different kind of attention.
Over the past year, the actress has faced persistent speculation about whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures, with the discussion gaining momentum during Paris Fashion Week and the Eddington premiere in 2025.
The rumors resurfaced at the 2026 Actor Awards and became a talking point again when she attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in October.
Some online observers claimed that the actress looked almost “unrecognizable,” pointing to what they perceived as fuller lips, sharper cheekbones, and a more lifted brow shape.
Several social media users have speculated about possible upper blepharoplasty, an endoscopic brow lift, Botox, or a subtle mid-face lift.
Social media platforms were quickly filled with side-by-side photos analyzing Emma’s features.
“She looks so different, and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is,” one commenter wrote, while others compared her appearance to stars like Margot Robbie and Lindsay Lohan.
One netizen said, “She looks like Margot Robbie in the face now. I’m not sure how that happens, but just what it looks like to me.”
Another user wrote online, “Too much botox and fillers,” while a third added, “Tired of her alien face.”
Others echoed the sentiment, “She looks like a face filter now. Ugh!”
One person also commented, “Even when the surgeon is great there's still a severe uncanny valley feeling.”
Notably, this wasn’t the first time Stone’s appearance became a talking point online this year.
While attending the 2026 Oscars, where she became the youngest woman in Oscars history to reach seven career nominations, surpassing a milestone previously associated with Meryl Streep, her noticeably smooth and “wrinkle-free” look had already sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures.
At the time, social media was flooded with comments ranging from, “Did she do some procedure on her face or is it the makeup? She looks different,” to, “She’s had a great facelift done. I find looking at her kind of uncanny valley now, though.”
Many even speculated that the actress may have undergone treatments such as a facelift, a “fox eye” lift, or blepharoplasty.
However, Emma has never publicly confirmed or denied undergoing plastic surgery or cosmetic treatments.
Changes in makeup techniques, eyebrow styling, lighting, and weight fluctuations can also affect how facial features appear in photographs.
She has previously offered her own candid perspective on cosmetic choices.
In an interview with Glamour, she joked, “We're all going to d*e, and we're not going to have faces anymore. So do what you want with your face, because it will be a skull pretty soon.”
“Yes, you should be healthy and take care of yourself, but growing up, I've seen people who have horrible issues with food. I like to look like a person.”
Styled by Petra Flannery, the custom floor-length design featured a halter-style neckline and a dramatic plunging back.
The actress also attended the gala with Ali Herting, her producing partner at Fruit Tree.
While Stone's outfit earned praise from fashion commentators, her facial features have continued to attract a different kind of attention.
Over the past year, the actress has faced persistent speculation about whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures, with the discussion gaining momentum during Paris Fashion Week and the Eddington premiere in 2025.
The rumors resurfaced at the 2026 Actor Awards and became a talking point again when she attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in October.
Some online observers claimed that the actress looked almost “unrecognizable,” pointing to what they perceived as fuller lips, sharper cheekbones, and a more lifted brow shape.
Several social media users have speculated about possible upper blepharoplasty, an endoscopic brow lift, Botox, or a subtle mid-face lift.
Social media platforms were quickly filled with side-by-side photos analyzing Emma’s features.
“She looks so different, and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is,” one commenter wrote, while others compared her appearance to stars like Margot Robbie and Lindsay Lohan.
One netizen said, “She looks like Margot Robbie in the face now. I’m not sure how that happens, but just what it looks like to me.”
Another user wrote online, “Too much botox and fillers,” while a third added, “Tired of her alien face.”
Others echoed the sentiment, “She looks like a face filter now. Ugh!”
One person also commented, “Even when the surgeon is great there's still a severe uncanny valley feeling.”
Notably, this wasn’t the first time Stone’s appearance became a talking point online this year.
While attending the 2026 Oscars, where she became the youngest woman in Oscars history to reach seven career nominations, surpassing a milestone previously associated with Meryl Streep, her noticeably smooth and “wrinkle-free” look had already sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures.
At the time, social media was flooded with comments ranging from, “Did she do some procedure on her face or is it the makeup? She looks different,” to, “She’s had a great facelift done. I find looking at her kind of uncanny valley now, though.”
Many even speculated that the actress may have undergone treatments such as a facelift, a “fox eye” lift, or blepharoplasty.
However, Emma has never publicly confirmed or denied undergoing plastic surgery or cosmetic treatments.
Changes in makeup techniques, eyebrow styling, lighting, and weight fluctuations can also affect how facial features appear in photographs.
She has previously offered her own candid perspective on cosmetic choices.
In an interview with Glamour, she joked, “We're all going to d*e, and we're not going to have faces anymore. So do what you want with your face, because it will be a skull pretty soon.”
“Yes, you should be healthy and take care of yourself, but growing up, I've seen people who have horrible issues with food. I like to look like a person.”
12points
#5 David Corenswet
David Corenswet appeared noticeably leaner on the red carpet than he did while preparing to play Superman.
The actor arrived alongside his Mr. Irrelevant co-star Isabel May, as the pair promoted their upcoming sports biopic, scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.
Corenswet opted for a classic black-tie look by British luxury label Dunhill, wearing a midnight Bourdon shawl-lapel tuxedo jacket with matching pleated trousers, a white dress shirt, and a black bow tie.
However, it was his changing physique that caught some viewers' attention.
Several netizens commented on how much slimmer he appeared, with one writing, “Dude has a new look every time I see him.”
Others were less impressed by the transformation, with one viewer writing, “Omg he's deflated.”
Another user commented, “Not him slimming down. Looks so unnatural,” while a third added, “Oh honey we gotta roid you up again.”
“When the hell did he lose all of his muscles? Omg, I fear I will never understand the muscle situation in Hollywood.”
David’s slimmer appearance comes after he underwent a significant physical transformation to play Clark Kent in 2025's Superman.
Working with personal trainer Paolo Mascitti, he followed an intensive bodybuilding and nutrition program, consuming as many as 4,500 calories a day to build muscle.
His weight reportedly peaked at 238 pounds (about 108 kg).
However, the actor later explained that maintaining such a physique was not easy.
On the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast, he admitted that gaining weight so quickly took a toll on his body.
“It didn't feel great, because I did it so quickly that my body just hadn't adjusted to any of the extra weight, and I was still trying to eat a lot,” he said.
His next role required a very different kind of physical preparation.
To portray real-life NFL running back John Tuggle in Mr. Irrelevant, David shifted away from heavy bodybuilding and focused on running and sprinting drills.
“The familiar part was just putting on a lot of weight... The new parts were the functional training, the running. Superman doesn't do too much running, and Tuggle did a lot of running. I hadn't sprinted in, you know, a decade,” he told People in October 2026.
The actor also joked about ending his four-month bulking phase, saying, “I kept that up for four months. And topped out at 238 pounds. And then, collapsed in a heap and was never heard from again.”
The actor arrived alongside his Mr. Irrelevant co-star Isabel May, as the pair promoted their upcoming sports biopic, scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.
Corenswet opted for a classic black-tie look by British luxury label Dunhill, wearing a midnight Bourdon shawl-lapel tuxedo jacket with matching pleated trousers, a white dress shirt, and a black bow tie.
However, it was his changing physique that caught some viewers' attention.
Several netizens commented on how much slimmer he appeared, with one writing, “Dude has a new look every time I see him.”
Others were less impressed by the transformation, with one viewer writing, “Omg he's deflated.”
Another user commented, “Not him slimming down. Looks so unnatural,” while a third added, “Oh honey we gotta roid you up again.”
“When the hell did he lose all of his muscles? Omg, I fear I will never understand the muscle situation in Hollywood.”
David’s slimmer appearance comes after he underwent a significant physical transformation to play Clark Kent in 2025's Superman.
Working with personal trainer Paolo Mascitti, he followed an intensive bodybuilding and nutrition program, consuming as many as 4,500 calories a day to build muscle.
His weight reportedly peaked at 238 pounds (about 108 kg).
However, the actor later explained that maintaining such a physique was not easy.
On the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast, he admitted that gaining weight so quickly took a toll on his body.
“It didn't feel great, because I did it so quickly that my body just hadn't adjusted to any of the extra weight, and I was still trying to eat a lot,” he said.
His next role required a very different kind of physical preparation.
To portray real-life NFL running back John Tuggle in Mr. Irrelevant, David shifted away from heavy bodybuilding and focused on running and sprinting drills.
“The familiar part was just putting on a lot of weight... The new parts were the functional training, the running. Superman doesn't do too much running, and Tuggle did a lot of running. I hadn't sprinted in, you know, a decade,” he told People in October 2026.
The actor also joked about ending his four-month bulking phase, saying, “I kept that up for four months. And topped out at 238 pounds. And then, collapsed in a heap and was never heard from again.”
9points
#6 Billie Piper
Billie Piper turned heads in a sleek, all-black ensemble, arriving alongside her Elsinore co-star Andrew Scott as the pair promoted their biographical drama ahead of the 2027 awards season.
The actress wore a sleeveless black gown featuring a statement bow detail tied at the hip.
She completed the understated look with jewelry by Martin Katz, while Scott coordinated with her in an all-black suit.
While Billie’s appearance did not spark a fresh wave of cosmetic surgery speculation at the event, the actress has faced recurring discussions about changes to her facial features over the years.
Some social media users have questioned whether she has had lip fillers, Botox, or procedures to alter her jawline, often comparing recent photographs with her appearance during her Doctor Who days.
One commenter wrote, “This genuinely makes me sad. I used to like this woman.”
Others focused on her cheeks and jawline, with one suggesting, “This could be masseter Botox her face is thinned out and her jaw more angular.”
Another asked, “What happened to the cheeks? It's what made her stand out.”
Someone else speculated, “Might've had something done to her jaw. Just look at those cheekbones,” while another wondered, “Chin and jaw implants? They look very square in the post pics.”
However, Piper has never publicly confirmed or denied undergoing cosmetic surgery or injectable treatments.
The actress has, however, spoken openly about the pressure women face to meet Hollywood's beauty standards.
She has previously discussed her struggles with eating d**orders and rejected the idea that women should constantly be encouraged to lose weight or pursue an increasingly thin appearance.
“Weight doesn't matter as long as you're happy with yourself,” Billie has said.
Speaking out against harmful beauty standards in the entertainment industry, she said, “People need help, advice and love, not websites telling you how to lose your last pound, or scantily clad, deeply a**rexic celebrities parading around flaunting their golden bones.”
The actress wore a sleeveless black gown featuring a statement bow detail tied at the hip.
She completed the understated look with jewelry by Martin Katz, while Scott coordinated with her in an all-black suit.
While Billie’s appearance did not spark a fresh wave of cosmetic surgery speculation at the event, the actress has faced recurring discussions about changes to her facial features over the years.
Some social media users have questioned whether she has had lip fillers, Botox, or procedures to alter her jawline, often comparing recent photographs with her appearance during her Doctor Who days.
One commenter wrote, “This genuinely makes me sad. I used to like this woman.”
Others focused on her cheeks and jawline, with one suggesting, “This could be masseter Botox her face is thinned out and her jaw more angular.”
Another asked, “What happened to the cheeks? It's what made her stand out.”
Someone else speculated, “Might've had something done to her jaw. Just look at those cheekbones,” while another wondered, “Chin and jaw implants? They look very square in the post pics.”
However, Piper has never publicly confirmed or denied undergoing cosmetic surgery or injectable treatments.
The actress has, however, spoken openly about the pressure women face to meet Hollywood's beauty standards.
She has previously discussed her struggles with eating d**orders and rejected the idea that women should constantly be encouraged to lose weight or pursue an increasingly thin appearance.
“Weight doesn't matter as long as you're happy with yourself,” Billie has said.
Speaking out against harmful beauty standards in the entertainment industry, she said, “People need help, advice and love, not websites telling you how to lose your last pound, or scantily clad, deeply a**rexic celebrities parading around flaunting their golden bones.”
8points
#7 Zendaya
Zendaya arrived at the event in an archival bronze-and-gold gown by British designer Giles Deacon, selected by her longtime stylist, Law Roach.
The nearly 20-year-old design came from Deacon’s Fall/Winter 2006-2007 collection and featured intricate beaded mesh netting over a sheer skin-colored underlay, a fringed hem, and dramatic angular panels at the hips.
She completed the look with a vintage Rolex watch, Chopard diamond and gold jewelry, and a tousled pixie haircut.
According to Roach, the ensemble was chosen to channel the aesthetic of Arrakis and kick off Zendaya’s press tour for Dune: Part Three.
She attended the gala with her husband, Tom Holland.
Although they walked the red carpet separately, the couple reunited and posed together inside the ballroom.
However, Zendaya soon found herself at the center of plastic surgery speculation.
The actress has never confirmed undergoing Botox, cosmetic injections, or plastic surgery.
The discussion first gained fresh attention in 2026 after Houston-based plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Balinger, who has nearly 50,000 followers online, shared videos comparing photographs of Zendaya from her teenage years with more recent red-carpet appearances.
In his breakdowns, he suggested that her nose appeared narrower, with a less bulbous tip, more upward rotation, and narrower nasal bones.
He claimed the differences “strongly suggest” she may have undergone rhinoplasty.
Balinger also pointed out that other features, including her brows, forehead, eye shape, jawline, and neck, appeared largely unchanged.
His videos invited followers to weigh in on the actress’s transformation, but his assessment remains speculation.
Agreeing with the expert’s assessment, one person wrote, “She has had an upper blepharoplasty to open her eyes up imo. Still, she's very beautiful.”
Many, however, argued that comparing photographs of Zendaya as a young teenager with images of her as an adult ignores natural facial maturation, weight changes, lighting, and professional makeup techniques.
And while Zendaya has never confirmed any of these procedures, she has previously spoken out against magazines digitally altering her body in photoshoots, making her stance on unrealistic beauty expectations clear.
She said in a 2015 Instagram post, “These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.”
“Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic, and I love it.”
The nearly 20-year-old design came from Deacon’s Fall/Winter 2006-2007 collection and featured intricate beaded mesh netting over a sheer skin-colored underlay, a fringed hem, and dramatic angular panels at the hips.
She completed the look with a vintage Rolex watch, Chopard diamond and gold jewelry, and a tousled pixie haircut.
According to Roach, the ensemble was chosen to channel the aesthetic of Arrakis and kick off Zendaya’s press tour for Dune: Part Three.
She attended the gala with her husband, Tom Holland.
Although they walked the red carpet separately, the couple reunited and posed together inside the ballroom.
However, Zendaya soon found herself at the center of plastic surgery speculation.
The actress has never confirmed undergoing Botox, cosmetic injections, or plastic surgery.
The discussion first gained fresh attention in 2026 after Houston-based plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Balinger, who has nearly 50,000 followers online, shared videos comparing photographs of Zendaya from her teenage years with more recent red-carpet appearances.
In his breakdowns, he suggested that her nose appeared narrower, with a less bulbous tip, more upward rotation, and narrower nasal bones.
He claimed the differences “strongly suggest” she may have undergone rhinoplasty.
Balinger also pointed out that other features, including her brows, forehead, eye shape, jawline, and neck, appeared largely unchanged.
His videos invited followers to weigh in on the actress’s transformation, but his assessment remains speculation.
Agreeing with the expert’s assessment, one person wrote, “She has had an upper blepharoplasty to open her eyes up imo. Still, she's very beautiful.”
Many, however, argued that comparing photographs of Zendaya as a young teenager with images of her as an adult ignores natural facial maturation, weight changes, lighting, and professional makeup techniques.
And while Zendaya has never confirmed any of these procedures, she has previously spoken out against magazines digitally altering her body in photoshoots, making her stance on unrealistic beauty expectations clear.
She said in a 2015 Instagram post, “These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.”
“Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic, and I love it.”
8points
#8 Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti stepped out in classic formal menswear, keeping his red carpet appearance understated as he joined fellow Hollywood stars at the black-tie gala.
The actor paired his traditional suit with his signature glasses and neatly trimmed gray beard.
He attended alongside his The Debut co-star Julianne Moore to promote Jesse Eisenberg's film ahead of the 2027 awards season.
Giamatti’s most notable appearance-related discussion dates back to 2021, when he returned for the fifth season of Billions, looking noticeably slimmer and without his familiar beard.
The sudden change prompted some viewers to question whether the actor was dealing with health problems, while others wondered how he had lost so much weight.
Reports at the time suggested that Paul had shed around 15 pounds (roughly 7 kg) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His transformation was attributed to relatively modest lifestyle adjustments rather than an extreme fitness regimen.
He cut back on ultra-processed snacks and sugary drinks, replaced them with water and more whole foods, and incorporated gentle exercise into his routine.
His reported activities included short daily treadmill walks, light weightlifting, and online yoga sessions.
The actor has also occasionally prompted questions about his eyes, particularly after playing a character with a pronounced lazy eye in the 2023 film The Holdovers.
Some viewers wondered whether the appearance was natural or the result of an eye procedure.
Giamatti later explained on The Howard Stern Show that the effect was achieved using a “large, opaque soft contact lens.”
The lens left him temporarily blind in one eye while filming, helping him convincingly portray the character's impaired vision.
Paul has also spoken about his enjoyment of transforming his appearance for different roles.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, he explained, “I really take pleasure in doing the Lon Chaney thing as an actor and changing my appearance.”
The actor paired his traditional suit with his signature glasses and neatly trimmed gray beard.
He attended alongside his The Debut co-star Julianne Moore to promote Jesse Eisenberg's film ahead of the 2027 awards season.
Giamatti’s most notable appearance-related discussion dates back to 2021, when he returned for the fifth season of Billions, looking noticeably slimmer and without his familiar beard.
The sudden change prompted some viewers to question whether the actor was dealing with health problems, while others wondered how he had lost so much weight.
Reports at the time suggested that Paul had shed around 15 pounds (roughly 7 kg) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His transformation was attributed to relatively modest lifestyle adjustments rather than an extreme fitness regimen.
He cut back on ultra-processed snacks and sugary drinks, replaced them with water and more whole foods, and incorporated gentle exercise into his routine.
His reported activities included short daily treadmill walks, light weightlifting, and online yoga sessions.
The actor has also occasionally prompted questions about his eyes, particularly after playing a character with a pronounced lazy eye in the 2023 film The Holdovers.
Some viewers wondered whether the appearance was natural or the result of an eye procedure.
Giamatti later explained on The Howard Stern Show that the effect was achieved using a “large, opaque soft contact lens.”
The lens left him temporarily blind in one eye while filming, helping him convincingly portray the character's impaired vision.
Paul has also spoken about his enjoyment of transforming his appearance for different roles.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, he explained, “I really take pleasure in doing the Lon Chaney thing as an actor and changing my appearance.”
5points
#9 Adam Driver
Adam Driver joined fellow Paper Tiger star Miles Teller, wearing a classic black double-breasted tuxedo.
The actor paired the tailored suit with a white dress shirt and a black bow tie.
The appearance comes after one of Adam’s most distinctive features became the subject of a much bigger online debate earlier this year.
Photos comparing his appearance during his time in the U.S. Marines with more recent red carpet pictures led some fans to question whether he had undergone otoplasty, commonly known as ear-pinning surgery.
One viral post asked, “He pinned his ears at some point didn't he,” prompting a wave of comparisons between older and newer photographs.
“Such a shame, they were part of his charm,” another person lamented.
The speculation gained further attention after board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham discussed Adam’s appearance in a TikTok video.
Comparing older photographs with images from his 2023 film Ferrari, she suggested, “I literally get so excited when I see plastic surgery done well.”
Dr. Ramanadham noted that his ears looked “tucked in a little bit more,” adding that the result appeared so natural she “almost didn't catch it.”
However, she was careful not to present her observation as confirmation that Driver had undergone surgery, saying, “I don't know if he actually got an otoplasty or if it was just in the movies and they're able to tape them back.”
There are also several possible explanations for why his ears might look different in recent photographs.
Adam has worn his hair longer and fuller in recent years, which can cover his ears or make them appear less prominent.
His transformation into Enzo Ferrari for Ferrari also involved a skull cap, wig, and extensive makeup techniques that could have altered the appearance of his head and ears on camera.
Otoplasty is a procedure that changes the shape or position of the outer ears, often making prominent ears sit closer to the head.
But photographs alone cannot establish whether someone has undergone the procedure, and Driver has never publicly confirmed having any cosmetic surgery.
In fact, the actor has spoken candidly about his distinctive features throughout his career.
During a 2015 interview with NPR, he recalled what he looked like as a teenager, saying, “I did look strange as a teenager — very prominent facial features. I have a big nose and big ears and kind of tiny eyes — very rat-like.”
He also remembered being teased about his ears while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in the early 2000s.
Another Marine in his platoon had even larger ears, earning Adam the nickname “ears number two.”
Years later, when asked by Chris Wallace in a 2023 interview whether his unconventional appearance had made his acting career more difficult, Driver offered a straightforward response: “I look how I look. I can't change that.”
Moreover, previously, for his earlier transformation for Martin Scorsese's Silence, he was required to lose around 51 pounds to portray a starving 17th-century priest.
But Adam has not undergone a notable weight-loss transformation for his recent 2026 project.
The actor paired the tailored suit with a white dress shirt and a black bow tie.
The appearance comes after one of Adam’s most distinctive features became the subject of a much bigger online debate earlier this year.
Photos comparing his appearance during his time in the U.S. Marines with more recent red carpet pictures led some fans to question whether he had undergone otoplasty, commonly known as ear-pinning surgery.
One viral post asked, “He pinned his ears at some point didn't he,” prompting a wave of comparisons between older and newer photographs.
“Such a shame, they were part of his charm,” another person lamented.
The speculation gained further attention after board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham discussed Adam’s appearance in a TikTok video.
Comparing older photographs with images from his 2023 film Ferrari, she suggested, “I literally get so excited when I see plastic surgery done well.”
Dr. Ramanadham noted that his ears looked “tucked in a little bit more,” adding that the result appeared so natural she “almost didn't catch it.”
However, she was careful not to present her observation as confirmation that Driver had undergone surgery, saying, “I don't know if he actually got an otoplasty or if it was just in the movies and they're able to tape them back.”
There are also several possible explanations for why his ears might look different in recent photographs.
Adam has worn his hair longer and fuller in recent years, which can cover his ears or make them appear less prominent.
His transformation into Enzo Ferrari for Ferrari also involved a skull cap, wig, and extensive makeup techniques that could have altered the appearance of his head and ears on camera.
Otoplasty is a procedure that changes the shape or position of the outer ears, often making prominent ears sit closer to the head.
But photographs alone cannot establish whether someone has undergone the procedure, and Driver has never publicly confirmed having any cosmetic surgery.
In fact, the actor has spoken candidly about his distinctive features throughout his career.
During a 2015 interview with NPR, he recalled what he looked like as a teenager, saying, “I did look strange as a teenager — very prominent facial features. I have a big nose and big ears and kind of tiny eyes — very rat-like.”
He also remembered being teased about his ears while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in the early 2000s.
Another Marine in his platoon had even larger ears, earning Adam the nickname “ears number two.”
Years later, when asked by Chris Wallace in a 2023 interview whether his unconventional appearance had made his acting career more difficult, Driver offered a straightforward response: “I look how I look. I can't change that.”
Moreover, previously, for his earlier transformation for Martin Scorsese's Silence, he was required to lose around 51 pounds to portray a starving 17th-century priest.
But Adam has not undergone a notable weight-loss transformation for his recent 2026 project.
4points
#10 Elliot Page
Elliot Page attended the event alongside his The Odyssey co-stars Matt Damon, John Leguizamo, and Himesh Patel.
The actor opted for tailored formal menswear, joining Hollywood's biggest names at the ceremony.
Unlike some of the other celebrities at the event, Page did not spark fresh speculation about cosmetic facial procedures.
However, he has been open about undergoing gender-affirming top surgery in 2020, a form of reconstructive plastic surgery that he has described as “profoundly life-changing.”
Elliot first publicly discussed the procedure in a March 2021 TIME cover story, explaining how it helped relieve the gender dysphoria he had experienced for years.
After coming out as a transgender man in December 2020, Page spoke about the difference the surgery had made to his everyday life and his relationship with his body.
In his interview, he described the procedure as “not only life-changing but lifesaving.”
He also reflected on how long it had been since he had felt comfortable being himself, saying, “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven't gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”
More recently, Ellito’s physical transformation has attracted attention for a different reason.
In June 2026, the actor shared shirtless photographs showing off a noticeably more muscular physique and defined abdominal muscles, prompting some social media users to question whether the results were natural or digitally enhanced.
However, Page has credited his transformation to consistent training, particularly boxing.
While preparing for The Odyssey, he worked with New York boxing coach Nolan at Gleason's Gym.
The actor has praised his trainer for breaking down complex boxing movements and helping him with the sport's psychological aspects.
His training reportedly included regular ring work and defensive drills, helping him build lean muscle and develop the athletic physique that drew online attention.
Elliot has not publicly announced undergoing any additional gender-affirming surgeries since his 2020 surgery.
The actor opted for tailored formal menswear, joining Hollywood's biggest names at the ceremony.
Unlike some of the other celebrities at the event, Page did not spark fresh speculation about cosmetic facial procedures.
However, he has been open about undergoing gender-affirming top surgery in 2020, a form of reconstructive plastic surgery that he has described as “profoundly life-changing.”
Elliot first publicly discussed the procedure in a March 2021 TIME cover story, explaining how it helped relieve the gender dysphoria he had experienced for years.
After coming out as a transgender man in December 2020, Page spoke about the difference the surgery had made to his everyday life and his relationship with his body.
In his interview, he described the procedure as “not only life-changing but lifesaving.”
He also reflected on how long it had been since he had felt comfortable being himself, saying, “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven't gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”
More recently, Ellito’s physical transformation has attracted attention for a different reason.
In June 2026, the actor shared shirtless photographs showing off a noticeably more muscular physique and defined abdominal muscles, prompting some social media users to question whether the results were natural or digitally enhanced.
However, Page has credited his transformation to consistent training, particularly boxing.
While preparing for The Odyssey, he worked with New York boxing coach Nolan at Gleason's Gym.
The actor has praised his trainer for breaking down complex boxing movements and helping him with the sport's psychological aspects.
His training reportedly included regular ring work and defensive drills, helping him build lean muscle and develop the athletic physique that drew online attention.
Elliot has not publicly announced undergoing any additional gender-affirming surgeries since his 2020 surgery.
4points
#11 Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal arrived in a head-to-toe Chanel ensemble, styled by Jamie Mizrahi.
The actor skipped the traditional black tuxedo for a taupe wool-crepe double-breasted suit with high-waisted trousers, a double-button waistband, and black cotton piping.
He paired it with a crisp white cotton shirt, a dark anthracite silk piqué tie, thick-rimmed glasses, and Chanel shoes.
While his appearance didn't spark plastic surgery rumors, some viewers did comment on his noticeably slimmer look.
One netizen wrote, “He looks like he lost some weight. He looks great, but that’s always the case.”
Another observed, “He lost some weight and started cutting his facial hair differently. He was chubbier before, still handsome, but it's intense now.”
The conversation also brought back speculation about his more sculpted jawline, which first became a major talking point during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
After photographs of Pascal arriving at Nice Airport on May 16, 2025, circulated online, fans began questioning whether he had undergone a facelift or neck lift.
Some social media users praised the alleged results, with one writing, “Oh, that surgeon is GOOD,” while another commented, “Fresh neck lift is sitting.”
However, the actor's transformation had a documented explanation.
Pedro reportedly lost around 25 pounds while preparing to play Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.
His celebrity trainer, Jason Walsh, told USA Today that the weight loss came from a tailored nutrition and fitness program that included high-protein shakes.
Speaking about the transformation, Walsh explained that the goal went beyond changing Pascal's appearance.
He said, “Pedro Pascal, very different. For him, it was about mental health, about getting him to a place where he understands what it feels like to feel good, to move, to be lean. He was holding onto 25 pounds, we took that off of him. It was a long process.”
“He feels f**king great, and it’s affecting everything that he does in his life. His thought process on who he is, the confidence that he exudes, makes you want to cry. It’s just like, God, it’s amazing to see how this influences these very high-profile people. They’re turning over a whole new leaf. That, to me, is what it’s about.”
Despite the explanation, some viewers continue to speculate about whether the actor has also used cosmetic treatments.
One commenter suggested, “He’s lost about 25-30lbs according to his trainer. Also, while I don’t think he’s had any proper surgical intervention, I definitely think maybe some injectables to help with aging skin are at play here.”
Pascal, however, has never publicly addressed the plastic surgery rumors or confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.
The actor skipped the traditional black tuxedo for a taupe wool-crepe double-breasted suit with high-waisted trousers, a double-button waistband, and black cotton piping.
He paired it with a crisp white cotton shirt, a dark anthracite silk piqué tie, thick-rimmed glasses, and Chanel shoes.
While his appearance didn't spark plastic surgery rumors, some viewers did comment on his noticeably slimmer look.
One netizen wrote, “He looks like he lost some weight. He looks great, but that’s always the case.”
Another observed, “He lost some weight and started cutting his facial hair differently. He was chubbier before, still handsome, but it's intense now.”
The conversation also brought back speculation about his more sculpted jawline, which first became a major talking point during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
After photographs of Pascal arriving at Nice Airport on May 16, 2025, circulated online, fans began questioning whether he had undergone a facelift or neck lift.
Some social media users praised the alleged results, with one writing, “Oh, that surgeon is GOOD,” while another commented, “Fresh neck lift is sitting.”
However, the actor's transformation had a documented explanation.
Pedro reportedly lost around 25 pounds while preparing to play Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.
His celebrity trainer, Jason Walsh, told USA Today that the weight loss came from a tailored nutrition and fitness program that included high-protein shakes.
Speaking about the transformation, Walsh explained that the goal went beyond changing Pascal's appearance.
He said, “Pedro Pascal, very different. For him, it was about mental health, about getting him to a place where he understands what it feels like to feel good, to move, to be lean. He was holding onto 25 pounds, we took that off of him. It was a long process.”
“He feels f**king great, and it’s affecting everything that he does in his life. His thought process on who he is, the confidence that he exudes, makes you want to cry. It’s just like, God, it’s amazing to see how this influences these very high-profile people. They’re turning over a whole new leaf. That, to me, is what it’s about.”
Despite the explanation, some viewers continue to speculate about whether the actor has also used cosmetic treatments.
One commenter suggested, “He’s lost about 25-30lbs according to his trainer. Also, while I don’t think he’s had any proper surgical intervention, I definitely think maybe some injectables to help with aging skin are at play here.”
Pascal, however, has never publicly addressed the plastic surgery rumors or confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.
4points
Lei RVBoredPanda StaffView profile