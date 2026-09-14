#1 My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer
#2 This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access!
#3 Lightswitches That Show What They Are For
Design should make your life better, easier, and more convenient. Or is that just us?
Genuine empathy cannot and should not be taken out of the equation when you’re brainstorming possible designs, running focus groups and tests, and testing the appeal of your product, space, service, or idea.
You are, after all, designing these things for someone to use them. So, you should find a way to introduce empathy in every step of the design process.
#4 This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags
#5 This Sturdy Runner Allows People Using Wheelchairs Or Walkers To Access Our Local Beach
#6 The Hospital My Wife Delivered At Gives You A Kit So You Can Have A “Birth Day” Party
As a designer, you hold a huge advantage if you’re able to empathize and have the ability to put yourself in users’ and consumers’ shoes. You need to consider their wants and needs and understand their experiences and daily frustrations. And that requires periodically setting your ego aside so that you see the broader range of perspectives and implications.
That being said, you also need to counterweigh consumer-friendly ideas with your personal vision and skills. As a professional, you bring unique features and aesthetics to a product that you can’t achieve just by doing what the wisdom of the crowd tells you to.
#7 My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud
#8 This Store Has A Winter Simulator For Testing Out Winter Clothing
#9 The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts
As a designer, you’re constantly balancing your vision with consumers’ needs, function and form, and the profitability of your ideas against how accessible they are to the public.
It’s tough, and not every professional gets it right. But those who manage to find the right balance between these opposites tend to stand out with their designs and body of work.
#10 A Black Towel In My Hotel Room For Make-Up So The White Ones Don’t Get Stained
#11 This Gate That Allows Horses But Not Vehicles
#12 This Parking Garages Floor Names To Help You Remember Where You Parked
“Empathizing with the people you design for is almost always the first step in design frameworks because it helps you put aside your assumptions and gain insight into what people do, think, and feel. This is why many brands follow those frameworks and start their design process by conducting research and synthesizing key learnings about customers,” Forrester explains.
#13 My New Inhalers Have A Countdown (200 Uses Total) On Them So I Don't Have To Keep Track Of When They Need To Be Replaced (UK)
#14 My New Sheets Have Tags Identifying The Long Side And The Short Side
#15 In Tallinn Airport, One Of The Mens Bathrooms Has Step By Step Instructions On Tying A Tie
However, empathy tends to be forgotten in later stages of the design process because of the fast pace of work, a lack of alignment between teams, and differing views on empathy itself.
The latter is sometimes seen as a single step, not as part of the entire process. So it doesn’t always make it into the final product.
#16 This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair
#17 This Beginner Chess Set Lists The Possible Moves On Each Piece
#18 They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow
“Many teams empathize with customers, but they don’t design for empathy,” Forrester stresses.
The idea is to view empathy not just as a means to an end (meeting customers’ needs) but also as an end in itself.
“Designing for empathy means designing experiences that not only meet customers’ needs but also show that you are emotionally connected to them and understand their experiences. It creates meaningful moments for your customers, builds brand loyalty, and humanizes the experience by demonstrating that a brand understands its customers’ needs, emotions, and that their relationship is not merely transactional.”