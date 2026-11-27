#1
Over the years, Shrimp has seen more of the world than most plush toys ever will. He has climbed mountains, camped on beaches, flown on planes and crossed the US on long road trips. He has posed in colorful flower fields, hiked in Canada and Arizona, visited Disney, and one Halloween even wore a ghost costume to match his best friend’s.
All that travel has left its marks. Shrimp has needed stitches, floated down a river after slipping from Gumbo’s mouth, and tumbled off the edge of a cliff before being fished back up. He was once left behind on an Arizona trail. The family drove two hours back to look for him and found that a kind stranger had propped him up on the trailhead sign. And yet, after all of it, he is still the very same plush that Gumbo fell for in 2017.
#2
#3
The most moving part of their story shows up in the photos themselves. Looking back through the years, Hana noticed Gumbo’s face turning whiter while Shrimp grew a little more “scraggly.” When Gumbo turned 11, she shared that their days of summit hikes, beach camping and long road trips were behind them, and that it was time for a well-earned retirement full of cuddles and slower days. To everyone else, Shrimp may be just a toy. To Gumbo, he has been part of every chapter worth remembering.