The reality is that how you look and present yourself directly influences how others perceive you and what your future career and other prospects look like.

Your looks also affect your confidence, which has a knock-on effect on all areas of your life.

The more attractive you are, the more likely you are to be treated better. That’s the halo effect in action. It’s the stereotypical idea that “what is beautiful is also good.”

It might not be fair, but that’s the harsh reality of how the real world works. And it is healthier to be aware of this bias than to ignore its existence.