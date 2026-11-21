Goldie Hawn

5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

$90 million, 2026 est.

American

November 21, 1945

Washington, DC, US

81 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Goldie Hawn?



Goldie Hawn is an American actress celebrated for her radiant screen presence and infectious comedic timing. She built a lasting legacy in cinema by delivering joyous, endearing performances in hit studio comedies and heartfelt dramas.





She first earned national fame on the hit television sketch show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Her lively dancing, painted body art, and cheerful giggles made her an instant household name.

Early Life and Education



Music filled the Washington home where Goldie Hawn grew up alongside artistic parents. Her father, Edward Rutledge Hawn, played band music at major local venues, while her mother, Laura, managed a dance studio where Hawn took ballet lessons.





She later attended Montgomery Blair High School before studying drama at American University. Although classroom routines faded as her passion for performing took over, running a local dance school provided crucial confidence before she departed for professional stage opportunities.

Notable Relationships



A long-term romance has defined her personal life since partnering with actor Kurt Russell in the early 1980s. Her earlier marriages included director Gus Trikonis and musician Bill Hudson, both of which drew significant public and media attention during her early film career.





She shares children Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson with Hudson, with whom she co-parents. Hawn also welcomed son Wyatt Russell with Russell, maintaining a close Hollywood family dynamic across several generations of successful actors.

Career Highlights



Hawn earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award for her performance in Cactus Flower. She subsequently headlined box office hits such as The Sugarland Express, Shampoo, Foul Play, and Private Benjamin, which garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.





She expanded her creative reach by producing feature films and establishing a major charitable initiative. Through the MindUP program and her production work on hits like Overboard and The First Wives Club, Hawn sustained high visibility while supporting children's social and emotional development.





To date, her career honors include a Golden Globe Award and a Walk of Fame star. These enduring accolades reinforce her reputation as one of the most beloved comedic performers in American cinema history.

Signature Quote



“The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are.”