Gemma Atkinson: Bio And Career Highlights

Gemma Atkinson

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$4 million, 2026 est.

British

November 16, 1984

Bury, Greater Manchester, UK

42 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Gemma Atkinson?



Gemma Atkinson is a British actress and radio presenter known for her relatable television roles. Her natural charisma helped her expand from hit soap operas into hosting major drive-time radio programs across the United Kingdom with great success.





She first gained fame playing Lisa Hunter in the popular Channel 4 teen drama Hollyoaks. The breakout performance led to three spin-off series, and she is known for loving dogs.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Bury, Gemma Atkinson shared a close bond with her Scottish father. Her family environment nurtured an early enthusiasm for performing, fitness, and outdoor activities that would eventually shape her media career.





She later attended Castlebrook High School while exploring initial opportunities in modeling. Her focus during secondary school quickly expanded toward dramatic arts, setting up her successful audition for network television shortly after completing her studies.

Notable Relationships



Gemma Atkinson is engaged to Spanish professional dancer Gorka Márquez after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing. Her earlier public relationships included brief romances with professional soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and retired athlete Marcus Bent.





The couple shares two children, daughter Mia and son Thiago, with whom she resides in England. They continue to co-parent while frequently collaborating on broadcasting ventures and sharing insights into their daily family life.

Career Highlights



Gemma Atkinson earned widespread recognition as Carly Hope on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale. She also starred as Tamzin Bayle in Casualty and reached the finals of Strictly Come Dancing, earning top scores from judges and securing major television viewer votes.





She expanded her reach by co-hosting the national drive-time show on Hits Radio Network. Additionally, she authored wellness books and launched popular podcasts, solidifying her status as an influential fitness advocate and versatile media personality across the country.

Signature Quote



“If you are happy in your own skin, then you are going to be happy in everything else that you do.”