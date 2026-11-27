Most dog toys don’t last long. They get chewed, torn open, buried in the garden or replaced with something new. Shrimp is the exception. Since 2017, this plush has belonged to Gumbo, a golden retriever mix who looks so much like his stuffed companion that the two could pass for brothers.

Gumbo’s story began with a career that never quite took off. Hana Brickman was studying nursing at Washington State University when she volunteered to train service dogs and was matched with him as a puppy. He didn’t make the cut. In her words, he was “not serious enough” for the job, so she adopted him. Years later, at her local IKEA in Vancouver, Washington, she spotted a soft toy that looked strikingly like him and bought it for herself. Gumbo had other plans.

He began carrying it everywhere, proudly showing it off to guests at home and to strangers on the trail. Hana let her Instagram followers pick a name, “Shrimp” won the vote, and she has been documenting the pair’s adventures ever since. We’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming photos of this inseparable duo, celebrating a friendship that has stood the test of time. Scroll down to see them, and let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!