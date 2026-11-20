Picture the stereotype first. A sunset in blinding colors, a cartoon coffee mug, a caption in a font that is far too large, and a cheerful instruction at the bottom to share if you agree. Anyone under thirty could describe this image from memory, which tells you boomer humor has built a very recognizable look. The funny part is that the look is only the wrapper. Underneath sits a surprisingly consistent set of comedy habits, and some of them work better than the internet likes to admit.

Start with where it lives. Harbinger Magazine’s breakdown of generational humor calls Facebook perhaps the largest home of the memes and jokes that capture boomer comedic taste.