Every friend group has someone who adds the "special sauce" to the group chat. They probably own a lamp shaped like a mushroom, they laugh at the wrong moment in every movie, and they once spent an entire dinner explaining why geese are secretly in charge. Buying them a scented candle feels like a personal insult to everything they stand for. They would be polite about it, but you would hear about it for years.

Weird and funny people deserve gifts with a personality of their own. We rounded up 22 scene-stealing finds that get a loud cackle the second the wrapping paper comes off. Some are ridiculous, and some are secretly useful, and a few will end up on a shelf as a permanent conversation starter. Every one of them proves you actually know who this person is. Wrap one up, then sit back and wait for the recipient to hold it over their head like a championship trophy and demand that everyone in the room take a look.