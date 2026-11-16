Plastic Surgery And Weight Loss Talk Dominate The 2026 Governors Awards After These 11 Stars Stood Out

Emma Stone attended the Governors Awards in a minimalist black Louis Vuitton gown, arriving alongside her husband, Dave McCary.



Styled by Petra Flannery, the custom floor-length design featured a halter-style neckline and a dramatic plunging back.



The actress also attended the gala with Ali Herting, her producing partner at Fruit Tree.



While Stone's outfit earned praise from fashion commentators, her facial features have continued to attract a different kind of attention.



Over the past year, the actress has faced persistent speculation about whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures, with the discussion gaining momentum during Paris Fashion Week and the Eddington premiere in 2025.



The rumors resurfaced at the 2026 Actor Awards and became a talking point again when she attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in October.



Some online observers claimed that the actress looked almost “unrecognizable,” pointing to what they perceived as fuller lips, sharper cheekbones, and a more lifted brow shape.



Several social media users have speculated about possible upper blepharoplasty, an endoscopic brow lift, Botox, or a subtle mid-face lift.



Social media platforms were quickly filled with side-by-side photos analyzing Emma’s features.



“She looks so different, and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is,” one commenter wrote, while others compared her appearance to stars like Margot Robbie and Lindsay Lohan.



One netizen said, “She looks like Margot Robbie in the face now. I’m not sure how that happens, but just what it looks like to me.”



Another user wrote online, “Too much botox and fillers,” while a third added, “Tired of her alien face.”



Others echoed the sentiment, “She looks like a face filter now. Ugh!”



One person also commented, “Even when the surgeon is great there's still a severe uncanny valley feeling.”



Notably, this wasn’t the first time Stone’s appearance became a talking point online this year.



While attending the 2026 Oscars, where she became the youngest woman in Oscars history to reach seven career nominations, surpassing a milestone previously associated with Meryl Streep, her noticeably smooth and “wrinkle-free” look had already sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures.



At the time, social media was flooded with comments ranging from, “Did she do some procedure on her face or is it the makeup? She looks different,” to, “She’s had a great facelift done. I find looking at her kind of uncanny valley now, though.”



Many even speculated that the actress may have undergone treatments such as a facelift, a “fox eye” lift, or blepharoplasty.



However, Emma has never publicly confirmed or denied undergoing plastic surgery or cosmetic treatments.



Changes in makeup techniques, eyebrow styling, lighting, and weight fluctuations can also affect how facial features appear in photographs.



She has previously offered her own candid perspective on cosmetic choices.



In an interview with Glamour, she joked, “We're all going to d*e, and we're not going to have faces anymore. So do what you want with your face, because it will be a skull pretty soon.”



“Yes, you should be healthy and take care of yourself, but growing up, I've seen people who have horrible issues with food. I like to look like a person.”