When was the last time you read The Wonderful Wizard of Oz? While most of us are more knowledgeable now than we were as kids, some facts we once knew are bound to get lost along the way to adulthood.

In this quiz, we’ll test how well you can answer 21 questions that most kids know the answer to. Have you forgotten these nuggets of knowledge, or did your curiosity only expand your horizons of all there is to know? Challenge yourself and see if you can reach the perfect score!