Design should make your life better, easier, and more convenient. Or is that just us?

Genuine empathy cannot and should not be taken out of the equation when you’re brainstorming possible designs, running focus groups and tests, and testing the appeal of your product, space, service, or idea.

You are, after all, designing these things for someone to use them. So, you should find a way to introduce empathy in every step of the design process.